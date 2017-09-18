A Future Of Slow GDP Growth, High Federal Debt, And Strained Household Finances (Article 10 Of 10)

It's questionable we'll hit this $49T level because the government will unlikely be able to borrow this much, triggering cuts in Federal operating expenses, Medicare/Medicaid, and Social Security.

The CBO estimates we currently have a present value of $49 trillion unfunded budget gap needed to be set aside today to fund Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security over a 75-year period.

Here's a summary of the core message of this series of articles:

1) The Federal government faces slowing income tax revenues from slowing GDP growth, and escalating operating budget deficits and debt, and Medicare/Medicaid, and Social Security annual deficits and debt. Currently we need to set aside today a present value of $49T funding for the costs for Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security entitlements to fund the projected costs over the next seventy-five years. State and Local government public pensions plans face a funding gap of $3.8-$5.2T needed today to adequately fund projected payouts to retirees.

2) Households face slowing wage and job growth, a potential retirement savings and income crisis, record household debt, and increasing cost pressures from rising health care, child-rearing, and college costs.

Whether you've read any or all of the prior nine articles in this series, or you've skipped to read this last chapter of the book first, it sounds pretty gloomy. In fact you may be thinking, 'it just can't really be this bad', or 'it sounds so unrealistic, I can't believe it [hence will just dismiss it]'. So let's recap some details:

RECAP: KEY EXCERPTS FROM THE SUPPORTING ARTICLES

From article 2 of 10 - Reduction in the Rate of Growth of Federal Income Taxes

1) An estimated 76m boomers will be eventually retiring, and by 2029 it is projected that one in five will be age 65 or older.

2) Boomer retirement income on average will be much less than while working.

3) Even if they want to work, health or other reasons may cause boomers to leave the workforce earlier than planned. In some cases, replacements for Boomer jobs may earn less where companies see an opportunity to cut costs.

4) Technology may reduce the need for workers, as adopted by companies seeking increased profits by reducing wage expenses.

5) The CBO projects slowing future GDP growth, which means slower job and income growth, hence slower Federal income tax growth.

From article 3 of 10 - Increasing Medicare and Social Security Unfunded Obligations

1) The HI Medicare fund, which pays hospital and nursing home costs, will be depleted by 2029. Once the fund balance is depleted, projected revenue inflows will be only 88% of expenditures for the HI fund - a 12% funding gap.

2) After asset depletion in 2029, no provision exists to use general revenues or any other means to cover the HI deficit.

3) "If current laws governing Social Security remain in effect, the OASI trust fund [which pays social security (other than disability) to most beneficiaries] will be exhausted in 2030, CBO estimates. In 2031, therefore, benefits would need to be reduced by 31 percent from scheduled amounts if outlays were limited to revenues credited to the trust fund."

4) "Under current law, the DI trust fund [which funds disability payments] will be exhausted sooner—in fiscal year 2022, according to CBO’s projections. If the program’s outlays were limited thereafter to revenues credited to the trust fund and if the Social Security Administration reduced DI benefits accordingly, payments to beneficiaries in fiscal year 2023 would be 20 percent less than the amounts scheduled under current law, CBO projects."

From article 4 of 10 - The Unsustainable $49T Unfunded Federal Debt Obligations

1) Presuming no change in the current laws affecting tax revenues and expenditures, for the next 75 years the CBO projects the rate of expenditures for Medicare and Social Security programs, less revenues, means we currently face a present value funding gap of $49T.

2) The current Federal operating budget debt is $20T. This is not included in the $49T figure in 1) above.

3) Cumulative Federal Debt (Operating, Medicare and Social Security) is projected to grow from its present 77% of GDP (2016) to 91% of annual GDP by 2027.

4) Based on two centuries of sovereign government debt analyzed by economists Rogoff and Reinhardt, once the public debt achieves the level of 90% of GDP, subsequent annual growth shrinks to 1.7% annually. In a shorter post-1945) sample, growth shrinks to an annualized rate of -0.1%.

