What Are You Doing With Your Dividend Raise?

If MO’s dividend yield of 4.23% doesn’t get you excited, consider the growth history. Yes, that growth is “the past”, but IQOS is the future.

IQOS has shown exceptional growth in other developed markets. With the FDA present to encourage even higher adoption rates, IQOS should drive MO’s growth.

Traditional tobacco products were the way of the past, they provide earnings while the company transitions to domestic use of IQOS.

Some dividend investors may not be familiar with this question, but shareholders of Altria Group (MO) wrestle with it each year. What should they do with latest annual increase from Altria Group. The company has nearly half a century of consecutive dividend increases, so many shareholders have faced this conundrum several times.

Why Should You Buy Altria Group?

Altria Group is a strong buy because the company continues to deliver excellent growth. They still dominate the domestic market for tobacco. They are still the loudest voice at the table when the FDA seeks input on new legislation. Tobacco is still addictive. The dividend is still solidly covered.

Dividend Yields and Prices

The following chart from Yahoo doesn’t include the latest dividend increase:

Altria Group hiked the dividend by another 8% leading to a 4.23% yield instead of a 3.91% yield. That puts it near the highest level seen over the last 3 years.

Share prices climbed dramatically earlier in 2017. I know.

In January of 2017, I warned investors not to chase shares as they soared past $71.

Prices came crashing back down and the valuation is compelling again.

Why Was Altria Trading Over $75

The huge rally for MO took shares over $75 prior to their dive. The ironic thing is that the dive was driven by the FDA announcing plans for more regulation on a traditional pack of smokes. While MO is the market leader for those products, they have been preparing for a huge shift to focus on the new IQOS technology.

Philip Morris International (PM) perfected this technology overseas. They already have several years of IQOS market share rising dramatically. They showed that they were able to convert smokers from other brands, so it wasn’t just cannibalizing their own sales.

The logical reason for MO to trade so high would be investors getting pumped up about the prospect of MO bringing IQOS to the United States.

The FDA’s guidance indicated they wanted to encourage the adoption of reduced-risk products (like IQOS).

That means investors selling their shares of MO must not be focused on the potential of the new product to send earnings materially higher.

Smokers Like IQOS

Consider the results for Philip Morris with IQOS:

Their major test market was Japan. That was where they really got the product rolling. Notice how quickly the share of market expands.

That is why investors in Altria Group should be excited to roll out IQOS domestically.

The first few quarters the growth is slower because the company needs to get widespread distribution and build consumer awareness. It wouldn’t do to sell a smoker the IQOS stick and not have HEETS widely available. Let’s make sure investors understand IQOS and HEETS:

Smokers put the IQOS device in their mouth. They load it with HEETS. Think of a printer. You wouldn’t want to sell a printer to a customer who couldn’t access ink. The margin is on selling ink. The repeat business is selling ink. The printer is available as the delivery mechanism. Once a customer switches to printing their documents, they don’t want to go back to writing by hand.

How Do You Build a Dividend Portfolio?

While Altria Group still has a very viable path to earnings growth, some investors want to focus only on the yield today. I decided to compare Altria Group with another high yield investment, Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

If an investor bought NLY shares on 6/30/2011, they had a much higher yield at 14.4% compared to MO yielding 5.76%. They could easily argue that even MO grew dividends year after year, the buyer of MO would never catch up.

They might make the same argument today since NLY yields more than twice as much as MO.

Sure, those are the results if you look only at the yields reported today. However, Q2 2011 was the last time NLY raised their dividend. It went from $.62 to $.65. If you remember, NLY’s quarterly dividend is now $.30.

Let’s take a look at how those investors would’ve actually turned out if they bought the shares on 6/30/2011 with each spending $10,000.

If the investor was actually buying and holding shares, the investor in MO went from $575 in annual income to nearly $1,000. The investor in NLY went from $1,441 to $665.

Sure, the portfolio value gains (or losses) are unrealized. However, the change in dividend income is very pronounced. Even if neither investor intends to close their position, MO ended up with a huge advantage because dividends go up instead of down.

The yield on cost for that owner of MO is now 10% and the yield on cost for those shares of NLY would be 6.65%.

I think we can all feel some sympathy for the investors who saw over half their dividend income disappear. Instead of pondering what to buy with their dividend increase, they had to consider what they were going to sacrifice next.

Rating for Altria Group

Buy MO under $66. Latest price: $62.39.

Conclusion

MO is in the strong buy territory. The FDA ruling theoretically threatens traditional tobacco products at some point in the future. While MO does own that market, the FDA’s goal was simply to push smokers towards a less dangerous alternative. MO is working with the FDA on approval for IQOS in the domestic market. The reduced-risk product has exceptional success overseas. This is the growth path for the company and the FDA is unlikely to act until there are sufficient reduced-risk products available for smokers to transition to.

That paves the way for MO to continue growing dividends over the next few decades. The yield is currently 4.23%, but buying now and holding on for the decades to come means more income in each year. That will force you to ponder the same question I’m pondering…

