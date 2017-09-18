Uh-Oh, Facebook Just Got Sucked Into the Kremlin-Mueller Fiasco

At a time when tech giants are facing increasing scrutiny from policymakers, this brings particularly worrisome prospects in regards to future comprehensive legislative action.

Facebook handed the information to Mueller in response to a search warrant, but has refused cooperation with Congress, much to their displeasure, due to data privacy concerns.

Facebook recently identified at least 3000+ ads purchased, indirectly, on its platform by the Kremlin's influence operation, the "Internet Research Agency"

The probe into Russia's impact on the 2016 election so far has been relatively disconnected from any happenings in the tech world. However that changed last week when Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) received a search warrant from Special Counsel Bob Mueller's for information related to ads bought by the Russian government between June 2015 and May 2017 aimed at the American public.

These probes are particularly worrisome for Facebook and other tech giants because of the possibility that they may only be the tip of the iceberg for determining the extent of how foreign actors used technology platforms to try to influence American public opinion and action.

Depending on what information is discovered and how policymakers continue forward, such as with public congressional hearings, there is now the small but now non-negligible possibility that there might be future legislative oversight and restrictive actions on advertising, as well as other functions, for Facebook and even possibly other tech giants as well.

I. What We Know About the Ad-Buy So Far

The actual ad-buy is estimated as of far to be small monetarily, at around at least $100,000 from June 2015 to May 2017 for just around 3,000 ads. In comparison, Facebook earned over $9.16 B in advertising revenue in just Q2 2017 alone.

(Figure 1: Facebook Revenue, 2015 - Present, Source; Business insider)

The ads themselves were bought through at least 500 fake Facebook accounts that have been traced back to the "Internet Research Agency", which is a Kremlin-backed institution aimed at using the internet to influence worldwide pro-Russia operations.

An additional 2,000 ads worth $50,000 have been identified as well with Russia-linked accounts.

Facebook has not publicly disclosed the kind of targeting as well as content the ads used. However all information as of far points to that they were political ads aimed at Americans over the course of the Presidential campaign and early months of the current administration.

II. The Russia Investigation Is Increasingly Shifting Towards Technology & Internet Services

There already has been an incredible amount of attention in the public and policy arenas in regards to the Russia-interference investigation over the course of the past few months.

Both Democrats and Republicans have expressed interest in better securing our country against interference and influence from Russia as well as foreign sources altogether, especially in regards to internet services, cybersecurity, and technology.

The recent announcement of the possible creation of a "9/11 Commission-style" bipartisan committee to even further seriously investigate Russia's interference, combined with the various investigations being conducted by Special Counsel Mueller, the FBI, and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, shows that the interest in Russia's involvement has not died down and that the interest is increasingly shifting towards influence through technology, also called "active measures."

Whatever the results of the investigation, there appear to be on the horizon a dramatic bipartisan tightening of the ability of foreign actors to use technological services to influence politics and society in America.

Technology companies have been slowly feeling the heat already from this increased scrutiny of the security of their services from being used as intelligence operation platforms. This is amid a policy environment that already is becoming increasingly hostile to tech giants and is increasingly looking for reasons to act.

For example, Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) has faced increasing criticism over these past two years for their proliferation of "Russia bots" that warp how influence is seen on the platform. Not only was this one major reason why Disney (NYSE: DIS) declined in the end to buy Twitter last year, but undoubtedly has contributed to the hostile environment some feel on the platform which may have affected their user growth and consequently revenues.

(Figure 2: Twitter Price 2016 - Present, Source: YCharts)

The way Facebook now has suddenly been dragged into this Russia-influence tech-oversight is worrisome because now regulators and policymakers might be interested in exploring more how exactly foreign influence might try to use the platform to influence Americans, and thus to try to implement restrictions to stop it in the future.

III. Why This is a Non- Negligible Risk for Facebook

While Facebook's user base is now distributed widely across the world, its revenues remain heavily concentrated in the United States and Canada both in terms of overall numbers as well as per-user margins.

(Figure 2: Average Revenue Per Facebook User, Source: TechCrunch)

Consequently, any regulation by the United States of advertising on Facebook's platform has a large potential impact on Facebook's revenues.

(Figure 3: Daily Active Facebook Users, Source: TechCrunch)

Just based on the information released as of far, there is likely not enough for policymakers to take direct adverse action against Facebook, although some have expressed interest in public hearings and have expressed general strong disapproval.

Public hearings would be very damaging for Facebook's regulatory prospects. The variety of Congressional hearings in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis led to the creation of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which has dramatically revolutionized and restricted the financial services industry in ways that have permanently changed how many do business.

While at the moment it does not appear a Dodd-Frank for tech giants is imminently on the horizon, nonetheless the prospect is not completely off the table either.

The biggest worries for Facebook, and other tech giants, are if the current investigation finds further information that makes it clear that the tech platforms are able to be used for foreign-influence peddling and were successfully used by Russia, as well as possibly other foreign agents, in recent years.

If further evidence is discovered that Russia may have in fact bought even more ads on the platform and used them specifically to try to not just influence votes but also public opinion on legislative and political issues, policymaker interest would immediately skyrocket due to the national security and policy concerns.

If studies reveal, particularly over the course of public congressional hearings, that these influence-campaigns actually made an impact on the election as well as policy issues, then policymaker interest would possibly rise to the level of passing significant bipartisan legislation that would change the way Facebook and other tech giants do business in regards to advertising and possibly other domains.

Once policymakers smell blood in the water, it is highly uncertain what the eventual legislative package would look like. That unpredictability adds a sudden new worrisome risk for Facebook as well as other companies.

Facebook is a strong company and whatever revenue it gets from Russia-linked persons is undoubtedly negligible. However in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, not just mortgage-backed securities and their derivatives were regulated by Dodd-Frank, but a whole variety of other seemingly initially unrelated matters regarding financial services institutions as well.

Legislative action also is far more firm and broad than action from regulatory agencies usually is. While regulatory agencies have significant discretion in many matters, significant legislative packages can completely upend the entire field that an industry operates in and often lacks recourse, except for constitutionality.

IV. Conclusion

A "Dodd-Frank" for tech giants remains very unlikely at the moment. However given recent events with Twitter and now Facebook, it has become a non-negligible regulatory risk as the Russia-investigation continues and anti-Kremlin legislation continues to find strong bipartisan support.

Depending on how policymakers want to continue the investigation with Facebook, as well as whether further worrisome information is discovered, legislative interest may increase as many lawmakers who have been itching to reign in tech giants have found reason to do so.

A company like Facebook can undoubtedly withstand policymaking pressures that come its way. However for investors who are looking at the company, it will be worth following closely the developments in the now-related Russia-investigation to determine the extent of the legislative risk Facebook is facing.

