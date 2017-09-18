EQT/Rice Energy Merger Is Extremely Bullish For This GP

But those interests are very valuable and have led to growing distributions and an appreciating unit price.

A year and a half ago, I started coverage on EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) with a VERY ATTRACTIVE rating. (see EQT GP: A Marcellus Midstream MLP With Excellent Distribution Growth Prospects). Units are up 52% since that article. Now, it's time to take another look at EQGP in light of the upcoming merger between EQT Corporation (EQT) and Rice Energy (RICE) to see if it remains a compelling investment opportunity.

Here is a quick summary of the original investment thesis for EQGP (please refer to the article referenced above for more detail):

No IDRs up to EQT Corp. while owning 100% of the IDRs in the LP (EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)), a 2% GP interest, and 21.8 million EQM LP units.

EQM owns and operates two FERC-regulated interstate pipelines: Equitrans Transmissions and Sunrise.

These two pipelines move gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays via strategic connections to six high-quality long-distance carrier ("LDC") pipelines, four of which are described below.

Source: EQM July Presentation

REX - The "Rockies Express" is a 1.8 Bcf/d long-haul pipeline that extends from Eastern Ohio all the way to Colorado and Wyoming. It is 50% owned and operated by Tallgrass Development. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) own the remaining 50%. NFG - The "National Fuel Gas" pipeline is owned by National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and can deliver Marcellus and Utica gas to Buffalo, NY and on to Canada. DTI - "The Dominion Transmission Inc." pipeline is owned by Dominion (NYSE:D) - one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy. TETCO - The "Texas Eastern Transmission" pipeline is one of the largest pipeline systems in the US and is owned and operated by Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE). It has a capacity of over 10 Bcf/d.

As can be seen, EQM's mainlines are strategically located at the crossroads of Marcellus and Utica gas production and offers producers optional access to multiple markets via LDC pipelines run by investment grade companies.

In addition, EQM owns and operates significant gathering and storage assets throughout EQT's footprint across the Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

Earnings and Distributions

EQM's second quarter EPS report once again demonstrated what makes its general partner an attractive investment. For some reason, EQM does not include last year's results for some key financial metrics in its quarterlies, so I have included some key metrics from the Q2 FY2016 report for easy yoy comparisons:

Source: EQM Q2 2017 EPS report; Q2 2016 EPS report

As shown above, while EQM demonstrated solid yoy growth in net income, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow (11.5%, 19.6%, and 16.5%, respectively), note that distributions to EQGP grew 52.1% yoy. The outsized gains at the GP level are primarily because of two reasons.

Source: EQM 2016 Annual Report (available here).

First, as shown above, since EQM's quarterly distribution is currently at $0.935/unit, the partnership is well into the "high-splits", which means that EQGP will receive 49.8% of all incremental distributable cash flow going forward.

Secondly, because EQT does not have an economic interest in EQGP (that is, no IDRs) all the distribution growth from EQM up the ladder to EQGP is funneled directly to EQGP unitholders. So while EQM itself is growing distributions at a nice clip, the partnership's structure insures EQGP's distribution growth is, and will be, much faster.

To put this into perspective, in Q2 FY21016 EQGP declared a quarterly distribution of $0.15/unit. This year, the Q2 distribution was $0.21/unit, for a yoy increase of 40%. Distribution growth was 56% in 2016, is anticipated to be 40% this year, and 30%+ for 2018.

EQT Merger With Rice Energy

The announcement in June that the partnership's sponsor, EQT, will merge with RICE was a very bullish development. While EQT was already on a nice production growth trajectory, RICE has some excellent property and some monster wells (see RICE: Monster Bigfoot Well Is Utica's Biggest Yet). In addition, the generally more "western" footprint of RICE's acreage bodes well for EQT's exit capacity infrastructure to move Marcellus and Utica gas Westward and into the Southeast. This infrastructure includes Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP) Rover Pipeline, which was discussed in RBN Energy's recent blog:

Source: RBN Energy

Rover has two massive 42" diameter mainlines - Mainline A (red solid line), which came online with Phase 1A earlier this month, and Mainline B (pink solid line) - running side-by-side from Leesville in eastern Ohio’s Carroll County to a new compressor station at the Midwest Hub located in northwestern Ohio’s Defiance County. Rover also has numerous and high capacity laterals that connect to many of the LDC pipelines discussed earlier in this article. The 3.25-Bcf/d project is due for completion in early 2018 and will provide substantial exit capacity for both the Marcellus and Utica shale plays. This will cause generally upward pressure on realized prices for sponsor EQT (Marcellus producers have suffered from constrained exit capacity for years), likely leading to increased production and the associated need for infrastructure (i.e. growth for EQM and therefore EQGP).

