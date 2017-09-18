Rosehill Resources: An In-Depth Examination Of The Newest Delaware Pure Play

Such a margin of safety may become available in the near future as insiders sell upon the expiry of lock-up and as the company issues equity to fund development.

Though ROSE is presently only slightly overvalued, prudent investors should not make an entry until an adequate margin of safety is at hand.

Due to rising DUCs and slow completions, production growth was delayed until 2H 2017, which made the stock appear especially expensive and hence the sell-off.

1. The company

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) was formed on December 20, 2016, through the combination of Tema Oil and Gas Company and KLR Energy. In connection with the transaction, the company was renamed Rosehill Resources Inc., and its common stock, units, and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the symbols ROSE, ROSEU and ROSEW, respectively, on April 28, 2017.

Pursuant to the agreement, KLR acquired 39% of the equity of Rosehill Operating Company, LLC for $35 million in cash, issuance of 29,807,692 shares of newly-created Class B common stock, 4,000,000 warrants exercisable for shares of Class A common stock (each entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock for $11.50), $85 million cash held in the trust account and in connection with a private placement of $75 million 8.0% Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock and warrants to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors, and the assumption of $55 million in debt, for a total implied enterprise value of Rosehill Operating of $400 million. Tema contributed its Delaware and Barnett assets and liabilities to Rosehill, obtaining a majority of the voting shares and retaining a 61% - on an as-converted basis- of its equity in Rosehill LLC. To facilitate the merger, Rosemore and the sponsor of KLR Energy have agreed to backstop redemptions by the public stockholders of KLR Energy of more than 30% of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock by purchasing Class A common stock or Series A preferred stock in an amount up to $20 million.

2. Acreage



As of 2Q 2017, Rosehill holds 4,645 net acres in central Delaware Basin (Fig. 1) in Loving and Reeves Counties, TX and Lea and Eddy Counties, NM, with a net production of 5,258 boe/d. The acreage is over 80% held by production and 99% operated, having 70.1 MMboe of net 3P reserves as of June 2016 based on a Ryder Scott reserve report if the Barnett shale properties are included (see here).

Rosehill’s Permian acreage is situated in the thickest part of the Delaware Basin, with multiple high-quality source rocks and 10 distinct productive benches (Table 1). Several benches, e.g., Wolfcamp A, are overpressured with good porosity and thickness (Fig. 1); abundant natural fractures are supposed to increase drainage efficiency; strong EURs are encountered across multiple benches. The company has identified an inventory of 252 well locations in these benches (Fig. 2). The activity of a large number of offset operators helps lower the risk of Rosehill's acreage (Fig. 3).

Fig. 1. Location of Rosehill leaseholds in the Permian Basin, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

Table 1. Reservoir thickness in central Delaware Basin and estimated well locations, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 2. Undeveloped well locations in ten benches of stacked pay zones with down-spacing potential (left) and well locations by county (right), modified after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 3. Wells drilled by Rosehill and offset operators in the area where the Rosehill acreage is situated, modified after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.



3. Operation

Rosehill has significantly increased planned development activity in 2017 and 2018 due to redesigned drilling techniques, improved drilling times, updated well performance expectations, and lowered commodity price assumptions (Table 2). According to the updated capital expenditure guidance for 2017 of the company, some $135-155 million will be deployed to drill 22-24 wells, complete 13-16 wells, drill SWD wells and build out infrastructure, and pursue organic leasing opportunities.



Table. 2. Capital plan and guidance for 2017 and 2018, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.



As of August 2017, Rosehill has been running 2 rigs and 1 frac spread, with a focus on the benches of the 2nd Bone Spring, 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A (X,Y), and Lower Wolfcamp A. The company spudded 12 wells in 1H2017, with 11 wells drilled and uncompleted (DUCs). In 2017, the company continues to drive drilling efficiency, reducing drilling costs from $3.26-3.42 million per well down to $1.95 million per well and spud-to-TD time from over 20 days to 13 days (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Drilling AFE versus cost (upper) and spud to TD duration for Rosehill wells year to date, with two wells - a sidetrack and a well that conducted coring and testing - excluded, modified after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 5. Evolution of completion techniques employed by Rosehill, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 6. Type curves using different generations of completion technique, with the gen-1 type curve representing that of a blended Wolfcamp A (X, Y) and Lower Wolfcamp A, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017.

Rosehill continues to improve the completion technique to achieve optimized well performance (Figs. 5 and 6). Recently completed Kyle 26 ST-1 well produced at a peak rate of 2,130 boe/d (84% in oil) from the 2nd Bone Spring.

