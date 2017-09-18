Versartis: Expect Growth Ahead

Investment Thesis: Versartis is a pure-play endocrine company developing a next-generation biweekly growth hormone, somavaratan. Based on our evaluation, we see somavaratan as having a good chance at meeting its non-inferiority endpoint against daily growth hormone. This, coupled with a robust safety package and a first-mover advantage gives this company a strong competitive positioning. With a pediatric market >$1B, and additional potential in adult patients, we see significant upside should this phase 3 readout positive.

Background

Versartis (NASDAQ: VSAR) is a late clinical-stage biopharma company developing a long-acting version of recombinant human growth hormone (somavaratan) for more convenient and safer dosing. Somavaratan is currently being evaluated in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and expects to release pivotal data in September 2017. The clinical need for a long-acting growth hormone is undeniable. The company has focused its pipeline around an extended release growth hormone product that differentiates itself by incorporating the novel XTEN technology, in-licensed from Amunix, Inc. The XTEN technology adds N and C terminal peptides of specific sequence to extend the in vivo half-life of the rhGH molecule. The long tail of hydrophilic amino acids reduces kidney filtration and the short tail of amino acids reduces receptor-mediated clearance of somavaratan.

Safety

Versartis has conducted several studies investigating somavaratan and has ultimately tested the drug in 400 patients. In fact, one of the key differentiators from its competitors is that the company has the longest safety data set establishing a durable safety profile. Through 36 months, there were no serious adverse events. The reported adverse events were found to be largely transient, and decreased in frequency or held constant after the initial 6 months. Meanwhile, Ascendis (NASDAQ: ASND), a competitor that is also developing a long-acting growth hormone, only plans to have data from ~300 patients for >6 months. The FDA will certainly focus heavily on the safety of these new products, and Versartis’ 3-year data set will be crucial in alleviating tolerability concerns.

The most common adverse event was injection site pain (48%). The safety profile shows that 2/60 patients (3%) had increased IGF-I after the initial 6 months, but there were no negative clinical correlates. While the increased IGF-I will be something to note in the upcoming VELOCITY trial, we do not think this is worrisome based on no clinical correlate in the long-term data. The chart below shows that daily GH has similar uptake in IGF-I.

Metabolic Profile

Skeptics of somavaratan point out that the compound will deleteriously impact metabolism through IGF-I receptor-mediated effects that are not counteracted with GH receptor-mediated effects. In particular, critics argue that a GH fusion protein such as somavaratan may not address the totality of GHD symptoms (e.g. abnormal fat distribution, metabolic profile), but rather only partially address GHD height velocity potential. Versartis answers doubts about these concerns with its long-term safety data set. The change in height standard deviation score was 1.5, whereas the change in BMI standard deviation score was 0.64 over 3 years. Moreover, mean HbA1c (a diagnostic marker for diabetes mellitus) was 5.3% at month 30, compared with 5.2% at study entry. There was no overt development of diabetes mellitus, which is very reassuring.

Height Velocity

The phase 2 VISTA trial safety data and management's design of the phase 3 VELOCITY trial suggest that the phase 3 is set up for success. The trial will compare twice-monthly somavaratan with daily norditropin or genotropin, two of the most highly prescribed daily growth hormones. There is some concern that a modified fusion protein will not penetrate tissues throughout the body as well as an unmodified growth hormone. Critics state that the literature suggests that co-stimulation of GH and IGF-I receptors in the bone may attribute to as much as 20% of growth for bones. While it is a valid concern that a fusion protein may not hit as many receptors as a smaller molecule, we believe the data to date around somavaratan are sufficient to support a positive phase 3 primary endpoint (within 2 cm of height velocity over one year).

First, Versartis provides compelling data comparing somavaratan from the VISTA study to norditropin from the ANSWER Registry. The VISTA trial shows similar mean height SDS, bone age, and mean IGF-I relative to norditropin. While this is not a direct comparison, the data is still helpful because it shows that somavaratan reaches approximately the same levels of IGF-I as daily growth hormone. Most importantly, IGF-I mediated actions account significantly for height velocity, and is the marker that most clinicians use as a proxy to growth hormone in the body. The IGF-I chart above also shows that the error bars for somavaratan were tighter than with daily growth hormone, which is what we would expect to see with an extended release formulation of the product. The similar IGF-I levels for both compounds suggest that one can expect the resultant height velocities to be similar. Furthermore, it is important to note that the phase 3 VELOCITY dose of norditropin will be 34 mcg/kg/day, whereas the doses used in the ANSWER database were slightly higher at 46.6 mcg/kg/day. The 34 mcg/kg/day of norditropin was chosen because it is the FDA approved dose. Since clinicians feel comfortable dosing higher, some of the doses compiled in the registry were higher.

