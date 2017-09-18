Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise

Technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to raise its dividend this week, with Bloomberg calling for a bump of three cents per share. While I believe the increase will be a little larger than that, the rise in the stock over the past few years has made any increase less meaningful. However, investors will still appreciate the extra income, given this low interest rate environment.

If we take a look at the company's most recent 10-K filing for its fiscal year that ended in June, Microsoft had a little under $133 billion in cash and short-term investments against $86 billion of total debt. In the last year, the net cash balance has decreased primarily thanks to the massive acquisition of LinkedIn, but the company still has plenty of financial strength. Like most tech giants, most of Microsoft's cash is located outside the US, so the company periodically issues debt to help finance its strong capital return plan.

In the most recent fiscal year, Microsoft produced over $39.5 billion in cash from operations while spending $8 billion on capital expenditures. That means over $31 billion of free cash flow, with dividend payments of a little under $12 billion. That leaves plenty of room for the dividend to grow, although due to the buyback, don't expect to see total payments rise towards the 100% of free cash flow level. For these reasons, I expect that we'll see a dividend raise of more than 10%, with my table below showing what one could look like. The bottom end of my range is the Bloomberg prediction, with the top end of my range being roughly the 17% plus average raise we've seen since the dividend was first increased after the financial crisis.

*As of Friday's close.

Last year's 8.33% to $0.39 per share was a little disappointing to some, but I chalk that up to the LinkedIn purchase. With the company's earnings and free cash flow soaring, I think we'll see a larger raise this year, which is why the midpoint of my range is a 5-cent bump. Even if we only see the 3-cent hike that Bloomberg is calling for, the new annual yield will be above the current yield of the 10-Year US Treasury.

Should we see a raise that's above the top end of my prediction range, the annual dividend yield may even start to approach that of the 30-Year US Treasury. If that dividend yield still seems a little low to you, well, you are right. Thanks to the great performance we've seen in Microsoft shares, the company's dividend increases have not been able to keep up at a similar pace, meaning you're not getting the 3.00% plus yield we've seen in prior years. In fact, as I've shown in the table below, a raise to 44 cents per share at Friday's closing price would equal the lowest annual yield on the dividend raise announcement's closing day since the company started increasing the payout again after the financial crisis.

*Author's projection and Friday's closing price.

We should be just a few days away from Microsoft's annual dividend raise. With the company producing over $30 billion in free cash flow and the LinkedIn purchase in the rearview mirror, I expect to see a double-digit raise that will give the name a higher yield than the 10-Year US treasury. While this will result in the lowest after-raise annual yield since the financial crisis, I don't think investors holding the stock will complain with the performance we've seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.