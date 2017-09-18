Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: September 18

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Last week I looked at an equity crash scenario and set a longer term perspective. This week returns to the normal format, but will contain slightly less detail out of respect for paying customers of Matrixtrade.

Even if I can't mention specific targets and inflection points for every market, I will still try to provide sufficient info to navigate trends (or lack of them).



Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) made a new all time high of 2500 right at the bell on Friday Bearish sentiment is obviously quite high as the rally came on the absence of bad news (forcing shorts to cover) rather than anything positive.

As I said last week, there are high odds of a major top in this area and shorts above 2500 should make good money in the next 1-3 months.

However, the short term picture is still bullish. If the S&P500 topped at a weekly closing all time high of 2500 I would be extremely surprised! 2510-2520 is likely, 2520-2530 not out of the question.

I'm still long and will buy December puts if there is a decent rally to short into.



Precious Metals

There's not much to add from last week. I think gold (GLD) is topping and could trade $1300-1370 for the next few weeks, even months, before a return to the test the $1200 area.

Silver (SLV) could squeeze one last high to $18.68 (I won't try to trade it), but is generally going nowhere in the medium term. This is good news for swing traders playing the range, frustrating for everyone else.

The gold miners ETF (GDX) is also likely to trade a range, and I will simply re-post July's chart which is working well.





Oil (USO)

$50.5 is the bull / bear line. Price structures over the past few weeks suggest it should really hold for at least $45.6.

Risk to reward is therefore pretty good for shorts, although probabilities aren't too great. At Thursday's high of $50.49 you could literally risk 1 pip (and the spread) to make 449 pips. How likely is this to succeed?



This is why we use a probability x risk/reward formula at Matrixtrade.com. Probabilities are somewhat subjective and based on experience, but we would probably give the above trade a 20% chance of success.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Natural gas has broken out from its long term triangle and looks fairly bullish for the next few weeks.

Last week I wrote about how gas will struggle if and when equities crash, but that isn't likely in the near term and there could still be decent upside. Additionally, if the winter is very cold it may even hold on to much of its gains.



Avoiding all the 'ifs' and 'buts', the trade for now is simple: gas is a long for $3.3.

Bonds (TLT)

TLT took out the June highs and reversed in line with the gold comparison from a few weeks back (shown below).

The decline from 129.5 to 126.3 looks like the first leg of trend sequence which targets the July lows of 122.

The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar rallied last week to test the channel and reversed back down.



The 90.8 low should now hold for a break higher. 92.87 is the minimum target at the 23.6% Fib.

Conclusions

Equities should continue higher in the near term in a final blow off top.

Precious metals are consolidating a top and are likely heading lower in the medium term.

Oil has a short term inflection point of $50.5.

Natural gas has broken out of a triangle and should rally to at least $3.3.

The dollar should hold the 90.78 low for a move to 92.87.

Good luck next week.