Due to only one well having been completed, production averaged 5,343 boe/d in 1H2017. To speed up well completions, the company contracted dedicated frac crew in 3Q 2017 with 12 to 15 wells expected to be completed and brought online in 2H 2017 to result in significant increase in production forecasted for 2H 2017. The company guided toward a production of 5,700-5,900 boe/d in 2017 and 12,000-14,500 boe/d in 2018 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Actual and expected production of Rosehill, modified after company presentation of April 2017.

Table. 2. Production and revenue of Rosehill, from company release.

4. Financial performance



4.1. Profitability

In 1H 2017, Rosehill generated a net income of $4.0 million out of a revenue of $32.1 million after paying dividends on the preferreds and produced an adjusted EBITDAX of $21.1 million (Tables 2 and 3). Going forward, the company looks to invest heavily to ramp up production and improve adjusted EBITDAX (Fig. 8).

Table 3. Statement of income for Rosehill in 1H 2017, after company quarterly report.

Fig. 8. Projected growth profile, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017. Adjusted EBITDAX projections based on oil prices of $50/Bbl and natural gas prices of $3.00/Mcf, and NGLs priced at 25% of WTI.



4.2. Liquidity

Rosehill has a revolving credit facility with $250 million commitment which matures in April 2022, with a current borrowing base of $55.0 million with scheduled redetermination on or about October 1, 2017. The financial covenants under the credit facility include the funded debt to EBITDAX no larger than 4.0x and the current ratio not less than 1.0. As of 2Q 2017, the funded debt to EBITDAX was at 0.95X and the current ratio was at 1.12 (Table 4).

As of end-2016, Rosehill had $117.2 million in cash and $55 million in drawn credit facility on a pro forma basis. Half a year later, at the end of 2Q 2017, the cash position dropped to $11.1 million and borrowings under the revolving credit facility also fell to $20 million (Table 4). Therefore, the company had spent a net amount of $53.3 million in 1H 2017. In addition, the company expects to generate an operating cash flow significantly more than that as in 1H 2017, i.e., $16.9 million (Table 5). Therefore, the liquidity for the rest of the year should be more than $63 million.



The company expects to spend $135-155 million in the entire year. Net of the $53.3 million already spent in 1H 2017, the company will be spending an additional $82-102 million in the remainder of the year. Between the remaining liquidity and the capital budget, there is a shortfall of no more than $19-39 million, which may have to be raised by the company either through long-term debt, equity issuance, or asset sale of, e.g., the 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin where it operated as of December 31, 2016, 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells (see here).

Table 4. The balance sheet of Rosehill, after company quarterly filing.

Table 5. The cash flows of Rosehill, after company quarterly filing.



5. Valuation

As of July 1, 2017, Rosehill had 24.764 MMboe of proven reserves, up from 13.234 MMboe of six months earlier, and 4.125 MMboe of probable and 83.521 MMboe of possible reserves, up from 3.778 MMboe and 72.746 MMboe, respectively (Table 6). The increase in reserves is the result of a combination of factors including reserves additions, type curve updates, performance changes, GOR updates, down-spacing in the 2nd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A and B horizons, reduced D&C capital per well, and commodity pricing shifts, according to the company presentation. Continued drilling and completion successes in 2H 2017 should result in a significant increase in reserves.

Under SEC pricing, the proven, probable, and possible reserves are estimated to have a PV-10 of $183 million, $19 million, and $150 million, respectively (Table 6). Net of the net debt of $8.9 million as at 2Q 2017, the NPV-10 for proven reserves is $174.1 million or $4.87 per share, that for 2P reserves is $193.1 million or $5.40 per share, and that for 3P reserves is $343.1 million or $9.60 per share. The market price of $5.98 per share as of September 1, 2017, appears to indicate the stock being overvalued relative to the NPV-10 of 2P reserves. However, we must take into consideration that an increase in reserves was stalled in 2Q 2017 due to the completion of only one well and that, by the year-end when the company has implemented its ambitious 12-15 well completion plan, proven reserves are supposed to increase substantially, which may correct this apparent overvaluation.



Table. 6. Reserves of Rosehill, after company presentation.

Based on the type curves for the 3rd Bone Spring sand, Wolfcamp A (X/Y) and Lower Wolfcamp A, the EUR contained in the net well locations from these three intervals are 14.55 MMboe, 10.85 MMboe, and 16.73 MMboe, for a total of 42.13 MMboe, which corresponds to a NPV-10 of $300.74 million or $8.41 per share (Table 7). Furthermore, the EUR and value hidden in the 169 drilling locations in the other seven benches may provide a multi-bagger upside.

