Solid Property REIT Yield 7.1%, Upside Potential 30% Could Come Soon

LXP should move up to $13/share with a yield of 5% within the next 12 months, giving investors an upside potential of ~ 30%.

Lexington Property Trust (LXP) is a REIT which traded recently at $9.9. It pays a dividend of 70 cents a share for a yield of 7.1%. It trades at a relatively high dividend yield and a relatively low price/FFO ratio and is attractive at the current price.

History and recent developments - LXP has been in business since 1973 and went public in 1993. It was involved in a major merger in 2006 and, like many in the industry, suffered during the 2008-09 Crash. It was originally a diversified REIT with a heavy exposure to multi-tenant office buildings. As noted below, it is in the process of making a transition in the direction of single tenant, net lease properties. LXP entered into a major transaction in the post-Crash period. It involved a very long lasting ground lease in Manhattan on very valuable land, and understanding its impact required complex accounting because levelized GAAP rent was considerably higher than actual year-to-year cash rent in the early years of the arrangement (due to the fact that GAAP rent is the average of anticipated rent over the life of the lease and this average is higher than current rent in the very early years of a long-term lease with automatic rent escalation clauses). LXP exited this position in 2016 on favorable terms for more than $600 million, and making a comparison of results in different time periods can be complicated by the impact of that transition. Starting next year, this will not be a problem any longer in terms of making year-over-year comparison because the Manhattan lease will not be involved in the numbers for either the current year or the prior year. It will facilitate the reporting and generally make the business more transparent.

This is perhaps one of the main reasons why LXP has kept moving sideways since 2016. Complex reporting is never seen as a positive, and planned asset sales caused near-term dilution in terms of earnings. Now, as we move forward, the reporting is expected to become simpler, and as the proceeds from dispositions are reinvested, we expect the results to improve and the market sentiment to warm up for LXP.

Strategy - LXP has articulated a five-part business strategy. These five elements are:

1. Focus on single tenant, net lease, long-term lease properties;

2. Maintain a diverse array of investments by geography and industry;

3. Maintain an active portfolio and manage it actively;

4. Recycle capital opportunistically; and

5. Maintain a conservative balance sheet.

In furtherance of this strategy, LXP has been in the process of making a transition from being a diversified REIT to becoming a net lease REIT. In the process, it has sold some properties and bought others, and it is also engaged in build-to-suit construction for future tenants. The table below illustrates the nature and scope of the transition by providing the percentage of LXP's portfolio - weighted by revenue - constituted by office, industrial, and multi-tenant properties in 2013 and 2017.

2013 2017 Office 61.3% 53.3% Industrial 25.3% 41.2% Multi-tenant 7.7% 2.6%

First thing, that we are very pleased to note here is the efforts from the management to lower its exposure to single tenant office properties in favor of industrial properties. While industrial properties represented only 25% of the portfolio back in 2013, they are today well over 40%, not far behind from offices which currently represent 53%.

This is partly subjective, but we are not big fans of single tenant office properties as investments. Our research team has experience in private equity real estate, and we dealt with many bad experiences involving such investments and therefore consider them higher risk assets compared to many other property types such as industrial. Basically, the appeal of single tenant office properties is that they can often be bought at relatively high cap rates and with long-term leases, which is all great, but as soon as the lease expires, it can become very difficult to sustain the cash flow. In case of vacancy, these properties typically require substantial capex and tenant improvements to potentially secure a new tenant. Moreover, while the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses, and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new occupant. So, this is clearly the main risk of LXP from a fundamental perspective.

The good news is that LXP has done a great job at managing this risk by repositioning the portfolio to more industrial assets, which tend to generate more stable and predictable returns over time. This is because they are typically less management intensive and require less Capex. Furthermore, the demand for industrial space benefits from many major long-term trends such as globalization and e-commerce, to name a few.

Moreover, this portfolio repositioning also results in an increased weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) from 8.2 to 9.0 years.

LXP's strategy going forward is to remain focused on single tenant, net lease properties, including more and more industrial. It has been and will be adding to its portfolio by purchasing such properties, entering into sale-leaseback transactions, and engaging in build-to-suit projects - some of which are underway. In some cases, it develops specialty industrial properties. For example, one of its largest tenants is Preferred Freezer Services of Richland; FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is also a large tenant.

We appreciate this strategy, as single tenant, net-lease properties with long-term leases are famous for producing relatively steady cash flow from the landlord's perspective. As long as the properties are filled, the landlord does not have to worry about occupancy or operating expenses. His main concern is counterparty and vacancy risk, which LXP has proven to manage very efficiently. It is interesting to note that net lease landlord is actually in a stronger position in a Chapter 11 proceeding than an unsecured creditor. The debtor in possession typically affirms many of the leases in order to allow operations to continue while defaulting on unsecured debt and requiring the creditor to become a shareholder. In a real sense, then, a net lease landlord may actually face LESS RISK due to tenant financial distress than an unsecured creditor. In our current world of low interest rates, the bond like character of long-term net leases commands an increasing high value relative to other asset classes.

So, the strategy has great appeal for income investors, and the portfolio repositioning is strategically very satisfying. Finally, reflecting on LXP’s now stronger financial position, its average interest rate on debt has declined from 4.7% to 3.8%. LXP has an investment grade rating by the three leading rating agencies, indicating a healthy financial structure with adequate equity relative to its debt positions.

