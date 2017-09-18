Sugar In September, Buy Now And Sell Later

Sugar prices have been consistently in a downtrend ever since it has reached the prior high of $0.2342 on 3rd October 2016 as shown in Figure 1. In recent months, sugar seems to have found support around the 0.1317 regions. The common question most traders would ask would be whether sugar prices will continue to fall further or rebound and move further north. At the current juncture, the price of sugar seems to have a significant upside potential which presents a good longing opportunity for traders. This is further supported by technical and fundamental analysis which I will be sharing more in the subsequent paragraphs.

Figure 1

Sugar Prices - 37 Year Historical Chart

Technical Analysis

Figure 2

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, SUGARUSD has been in a consolidation phase for weeks as shown in Figure 2. It is currently exhibiting a classical ascending triangle waiting for a bullish breakout. Additionally, the price is still respecting the bullish channels as demarcated by the black lines in Figure 2. Hence, all this seems to suggest the potential upside for sugar. If the ascending triangle breaks out, it would suggest a trend continuation where the first target price we will be watching closely will be at the prior highs at the 0.15000 regions on 1st August. The second price target we will be keen to watch out for would be the 0.15898 regions. The second price projection is found by measuring the height of the triangle as shown in the vertical blue line and applying it to the resistance breakout, in this case, the horizontal blue line at the 0.14351 level as shown in Figure 2.

Surge in Oil Prices

In recent weeks, we do observe oil prices climbing higher, and it managed to break and close above the bearish channel, which possibly suggests a potential reversal in trend as shown in Figure 3 below. The rise in oil prices can be attributed to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecasting higher demand for its oil in 2018, coupled with a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) stating that the glut was shrinking, thanks to strong European and U.S. demand, as well as production declines in OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

Figure 3

Source: TradingView

The rosy outlook for the oil market would potentially affect the sugar markets. The demand for ethanol is an important factor to consider when attempting to predict future sugar commodity price, as ethanol competes with gasoline as a transport fuel, a rise in the price of gasoline as a result of higher oil prices would make ethanol more price competitive, and this would presumably lead to higher demand for ethanol and higher ethanol prices. This would also translate into an increase in demand for sugar to produce ethanol and thereby higher sugar prices as well.

Brazil's new 20 percent ethanol import tax rule takes effect

According to Reuters, a 20% tax on imported ethanol has taken effect in Brazil. With the new tax rule, 600 million liters of ethanol will be allowed into Brazil each year tax-free, broken down on a quarterly basis. As soon as imports exceed 150 million liters in any quarter, the 20% tax will take effect. In light of the new policies, US ethanol producers are likely to be most adversely affected, and given that the US is the world's largest producer of ethanol, this will probably prompt them to cut down on their production. Moreover, the vast majority of US ethanol is produced from corn, while Brazil primarily uses sugar. Hence, in an attempt to meet the increasing demand for ethanol, Brazilian mills will require more sugar, and this will inevitably drive up sugar prices.

To conclude, the analysis made from the technical and fundamental analysis seems to favor longing SUGARUSD. I will be looking to buy SUGARUSD. The entry price I am looking to long will be at 0.14351, with a stop loss placed at 0.13612 and a profit target 1 of 0.14351 and a profit target 2 at 0.15000.

Have a safe trading week ahead!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SUGARUSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.