5) Based on the CBO report, we only have 10 years, give or take, to prevent borrowings from accelerating from the present 77% of GDP level to the critical 90% level.

6) An error found in Rogoff and Reinhart's estimates have called their projections into question. Nonetheless, this does not change the overall issue of growing federal obligations. Regardless of the point in time, as the Federal debts increase, the government would be significantly handcuffed with regard to solutions to the high debt problem, and we could face interest rate increases which could occur 'suddenly and sharply' per the CBO.

7) Given the future trajectory of Federal debt figures ($49T plus $20T and growing Federal budget operating debt), it's questionable, if not unrealistic, that the Federal Government could ever borrow the amount of debt needed. At some point the ability to financially repay it would come into question.

From article 5 of 10 - The $3.8-$5.2T State and Local Unfunded Pension Crisis

1) Setting aside the well-funded plans, state and local government pension plans are presently underfunded by between $3.8-$5.2T, a financial gap which needs to be set aside today.

2) This may affect a figure of something less than 20 million public pension employees and retirees, many of whom may face future pension income cuts because of the magnitude of this funding deficit.

From article 6 of 10 - Slow Growth in Jobs and Wages for Individuals

Slow job growth as Boomers retire, plus record consumer debt levels, combined with the possibility of technological job displacements are some of the reasons supporting a CBO-predicted 0.5% annual GDP growth for the next 10 years. A slowing GDP will result in slower wage and income growth for individuals.

From article 7 of 10 - The Coming Retirement Savings and Income Crisis

1) Real household income (inflation-adjusted) has been stagnant since approximately year 2000 and has declined from 2.2%-11.7% for the bottom 60%.

2) 'A majority of Americans (59%) don’t have enough available cash to pay for even a $1,000 emergency room bill or even a $500 car repair...'

3) About 1 in 4 literally have no emergency savings. A new survey released by Bankrate.com found that 24% don’t have even a single dollar saved for an emergency. A survey released in January by Bankrate found that nearly 60% of Americans wouldn’t have enough savings to pay for a $500 expense if it came up.

4) "Nearly half of Americans say their expenses are equal to or greater than their income, according to a new study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation."

5) "Nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all." Just 43% participate in their 401k plan.

6) Results of a financial literacy quiz show roughly only 5% of respondents scored a B or higher (80%+).

7) Those with retirement savings have, on the whole, underperformed the market by a significant rate, earning 4.67% over 20 years vs the market return of 8.19%.

8) Those with retirement savings have an insufficient amount saved. 80% of all families have no more than $116,000 saved. As of 2013, 50% have an average retirement balance of only $5,000.

9) "Why is this happening? One theory I would propose is despondency on the part of individuals. They see no way to make things work out financially in the end, so they give up. Why even bother?"

10) Factor in the $3.8-5.2T underfunded state and local pension crisis, something under 20m may face some degree of pension cuts given the magnitude of this deficit of government pension funding.

11) We're facing a difficult future for the 70% who have less than $50,000 of retirement savings (per the graph above). That equates to roughly $2,000/year of income using the 4% withdrawal guideline. Add that to $16,000 Social Security to get $18,000/year of annual income. That's essentially a poverty subsistence level. An amount of $18,000 a year is pretty tough to live on when considering it has to cover groceries, rent/housing, transportation, plus health care, and other costs. It's even worse for the 50% with only $5,000 saved for retirement.

12) In article 4 of 10, the unfunded projected Federal obligations for Medicare, Social Security, were projected at $49T that needs to be set aside right now for costs projected over the next 75 years. To the degree the retirement savings crisis discussed above is not fully factored into this, it will place even further burdens on social safety nets.

From article 8 of 10 - Record Household Debt Limits GDP growth going forward

1) Post-Great Recession pent-up demand has been satisfied for the most part, resulting in reduced demand, particularly for new autos (notwithstanding any demand in the near-term for vehicles flooded from the two hurricanes).

