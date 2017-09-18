Should You Add This REIT For European Exposure?

Analyzing the various metrics, we concluded that the REIT is close to fair value.

Investment Thesis: NorthStar Realty Europe (NRE) trades at close to a 30% discount to fair value, based on IFRS, but we think that high expenses and an onerous management agreement neutralize this.

NRE is a NYSE-listed REIT with sole exposure to prime office and retail properties in Germany, France, and United Kingdom.

Source: NRE Presentation

NRE has been divesting what it considers "non-core", and now, almost 90% of its portfolio value is in properties it wishes to hold on for the long term.

It has tenants in many industries, but with an abnormally high concentration exposure to the finance field.

1) NRE currently yields 4.7%. While not the highest yield, it is reasonable for the additional diversification it provides with its European exposure. British Land, (OTCPK:BTLCY) which we have written about previously, yields 4.91% by comparison. NRE dividends, though, have the additional advantages of no foreign tax withheld and, for 2016, were completely return of capital.

Source: NRE 2016 Tax Information

2) NRE trades at a good discount to its IFRS NAV. As at June 30, 2017, NRE estimated the fair value of its properties and additional assets at $17.29 a share. At the current price, that is almost a 30% discount to the liquidation value.

3) The valuation is not cheap, but not excessive either, for European REITs. NRE should generate cash available for distribution (CAD) of around $0.82 this year, giving it a multiple of about 15X. The CAD also comfortably covers the dividend of $0.60 annually.

The Negatives

1) The compensation expense is outrageously high.

Source: NRE Q2-2017 release

For the first six months of 2017, this was over $17 million. Granted some of it was one time due to the Colony NorthStar (CLNS) merger, but even looking at other time frames, this number is not pleasant. In the whole year 2016, the compensation expense was over $19 million.

Source: NRE 2016 annual report

In fact, when you add up management fee, compensation expense and general and admin fees, you give away over $41 million out of the $115 million in NOI (revenues minus property operating expenses) generated. For comparison, during the first half of 2017, GNL's similar expenses were a total of $13 million out of NOI of $113 million.

2) The contract with Colony NorthStar will prevent a takeover even if the discount to NAV gets outrageous. The contract is quite onerous, and the fees are not reduced for asset sales. The 20-year contract (18.5 years remaining) will likely thwart any acquisition attempt. If in any period compensation expense drops and the REIT does well, incentive fees, which have yet to kick in, will have to be paid. This further reduces the upside for shareholders.

Conclusion

NRE is a good way to get European real estate exposure. At 15 times distributable cash flow, we don't see this as a bargain, but it is not expensive either. We analyzed compensation expense in healthcare REITs recently and found that it really influenced how much shareholders kept for themselves. Hence, we are perturbed by such an extreme compensation arrangement, and although the REIT is still generating adequate distribution coverage after such expenses, we would only buy this if it was in the deep value bin. The 30% discount to NAV is appealing enough to compensate for some of the flaws, and net-net, we come out neutral on this. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate NRE a 5.0. We might get buyable for us should it move under $11.00. In the interim, those looking for foreign exposure through REITs may find our global REIT portfolio article useful.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

