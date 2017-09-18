MoviePass - A Brilliant Marketing Idea Of 2017

For those who are unaware, New York-based company MoviePass 1 offers a deeply discounted monthly subscription2 that entitles its clients to watch one movie a day at any theater that accepts MasterCard2. Users use the MoviePass debit card and mobile app to buy movie tickets. According to reports in the media, in exchange, MoviePass plans to cross sell various services to its customers as well as data on their viewing habits. The company also plans an IPO in the next nine months3. That’s basically MoviePass’ new business plan – accumulate a large enough marketing database and try to avoid running out of cash before IPO and or becoming profitable. This business plan has been extensively criticized by the media and the company’s business has been viewed as unsustainable by many. The business idea itself is as old as commercial internet and is reminiscent of the eToys.com circa year 2000. At the time eToys burned through a lot of investor cash trying to establish itself in an extremely low-margin online toy business. Back in 2000, eToys and many other online retailers went bankrupt because of their inability to break even. eToys’ larger competitor Toys R Us survived the dot com bust because the company presciently chose to partner with and outsource its web retail business to Amazon thus avoiding unnecessary overspending.

But what if there were more to the MoviePass business model than a race against time? Even though we mostly hear that MoviePass wants to use and sell their customer base’s “big data” for marketing purposes, what if that does not end there? What if the business MoviePass is currently developing could have a significant groundbreaking impact on the media and entertainment industry in many other different aspects?

There are at least two additional business models that MoviePass could choose to employ to deliver a substantial value to its investors.

MoviePass as a new marketing model for a Lending Company

It costs a credit card company an average of $100-$400 to open a new credit card account without any guarantee that a new client will spend any money on her / his new credit card. The lending market has been oversaturated in the United States. Profit margins have been slim as every bank and fintech startup have been chasing the sample potential clients – overextended U.S. middle and lower middle class in debt up to their eye balls. You get the picture.

As of the writing of this article, MoviePass has been able to subscribe over 400,000 clients to its MasterCard program as well as to link subscribers’ credit cards to its MoviePass card. Technically, this is huge. It does not matter that currently the clients can only use the MoviePass card to buy movie tickets. From our perspective, the much more significant factor is that the MoviePass card is in the wallets of those people. The card is also actively used. The MoviePass company perceived ability to quickly and cheaply attract, grow and retain a large army of active users could be a major business valuation driver that potentially has created an interesting investment opportunity similar to that of Netflix (NFLX) when it was first created 20 years ago.

One of the further marketing steps could be to think of smart ways to cross-sell additional credit services to the MoviePass subscribers. For example, MoviePass could extend credit to help clients pay for popcorn and soda and cab rides to a movie theater.

Let’s imagine that by 2017 year end MoviePass has reached one million paying users. From a lending company valuation perspective, the MoviePass valuation could then be a multiple of 1 million subscribers times range of $100 to $400 acquisition fee per person. In other words, $100 to $400 million of value created in just 4 short months thanks to unrelenting and free word of mouth social advertising.

Now let’s look at another valuation scenario.

MoviePass as a retail show biz hybrid of Uber and Amazon (AMZN)

When Amazon bought Whole Foods, many analysts pointed out that the biggest danger of this move to other retailers was not the fear that Amazon would lower the food prices but the expectation that Amazon will likely utilize its Prime as well as Amazon credit card program to entice the army of Amazon shoppers to almost exclusively food shop at Whole Foods, just like most of them have already done with switching most of their other shopping online away from traditional brick and mortar retailers. Food retailer stocks dropped as a result.

If executed correctly, the MoviePass service might provide its clients with substantial benefits similar to those of Amazon Prime. Even though movie theater companies’ current biggest fear is MoviePass pricing arbitrage that might cause ticket prices to come down somewhat, the even bigger fear factor for movie chains will actually be the loss of control over an average moviegoer. The loss of control will eventually lead to the marginalization of services provided by the movie theater chains and also will result in the loss of shareholder value.

MoviePass or a MoviePass like winner business will likely be able to control and exert a significant degree of influence over tastes, habits and preferences of the general subscriber mass. Not bound by legal contracts with retail movie chains, MoviePass could shift their clients’ preferences by using simple pricing methods. For example, MoviePass could offer free tickets to one movie chain and only reimburse 50% of the ticket price of a competing movie chain. They could also pull the same trick by working with movie studios offering promotions to particular movies. For example, buying a particular movie would entitle a moviegoer to free popcorn, etc. Loosing grip over the client base will render movie chains second grade citizens in the retail movie showbiz. If this happens the resulting loss of shareholder value will be reminiscent of the Blockbuster’s demise 3 accelerated by the rise of Netflix and Redbox.

The ultimate vision of the retail movie chain business could then be an “Uber” model where companies like MoviePass use mobile apps to channel moviegoers to the movie theaters that provide the best deals to their clients using Amazon Prime-like loyalty models. If this analysis proves correct, MoviePass could be a new unicorn candidate.

Now what about the existing retail movie chains - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), Regal Entertainment Group (RGC), and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)? What can they do? To give you an idea of the worst case scenario for retail movie chains, let’s remember that Uber-like ride-sharing services have driven the cost of the New York City official yellow taxi cab licenses – “medallions” from $1.4 million per license in 2014 to the bottom low of $250,000 in October 2016 5 - a spectacular 82% price drop in les than 3 years! If history is any lesson, movie theater companies should find ways to partner with the new generation show biz players like MoviePass. This would probably be their best opportunity to reinvent themselves and stay profitable in the rapidly evolving battle for control of hearts and wallets of the tech-savvy moviegoers.