Recent and Future Performance - Although LXP has not shown strong performance in the recent past as a result of its ongoing portfolio repositioning, this is only temporarily. Asset sales have caused dilution, and as soon as proceeds are reinvested, LXP is expected to get back to its growth plans. LXP is projecting AFFO of between 94 and 98 cents for this year. Using the 96 cent midpoint, LXP is trading at 10.3 times AFFO, which is very low for a net lease REIT. Many comparable companies are trading at levels of at least 15 times AFFO - or 45% higher than LXP. LXP's revenue and earnings should benefit from a tailwind as it has a number of projects under construction, which will not generate revenue for the full year. As these projects come online, revenue should increase without any substantial cost increase. LXP has not provided projections for next year; however, we expect these projects to result in an increase of at least 10 cents a share.

Dividend History and Prognosis - LXP currently pays dividends of $0.175 per quarter or 70 cents per year for a yield of 7.1%. It paid much higher dividends before the 2008-09 Crash and has slowly increased dividends since. The Table below provides quarterly dividend levels in cents per share and the time periods during which such dividends were paid.

Dividend Time Period 10 Q3 2009 - Q2 2010 11.5 Q3 2010 -Q3 2011 12.5 Q4 2011 - Q2 2012 15 Q3 2012 - Q2 2013 16.5 Q3 2013 - Q1 2014 17 Q2 2014 - Q3 2016 17.5 Q4 2016 - present

With expected AFFO of 96 cents, LXP has excellent coverage of 137% on its current dividend. On September 15, 2017, LXP just announced same dividend of $0.175/share; however, we believe it is likely that the company will hike its dividends by 2 cents per year before end of 2017 to a quarterly level of 18 cents.

Source: LXP August 2017 Presentation

The above chart shows how LXP compares in terms of dividend yield relative to different key peer groups. It is fair to note that LXP shareholders are getting well-paid to wait until the company turns around.

Valuation - Based on current AFFO, LXP is cheap in a sector in which stocks often trade at 15 times (and more) AFFO. Assuming a dividend increase to 72 cents, LXP would yield 5.5% if it were priced at $13 a share; this would still make it a relatively high yielding property REIT and a very high yielding net lease REIT.

Source: LXP August 2017 Presentation

The above chart gives a good indication of potential mispricing. Industrial REITs sell at an average of 26.9 times their expected 2017 FFO and Office REITs at about 22.6 times. In the meantime, LXP sells for about 10.3x FFO, despite having a portfolio structured around these two same asset classes.

By doing some very simple valuation modeling, we could come to the following justified AFFO multiple:

(40% Industrial REITs * 26.9) + (60% Office REITs * 22.6) = 24.3x AFFO

This valuation would correctly take into consideration that LXP has a portfolio composed of 40% industrial assets and with most of the remaining being office properties. Obviously, this approach is too simplistic as it does not take into account that LXP mostly owns single tenant assets which are not directly comparable with multi-tenant and also ignores any discount that LXP may deserve for not being a pure-play company. Nonetheless, it gives us a good indication of the potential mispricing, considering the very sizable difference in AFFO multiples between companies operating with fairly similar business models.

LXP's properties generate roughly $330 million in "Property Income + Depreciation" (giving no credit for its properties under construction). If we add a conservative $20 million a year for properties under construction and recently acquired or soon to be acquired, we get to $350 million in property level income. Using the current share price, enterprise value is roughly $4.2 billion. This means that LXP is trading at an implied cap rate of 8.3% on a property-level basis, which is very cheap for a net lease REIT. If we were to use a more realistic cap rate of 7.0%, LXP's shares would have to trade at $13.3. Using a more aggressive cap rate of 6.5% (which seems to be the market for long term, net lease, single tenants properties based on LXP's recent transactions), LXP's shares would trade at $14.9.

Taking this into account, a $13 price target over the next 12 months does not seem too aggressive for this stock.

Risk Factors - LXP does not face substantial short-term interest rate risk because most of its debt is fixed rate, and it has swap hedges in place to eliminate the risk on its floating rate debt. LXP has a reasonably level of leverage with debt at 5.4 times EBITDA as of the end of the most recent reporting period. LXP's long-term leases limit vacancy risk, but there is a degree of counter party risk which could materialize if the economy were to experience a substantial downturn. LXP has also noted that it will have a number of leases expire in 2019, and it is already negotiating actively with tenants to determine the number of holdovers versus move-outs and to position itself strategically in this regard.

Conclusion - LXP is inexpensive at the current price, and investors will get paid nicely with a relatively safe dividend for waiting for the price to increase. LXP may deserve to trade at a discount to peers, given its higher exposure to single tenant office properties, but the valuation differential appears way excessive here.

Moreover, the market seems to have ignored the latest actions of the management that set the company to a stronger future. While the stock moved sideways, the financial position and portfolio greatly improved. As LXP gets back to buying assets and growing its earnings, we expect it to regain some of the share price decline that it experienced in the recent past.

In fact, we believe that LXP stock could pop a bit before year-end if there is a dividend increase, so investors shouldn't wait too long to get in the water on this one. Bottom line, LXP has at least a 30% upside potential in addition to the very generous yield.

