How Conservative Investors Could Have Owned Nvidia

Here we show the performance so far of one of those portfolios, first presented here in early May.

As we've consistently argued, conservative investors can hold stocks like Nvidia in concentrated, hedged portfolios, constructed with our method, while strictly limiting their risk.





A Performance Update On Our Nvidia Portfolio

With Nvidia (NVDA) hitting new highs after analyst upgrades, we were reminded of the hedged portfolio we constructed around a Nvidia position in May. Our approach then was to hold Nvidia within a concentrated, hedged portfolio. Here we'll recap how that approach looked like in early May and show how it has done since. We'll close by suggesting conservative investors who typically buy unhedged high dividend stocks consider this different approach.

Our Hedged Nvidia Portfolio From May

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Nvidia and had $250,000 to invest to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This was the portfolio we presented in our article in early May:

That portfolio was generated by Portfolio Armor, which also generates the portfolios presented in our Marketplace service. Aside from Nvidia, the other securities picked by Portfolio Armor, due to their high estimated potential returns, net of hedging cost, were Align Technology (ALGN), Apple (AAPL), and CSX (CSX). Randgold Resources (GOLD) was selected during a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash left over after rounding down dollar amounts to get round lots of the primary securities.



Each underlying security in this portfolio was hedged against a >8% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the optimal, or least expensive, collar hedge on NVDA:

Nvidia presented a challenge because it was too expensive to hedge against a greater-than-8% decline. So what the site did was reduce the position sizing by one half and double the decline threshold to 16%. The collar was capped at 27.4% because that was Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for NVDA over the next 6 months.

Nvidia's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Nvidia has blown well past our site's potential return estimate so far.

But in a hedged portfolio, you have to take into account the impact of the hedges too. And, in this case, the hedge on NVDA has limited its return, as we'll see below.

Nvidia's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)



First let's look at the current quotes on the options in NVDA's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for NVDA, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the call option in our NVDA collar hedge was the $135 strike one. Since NVDA closed at $180.11 on Friday, the intrinsic value of that option was $45.11. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $45 and an ask price of $48.30. So we value this at $46.65, and since we had two contracts covering 200 shares of NVDA, the call position as of Friday would have cost about $9,330 to buy-to-close.

The put option in our hedge was the $90 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since NVDA closed at nearly double that on Friday, that put had an intrinsic value of $0, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $0.08 and its ask of $0.15, which is $0.115. And since we had two contracts covering 200 shares of NVDA, that comes out to $23.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the NVDA position in our portfolio, as of May 5th, was $20,772 [200 shares @ $103.86] + $1,090 - $600 = $21,262.



And the value as of Friday was $36,022 [200 shares @ $180.11] + $23 - $9,330 = $26,715.

$26,715 represents a 25.6% gain from $21,262. Not as good as NVDA's ~74% return unhedged over the same period, but better than a sharp stick in the eye.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's use it see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since May 7th.

The portfolio as a whole was up 7.39% as of Friday, net of hedging cost and opening trading commissions (we'll deduct the exiting trading commissions in our final performance update for this one, but with concentrated portfolios like this, the trading costs tend to be pretty low). Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was only up 3.98%.



You Can Limit Risk Without Buying Dividend Dogs

Every day there are articles encouraging conservative investors to buy allegedly lower-risk dividend-paying stocks, some of which end up becoming falling knives. The hedged portfolio method exemplified in this article demonstrates a viable alternative for open-minded conservative investors, one that gives them the opportunity to generate alpha while strictly limiting risk. As it happened, other than CSX, which was flat, the other stocks Portfolio Armor picked for this portfolio were up as of Friday.

But remember: each position here was hedged against a >8% decline. Even if every stock here had tanked 30% this portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 8%. Heads you win, tails you don't lose much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.