Second, the annual height velocity for norditropin and genotropin based on previous studies seem like reasonable targets for somavaratan. Norditropin should result in a height velocity close to 9 cm/year (HV=9.01 cm/yr, n=34, dose=40 mcg/kg/d). Genotropin height velocity is also expected to be close to 9 cm/year based on the KIGS database (HV=8.9 cm/year, n=593, dose= 30 mcg/kg/d). The NCGS database, which tracks nutropin, shows slightly greater height velocities at 10 cm/year. Regardless, it is reasonable to expect the height velocity in the comparator arm to fall between 9-10 cm/year for daily growth hormone. For somavaratan, it is reasonable to expect a height velocity over 8.5 cm/year since 8.49 cm/year was seen with 2.5 mg/kg twice-monthly dosing. The phase 3 dose will be at 3.5 mg/kg twice-monthly.

Baseline demographics

There are a multitude of factors that contribute to predicting growth hormone response. Analysis of 2165 patients with GH deficiency from the French population-based registry showed factors that predicted a better response to GH therapy were younger age at start of GH treatment, greater bone age delay at an initiation of therapy, and more severe GH deficiency. Other factors that impact response to treatment include body weight, total GH dose, greater deviation from genetic potential, and lower baseline IGF-I SDS.

We feel comfortable with the baseline demographics of the patients in the VELOCITY trial as all key variables are roughly equal. Somavaratan has a very minor advantage for GH max, mean height SDS, and mean IGF-I SDS.

Thus, we believe the VELOCITY trial will succeed given the reproducible IGF-I blood levels, height velocity comparisons from previous studies, the increased phase 3 dose, and the non-inferiority margin of 2 cm. Moreover, the safety profile has been reassuring, and the baseline demographics are similar.

Market Size

Management states that the growth hormone market is $3B globally, and will expand to ~$4B once patients become more adherent to their regimen. About half of this is estimated to be attributable to pediatric GHD, which means that the market for their first indication is ~$1.5-$2B. We believe the large size of the market, its current fragmentation with many large pharma players, and the introduction of a new extended-release technology will set Versartis up to be an attractive takeover target in the future. Given that Novo Nordisk (manufacturer of norditropin) and Pfizer (manufacturer of genotropin) both have next generation, long-acting GH product candidates, the remaining companies in the space will likely be actively looking for their own long-acting GH product to maintain some market share. Therefore, Eli Lilly, Sandoz, Merck KGaA, or Roche seem more likely buyers should somavaratan prove successful.

Competition

A comprehensive table of the different technologies for this market can be found below.

Commercial Advantages

Relative to the competition, Versartis stands out due to its lead time, biweekly convenience, longest collection of safety data, and experienced management team. The two largest competitive threats are Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK). Ascendis reports height velocity at 26 weeks of 12.9 cm/year and 13.9 cm/year at 0.21 mg and 0.30 mg respectively, but we believe that the first-mover advantage and biweekly convenience of Versartis will outweigh the benefits of a minor improvement in height velocity. Moreover, it is yet to be seen how the annual data will look for Ascendis. We expect that height velocity over a year will be decreased when compared to 26 weeks since there is less room to grow and growth rates tend to taper off. We think a lead time of about a year is likely, and that patients will be reluctant to switch from a twice-monthly dose back to a weekly dose If Ascendis' growth hormone product eventually gets approved. Finally, an already strong management team was recently augmented with the hire of Dr. Robert Gut, who led Novartis' effort to make norditropin the number one selling growth hormone product. This should help Versartis execute a successful launch if they are not taken over.

Existing Partnership Reaffirms Company Potential

Versartis has already secured a key relationship with Teijin, the sixth largest Japanese pharmaceutical company. The Japanese pediatric growth hormone market is estimated to be worth up to $600M. Versartis received $40M upfront, is eligible to receive another $125M in milestones, and royalties for sales in the mid-20s to low 30s. We value this partnership at a conservative $200M if approved in Japan.

Financials

As of Sept. 15th, 2017, Versartis had a market capitalization of around $650M. As of June 30th, their quarterly burn rate was around $37M. With a cash position ~$143M, they should have sufficient runway through the next 3-4 quarters.

Summary

In summary, our team feels that Versartis has positioned themselves to be a crucial player in the growth hormone market moving forward. The safety and efficacy data to date, strong management team, and commercial advantages make this a favourite pick for an investor. However, it is critical to recognize that the upcoming phase 3 VELOCITY trial is a binary event with tremendous potential for downside.