2) The average balance for credit card debt is nearly $17,000 and for student loan debt is nearly $50,000 for those carrying this type of debt. At a record high of $12.7T, consumer borrowing capacity going forward will be diminished, limiting the rate of consumer spending from new debt GDP growth.

3) Interest rates are rising, making borrowing more costly, crimping household budgets and displacing money that would otherwise be available for monthly purchases. "Some 40% of Americans with debt are spending up to half of their monthly income paying it back. And that may not even be enough to cover how much they owe."

4) Delinquencies are on the rise. With the August 2017 unemployment level at 4.4%, we are nearing peak employment. While this doesn't mean the expansion has ended, it may mean that we are nearer to the end that the beginning. (Note that I would expect the expansion to be extended somewhat by spending resulting from the Hurricanes Harvey and Irma).

From article 9 of 10 - Escalating Health Care and Other Household Costs

1) From 1999-2016, while the total cost for family's premiums has increased 315%, the employers' share has increased less, 303%, causing employees' share to rise 342%. Compare this 315% increase in family premiums to the annual inflation increase since 2000 of 39%.

2) For workers with an annual medical deductible, the deductible has increased 253%, from $584 to $1,483 (even more for family coverage).

3) "A family of four living in Roanoke, Virginia with an income of $60,000 in 2016 would have a premium payment of $4,980 for the year for the second-lowest-cost silver plan. That plan has a $5,000 deductible. That means the family could spend almost one-sixth of their pre-tax income on health costs before they received any insurance payment. The premiums alone are 8.3% of the family’s income. All the money buys them is the opportunity to spend another $5,000 on coinsurance before the insurance company pays anything."

4) "The number of people over 65 is rising exponentially. There were 35 million of us in the year 2000, and there are about 47 million of us today. We will more than double that number by 2060, and in just 13 years – in 2030 – we are going to have 25 million, or 60%, more elderly people than we have today."

5) Fidelity projects that the average retiree can look forward to $130,000 of health care costs in retirement, and 70% are likely to need long-term care in some form of home-care, assisted living, or skilled nursing/memory care costs estimated at $65,000. That's nearly $400,000 for a retired couple.

6) "The estimated expense to raise a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610 (in 2015 dollars) for a middle-income (before-tax income between $59,200 and $107,400), married-couple family with two children."

7) At $27,500/year, a four-year degree will total $110,000, ignoring future inflation. That's per child. Add that to the $233,000 cost to raise a child per above, and we're getting into pretty costly territory, more so if you have two or more kids.

CONNECTING THE DOTS - WHERE IS THIS ALL HEADED?

We're presently at a record high of $12.7T of consumer debt. It's possible that maxed-out borrowing capacity will limit consumer expenditures, and become a drag on the economy at some point in the future when the current expansion has finally run its course and we experience a retrenchment in the economy. Combined with inflated asset values in real estate and the stock market, future borrowing capacity may possibly be flat-lined. Eventually, as consumer spending slows, it's possible this combination will cause corporate America to slow its borrowing and capital investing at the same time it is incurring higher interest expense, and this may lead to layoffs to sustain gross margins in a stagnating revenue-growth environment. While no one knows for sure, we can't rule out that this economic slowdown/weakness combined with continued borrowing could become the trigger for the next recession.

1) Investors may demand higher interest rates from issuances of Federal debt to increase demand to offset excess supply of U.S. Treasuries and increasing risk.

2) Inflation may pick up if the labor market tightens, triggering wage inflation, and if corporations raise prices to maintain gross margins.

3) The Fed may raise the short-term interest rates to counter any inflationary effects.

4) As individuals max out on debt and monthly debt payments, and consumer sales peak and possibly decline, companies may lay off workers given slowing revenue growth. This may kick off a cycle of lower spending, greater entitlement debt (unemployment benefits, earlier retirements, and reliance on Social Security). Banks' and credit card companies' debt write-off provisions will increase, facing increased delinquencies and defaults.