What EQGP gets from RICE in the $6.7 billion merger (consisting of 0.37 shares of EQT common stock, $5.30 in cash per share of Rice stock, and the assumption of ~$1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity) is shown below:

Source: EQT Merger Announcement

The combination of the two companies will overtake Exxon (XOM) as the largest natural gas producer in the United States:

Source: Natural Gas Supply Association

That is, EQT will be the de-factor leading producer and a powerhouse in the most economic shale play: the Marcellus.

While one can argue with the price EQT paid for RICE, that conversation is relatively irrelevant to the EQM/EQGP partnership so long as the sponsor stays financially healthy and there is no big risk from that perspective. What is relevant is that in one fell swoop EQT increases its Marcellus acreage by 39%, its total undeveloped drilling locations in the Marcellus by 36%, and its 2017 estimated production by 57%. While it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with the two associated MLPs (EQM and Rice Midstream Partners (RMP)), in general the old adage "to the victor belongs the spoils" is applicable to MLP GP takeovers like this one. The market action of the companies involved since the merger announcement is instructive:

Source: Google Finance

It is no surprise that RICE leads the pack, but it is noteworthy that EQGP is the next best performer and that the worst performing asset is Rice Midstream Partners. The market is reflecting the fact that EQT will now own the GP of Rice Midstream Partners and in all likelihood the two MLPs will be combined into one - with EQM being the survivor and RMP going bye-bye. That is not to say that I believe RMP unit-holders will be treated unfairly, but it's just a fact of life that keeping two very similar MLPs going forward will be inefficient from both an operational and financial standpoint.

The bottom line is that the merger means more midstream infrastructure will likely be moved under the EQM/EQGP partnership's umbrella: more pipelines, gathering assets, storage assets, and transportation volume. That is bullish for both EQM and EQGP unit-holders, and is likely one reason EQM was mentioned as a top MLP pick in this week's Barron's magazine (see: MLPs Stage A Surprise Post Harvey Comeback).

Risks

The existing EQM/EQGP partnership is on solid financial ground. EQM has a current debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, very low in this day-and-age of >3x leverage. The 1.4x LTM coverage ratio bodes well for distribution growth going forward and is an attribute of a conservatively managed distribution policy. EQM is rated BBB- by S&P.

In addition, note that EQM's capital expenditures are expected to drop significantly this year after funding some large projects in 2016. The mid-point of capex guidance for full-year 2017 is for $525 million. That compares favorably to $656 million for FY2016 and is indicative of spending well inside its means.

EQGP's current yield (2.9% based on annualizing the current $0.21/unit quarterly distribution) is low in comparison to many MLPs. However, the yield discount is likely a function of:

The highly visible distribution growth potential (30%+ next year).

The long-term runway of Marcellus assets owned at the sponsor level (i.e. EQT).

The dominant position EQT has amassed in the most economic shale play in America (i.e. the Marcellus).

Summary and Conclusion

EQGP is not an income play - it is an opportunity to generate total returns. While the 2.9% yield is nice, it is the potential for significant capital appreciation over the coming decade as its sponsor - EQT Corporation, soon to be the largest producer of natural gas in the United States - needs more pipeline capacity, more gathering infrastructure, and more gas storage facilities in order to leverage its dominant position in the Marcellus as a result of its merger with Rice Energy. With no IDR liabilities up to the sponsor, and a near 50% share of all incremental distributions from its limited partner, EGQP has a bright future for decades to come. I reiterate my long-term BUY-AND-HOLD on EGQP.

