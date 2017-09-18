Aldeyra Finally Gets The Recognition It Deserves

It has been a good week for Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), because it has soared 114% this past week. The reason being is that it had reported positive data in a phase 2 study treating patients with dry eye disease. It's pretty shocking to think that not too long ago this was trading under $4, especially when you consider everything else the company had already achieved. In my opinion, this is a good small-cap biotechnology company that investors should make note of.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2a trial randomized 51 patients that were split into three different dosing groups. Each group was given three different formulations of ADX-102. These include: 0.1% ophthalmic solution, 0.5% ophthalmic solution, and 0.5% lipid formulation. The treatments scored a statistically significant improvement from baseline in multiple measures shown in the table below:

Measure P-value Symptom Assessment in Dry Eye Score p = 0.003 Ocular Discomfort Score p = 0.00002 Overall Four-Symptom Score p = 0.0004 Schirmer (tear volume) Test p = 0.008 tear osmolarity p = 0.003 Lissamine Green ocular surface staining score p = 0.002

In my opinion, these results are really good. That's because all these metrics were met with statistical significance from baseline after patients were treated for only a 28-day period. In addition, improvements of dry eye disease were observed after only one week of treatment. The best part about the clinical data revealed, was that patients responded better over time as the treatment duration continued. That is an important point, because the main objective for the trial was to determine what would be the best dose to use for a phase 2b clinical trial. Based on the pooled data listed above, Aldeyra decided to move on with the 0.1% ADX-102 formulation for the phase 2b trial. The phase 2b trial is expected to begin in the first half of 2018. These are the results that brought exposure for the company in my opinion. That's because the company reported that this was the fourth set of positive results in ocular inflammation using ADX-102. It is remarkable that the other phase 2 data did not bring about a higher share price. Still, the stock gained 34% the day these latest results were announced. This past week, Aldeyra's stock had gained 114% on these results.

Market Opportunity

It is estimated that at least 337 million people worldwide suffer from dry eye disease worldwide. This includes people with moderate, severe, or episodic symptoms. Aldeyra has a chance to capture some of this market, which is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2020. In my opinion, the company should be trading at an even higher market cap than it currently is. The current market cap for the company is at $134 million. The fact that the market opportunity for dry eye disease is expected to reach $4.5 billion, means there is still plenty of upside left for the stock.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Aldeyra Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million as of June 30, 2017. In February of this year, the company closed an underwritten public offering in which it sold 2,555,555 shares of its common stock. This includes 333,333 shares sold in connection with the exercise in full by the underwriters for their option to be able to purchase additional shares. The full amount of cash raised by this event was $10.6 million. The cash raised back in February should be enough for the remainder of 2017. Although, it is highly likely that sometime in 2018 the company may have to raise more cash. That can only be avoided if it ends up partnering one of its many pipeline programs.

Risks

A big risk would be that Aldeyra still has a long way to go to get the drug to market. That means it will have to first pass the phase 2b trial and if needed run a phase 3 study. If a phase 3 study will be needed highly depends upon the results of the phase 2b trial, which is set to start in the first half of 2018. There is no guarantee that this trial will yield similar results as the first phase 2 trial did. Another risk would be that the market landscape is pretty competitive for dry eye disease. Allergan (AGN) has its own dry eye disease drug Restasis, which controls up to 70% of the market. In 2016, total year sales for the drug reached $1.49 billion. The other 20% of the market share goes to Shire (SHPG) with its dry eye disease drug Xiidra. For Shire to compete against Allergan, it was forced to bring down the price of Xiidra to $5,000 per year. That means that the success of ADX-102, should it receive FDA approval, will depend on the cost among other things. Other factors will be efficacy, and the amount of treatments needed to be done.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2b data provides the bases for Aldeyra to move on to the next stage of testing. The best dose of 0.1% ADX-102 was chosen to move on with the phase 2b trial set to start in the 1st half of 2018. The company was finally noticed for the powerful drug it has on hand, to treat a multitude of eye diseases. There are two catalysts that are set to come in the 2nd half of 2018. One of the catalysts is phase 3 clinical data from patients with Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis (NAU). The second catalysts is Initial Results from a Phase 3 Trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (NYSE:SLS). These two catalysts in the second half of 2018 can provide further upside for the company for those who are willing to wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.