Nevermind the next recession, it's the cumulative impact of all the issues above which is one of the great long-term risks of our time.

The greater the amount of consumer debt grows prior to the next recession, the greater the risk of a more severe recession to deleverage/discharge the excess debt and the slower the next recovery (as we've just experienced with the most recent financial recession).

And the greater amount of burden the Federal government takes on, increasing its operating budget, Medicare, and Social Security expenditures, the deeper in debt the government becomes, the slower the GDP grows, and the greater the difficulty households have growing their incomes. Couple this with the retirement savings crisis, and we are facing some very difficult long-term outcomes. We either have to take some pain now by slowing the rate of consumer and Federal spending and debt, or face greater pain later.

Ray Dalio's "...the longer-term looks scary"

Ray Dalio and John Mauldin are some of the few who are speaking out on this long-term challenge. Dalio writes in this article dated May 12, 2017: The Big Picture

"...the longer-term picture is concerning because we have a lot of debt and a lot of non-debt obligations (pensions, healthcare entitlements, social security, etc.) coming due, which will increasingly create a “squeeze”; this squeeze will come gradually, not as a shock, and will hurt those who are now most in distress the hardest.

"...Central banks’ powers to ease are less than normal because they have limited abilities to lower interest rates from where they are and because increased QE would be less effective than normal with risk premiums where they are. Similarly, effective fiscal policy help is more elusive because of political fragmentation.



"So we fear that whatever the magnitude of the downturn that eventually comes, whenever it eventually comes, it will likely produce much greater social and political conflict than currently exists."

John Mauldin's 'The Great Reset'

In his May 22, 2017 article, John Mauldin refers to this as the 'Great Reset' - a point at which the combination of factors above reaches a tipping point. It looks like your usual garden-variety recession triggers, except this time the debt and spending burdens combined with restricted individual incomes and pinched retirees will create a more viscous downward spiral. The Great Reset: How Should We Then Invest?

"We are coming to a period I call the Great Reset. As it hits, we will have to deal, one way or another, with the largest twin bubbles in the history of the world: global debt, especially government debt, and the even larger bubble of government promises. We are talking about debt and unfunded promises to the tune of multiple hundreds of trillions of dollars – vastly larger than global GDP. We are also going to have to restructure our economies and in particular how we approach employment because of the massive technological transformation that is taking place. But let’s keep the focus for now on global debt and government promises.

All that debt cannot be repaid under current arrangements, nor can those promises ultimately be kept. There is simply not enough money and not enough growth, and these bubbles are continuing to grow. At some point, we’re going to have to deal with these issues and restructure everything.

Now, people have been saying that for years. Remember Ross Perot and his charts in the early 1990s? We’ve all heard the doom and gloom predictions of the demise of civilization that will be brought on by our Social Security and/or healthcare and/or pension problems.

And yet, these are real problems we must face. Facing them won’t be the end of the world, but it will mean we must forge a different social contract and make changes to taxes and the economy. That said, the day of reckoning is not here yet. We have time to adjust and prepare. But I believe that within the next 5–10 years we have to confront the ending of the debt and government promises supercycle that has been developing since the late 1930s. This is a global problem, but it will be felt most acutely in the developed world and China. The developing and frontier markets will be radically affected as well, but mostly by fallout from the impacts on the developed world.

There has been no instance in history when too much debt didn’t eventually have to be dealt with. The even more massive bubble of government promises will have to be dealt with, too. We need some realistic way to decide how to meet those promises, or at least the portion of them that can be met."

"If I’m right about the growing debt burden, the recovery from the next recession may be even slower than the last recovery has been – unless the recession is so deep that we have a complete reset of all asset valuations. I don’t believe politicians and central banks will allow that. They will print and try to hold on as long as possible, thwarting any normal recovery, until markets force their hands."

BOTTOM LINE

We're facing a large group of significant challenges in the future: slower GDP and federal tax revenue growth; increased budgetary, Medicare, and Social Security expenditures; unsustainable Federal debt and State and local pension plan unfunded liabilities; slowing wage and job growth; record high household debt; a crisis of insufficient retirement savings and income; and rising health care, child-raising, and college education costs.