Relative to other pure Delaware plays or pure Permian plays, including Lilis (LLEX), Jagged Peak (JAG), and Resolute (REN), Rosehill seems to be on the expensive side. The flowing production-adjusted enterprise value per net acre is $32,997, about 7% higher than the average for the Permian Basin peers (Table 8). We must bear in mind that this apparent overvaluation may have been related to the peculiar well completion scheduling that the company had in the first half - it is not unusual for small operators like Rosehill to drill a number of wells with a dedicated rig before bringing a fracturing crew to complete these temporary DUCs in a batch fashion. With 12-15 wells expected to be brought on stream in the second half, the 2017 average production is expected to be raised to 5,700-5,900 boe/d. Adjusted for that higher level of production, the forward enterprise value per net acre will be $28,913.

Table. 7. Type curve economics, based on internal company type curves, after Rosehill presentation of August 2017. NYMEX strip pricing as of 9 December 2016. Average annual NYMEX WTI strip pricing as of 9 December 2016 was $47.64 (Q4 2016), $54.19 (2017), $54.94 (2018), $54.88 (2019), $55.22 (2020), and escalating to $58.30 (2025+); average annual NYMEX HHUB strip pricing as of 9 December 2016 was $2.92 (Q4 2016), $3.52 (2017), $3.08 (2018), $2.89 (2019), $2.90 (2020), and escalating to $3.36 (2025+). NGLs priced at 27.5% of WTI.



Table 8. Flowing production-adjusted enterprise value per net acre of Permian pure plays, author's table based on company financial filings and enterprise values as of September 1, 2017, after Gurufocus.

6. Discussion and conclusion

Rosehill seems to have secured a high-quality foothold in the central Delaware Basin; apart from the legacy assets in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin, the company is nearly a Delaware pure play, with a deep inventory of over 250 undrilled well locations across 10 benches on existing leasehold, and another 80 locations possible through down-spacing. The management from the Tema side seems to be adequately capable, as shown by the track record to deliver operational efficiency improvement; more importantly, the management seems to be shrewd enough to:

sell 39% of Tema acreage at over $60,000 of adjusted enterprise value per net acres (4,771 net acres flowing 3,734 boe/d in 2016 and 5,258 boe/d in 2Q 2017 were valued at an enterprise value of $438 million),

secure liquidity to fund the short-term development plan and

gain access to public capital markets.

The recruitment of R. Craig Owen as CFO (see here) may help its future effort to line up the $300 million of capital needed for full-scale operational ramp-up (see here). Purely from an operational point of view, the company appears poised to pursue growth through the drill bit as well as bolt-on acquisitions.

However, the investors who wish to ride the Rosehill's coattails should be circumspect about risks associated with the stock in the aftermath of its recent IPO. The greatest risk to invest in Rosehill at the current price level may be the lack of an adequate margin of safety. The stock debuted on NASDAQ at a fairly rich valuation, which pretty much explains why it hit the ground running downhill. ROSE has been locked in a stubborn downtrend ever since its IPO, falling from the initial price of $11.50 to sub-$6 levels. Since late August 2017, it was ensnared in yet another episode of weakness even as other oil names are regaining strength in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey; as of September 15, 2017, the stock changed hands at $6.01 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Stock chart of ROSE, after stockchart.com.

Our valuation implies that, at $6.01 per share, ROSE is only slightly (7-11%) overvalued at compared with the other Permian pure-play peers and with the NPV-10 of 2P reserves. Ideally, we would prefer to only pay for the NPV-10 of proven reserves, i.e., $4.87 per share, and take the probable and possible reserves as well as the multi-bagger upside accorded by the numerous drilling locations in yet-to-derisk intervals as the margin of safety. Such an approach sets a minimum margin of safety of 50% relative to the NPV-10 of the 3P reserves.

The ensuing question is whether there exist any endogenous catalysts to push the stock down by another 19% to the level of $4.87. We believe that such a catalyst can be found in form of insider selling pressure. Among the major shareholders, we Rosemore may have a long-term interest in oil and gas exploitation given its century-long tradition in the oil industry, however, it is unreasonable to expect the interest of private equity fund KLR to last longer than a full oil cycle (see here). Half of the founder's share can be sold without restriction and the other 50% can be sold upon the lockup expiry after one year, i.e., around April 2018; at the same time, the initial subscriber's shares can be sold (see here). Actually, PIPE investor K2 Principal Fund, L.P. has been offloading shares since June 2017 (see here). Therefore, it is possible that the negative pressure on ROSE may last until next April. Before then, Rosehill may need to issue equity to fund its ambitious development plan which may further weaken the stock. In our exclusive service The Upstream Oil Hub (TUOH), we explored additional ways to invest in Rosehill at lower risk (see here).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAG, REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.