It's possible that some readers, having digested all ten articles in this series, may still hold skepticism regarding the degree of the problems we face. There is a valid argument to be made that the U.S. has faced many worse problems in the past, and eventually worked through them and moved forward. Some may argue we are actually entering a massive, 20+ year secular expansion which will enable us to resolve these problems, and hopefully this will be true. Breakthroughs in AI, digitalization, big data, medical advancements, and green energy could lead us into the '4th revolution' (following agricultural, industrial, and PC/internet/mobile).

It would be easy to dismiss the cumulative story within this ten-article series, perhaps because 1) we just don't believe the data, 2) it's too painful to even consider, 3) we'd rather live for today and not worry about the future, or, 4) because the facts conflict with what we want the future to be.

But 'facts are stubborn things,' as attributed to John Adams. Take a look at the article linked below, as written by Steve Blumenthal dated June 2, 2017, citing numerous graphics prepared by Lacy Hunt. This represents one of the most concise write-ups of the difficulties we face and why, summarized in a single article. Per Blumenthal, "The overall problem we must solve is the massive amount of over-indebtedness in the U.S. and in the balance of the developed world." When you consider Blumenthal's summary, combined with the data in the ten articles in this series, what we are facing gets more difficult to dismiss. On My Radar: Dr. Lacy Hunt - Notes from the 2017 Strategic Investment Conference (Part 2)

If we want to hope and believe this will not become our future, we have to believe that to prevent this from happening we have to change. We have to 1) eat healthier and exercise more to reduce our health care expenditures, 2) deleverage our personal and federal debts, 3) spend and borrow less, 4) live within our means, and 5) save more for retirement. To what degree can we realistically expect this to happen? What is the likelihood of the 5 changes above occurring?

No economist can predict the ultimate outcome, no less an average Joe like me. But, these individual and government costs simply cannot continue to escalate beyond our means to borrow and pay for them. Therefore, as with all past economic cycles, this one will eventually reach a breaking point where we face a difficult and perhaps prolonged recession. Although no one can know the future, it can't be ruled out that it may very well take a severe and prolonged period of economic depression, whereby we discharge the excess debts, and come out of it like our grandparents did out of the 1930s with a mindset of frugality - of not spending unless we have the cash to afford it. Much like with the depression of the 1930s, another one would force a complete reset of our mindset of individual and federal government paradigms on consumption, spending, and debt.

Because no one can predict the outcome, we must be mindful and diligent and watch as events unfold to assess whether we continue down the path of excesses to the point at which we reach the 'Great Reset,' or whether we reverse course, aided perhaps by another great expansionary period much like that of 1980-2000, triggered by technological, medical, and other breakthroughs.

To wrap up this series, it is helpful to remember that in the U.S., we have it better than most countries, and better than at any time in history. We can deal with these problems, and we've dealt with much worse in the past. Warren Buffett says it succinctly in this video: Goldman Sachs

"Anytime you hear anybody say, a, 'your children aren't gonna live better than you do', or, your children's children and so on, it's ridiculous." "We have a wonderful system, this country, we haven't lost the major touch, the formula's still there...." "Americans can do anything they set their minds to".

Without a doubt, these challenges will greatly impact your personal investment decisions and growth going forward. Each issue individually, and collectively, needs to be considered with regard to your risk profile, goals, and investment strategy, and tactics. Perhaps in the near future, authors at SA with investment credentials may examine this series, and for each challenge identified in this series, address which investment strategies to avoid and to consider. I am not an RIA nor a professional investor/advisor. The best I can do is to have summarized and provided the data in this series of articles, and from this point you must consider the information in making investment decisions which best fit your risk/reward profile. If you made it this far with all 10 blogs in this series, congratulations on your persistence, and I thank you for your diligence in reading them. I hope you found them insightful, and I look forward to your comments.

