Why The Fed Should Raise Rates This Wednesday

The Fed will very likely not hike rates at the September meeting, and there are legitimate reasons for them not too as the economic data is not that compelling.

On Wednesday, September 20 the Federal Reserve will issue its decision on what to do about the Federal Funds Rate over the next six weeks until their next meeting. They will also likely announce that they will begin bleeding off assets from their very large balance sheet.

On July 26th Aaron Hankin did a good synopsis for Investopedia covering the Fed's plan to normalize ( How Will the Fed Reduce Its Balance Sheet?). Here's an excerpt from Mr. Hankin's article (emphasis added):

Minutes from the March Federal Reserve meeting showed that Fed officials backed a plan that would begin reducing the $4.5 trillion balance sheet towards the end of 2017. "Most participants anticipated that gradual increases in the federal funds rate would continue and judged that a change to the committee's reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year," the minutes said. Three months later these plans became more clear. At the Federal Reserve June meeting, committee members stated that once tapering begins they will start by letting$6 billion a month in maturing Treasuries run off, which will slowly increase to $30 billion over the coming months. With regards to its agency debt and Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), the Fed laid out a similar plan where it will begin tapering$4 billion a month until it reaches $20 billion. Additionally, the Fed said the long-run plan is to keep the balance sheet 'appreciably below that seen in recent years but larger than before the financial crisis.'

Presumably, we will be witnessing the first ventures into this "paint drying" process in the upcoming meeting. Below is a compilation of visuals produced by DoubleLine on how this process could play out with balance sheet reduction:

Now the Fed Funds futures market have assigned a virtual 0% chance of a rate increase at this upcoming meeting (actually there's a 1.4% chance of a cut at the upcoming meeting!). We agree that a September rate hike is essentially off the table.

Still, we'd like to visit a few reasons why the Fed should raise their target rate for short term rates this Wednesday.

Debt Ceiling Debate Pushed Back

The US debt ceiling discussions recently got punted by three months. Now the December meeting - presumably the one that the Fed was looking to get that third hike in for the year - is probably not going to happen. Sure, they could raise in December, or at the next meeting for that matter on November 1.

Below are the current FedWatch Tool probabilities associated with a 25-basis point December hike.

Source: CME

Fed Funds futures market is definitely still open to a December hike, but we suspect that they'll balk as the date gets closer. They've learned by now that the Fed flinches at the first sign of trouble. Here's another DoubleLine slide depicting the gap between the dot plot and market implied policy rates (y-axis is not the rate itself, but the number of 25bps hikes by such and such date).

The inevitable increase in posturing by politicians as the new debt ceiling debate approaches makes the ultra-skittish Fed unlikely to follow through on their next rate hike. This in turn offers up two more related reasons why they ought to hike now:

This may be Chair Yellen's last chance to move policy in the direction she intends . It is certainly not out of the question that she would be the acting Fed chair for another term , but by no means is this certain. It appears Dr. Yellen would like to see a process of gradual tightening. Missing the last two meetings could undermine this path. Many believe the current Fed chair to be an uber-dove. We disagree. The Heinsenberg has a good synopsis that lends support to the notion that Janet Yellen is more hawkish than people give her credit for.

, but by no means is this certain. It appears Dr. Yellen would like to see a process of gradual tightening. Missing the last two meetings could undermine this path. Many believe the current Fed chair to be an uber-dove. We disagree. The Heinsenberg has a good synopsis that lends support to the notion that Janet Yellen is more hawkish than people give her credit for. Using normal rules based policies like the Taylor Rule indicate the Fed has already missed several opportunities to raise rates. Now, we understand that the economy is hardly booming: maybe the Federal Reserve has made the right decision by keeping rates low. But it is worthy of mention that if we look at unemployment as a gauge, the Fed is well behind schedule. If we follow that logic, they really cannot afford to keep "taking quarters off". Below is a graph that depicts the gap between using the Taylor Rule and where the Fed currently has its policy rate.

Source: FRED, Citylytics

Reintroduce Some Volatility for Both Equities and Rates

Markets need a good shock. The Fed has on a couple of occasions this year remarked that US equities are expensive, such as in the April release of the Fed minutes. Commercial real estate values appear to be weighing in on their economic risk analysis. All the while, volatility dropped to basically an all time low this July shortly after Chair Yellen gave her Congressional testimony.

But implied volatility is so minute because realized volatility in risk markets is also exceptionally low. Maybe from an economic policy standpoint they are too low? We recall Hyman Minsky's hypothesis that stability eventually generates instability.

The Fed Funds Futures markets basically are playing a game of chicken with the Fed. They see one rate hike in 2018, none in 2017. In fact, the futures market currently sees a 22% chance that the policy rate will be where it currently stands at the August 1, 2018 meeting. That number is not particularly high, but it is worth considering we are at the very low end relative to the last month or so (just a week ago the probability for August was gauged at 51%)!

Source: CME

Even with the rather dramatic shift in the last week to reduce the likelihood of no change between today's policy rate and Aug'18, the fact is that the market sees one quarter-point hike as the single highest-probability outcome.

If the Fed wants to enforce a greater sense of leadership and convince various financial markets to price in the rate hikes that participants have heretofore ignored, then hiking now would get both messages through loud and clear. Note we do not mean this as some kind of statement that the Fed wants to act aggressively "at" markets, but rather to convey a message they simply are not currently hearing.

The Dollar

The USD (UUP) has taken an absolute beating over the last few months. Not that this is horrible; indeed this has the potential to breathe life into the US economy. We understand that the Fed's official position is to not take a position on the USD… and just about everyone knows that's a load of garbage.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Increasingly all major central banks are monitoring their currencies closely. We bring this up now because we believe that the Fed really was ready to hike rates in March 2015, but the strong performance of the US dollar tied their hands down for the March (see transcript pp5-6), June, and even the September 2015 meetings. If a rapidly strengthening dollar kept the Fed from raising rates, then perhaps a rapidly weakening dollar should bolster their resolve to lean into the wind and raise. One needn't think of this in terms of trying to "strengthen the dollar", but rather that the weakening dollar affords the Fed to take the action now that the same strengthening dollar deterred back in 2015.

Conclusion and Market Implications

Legitimate doubts exist as to whether the Federal Reserve should be hiking at all. CPI has been on the wane. GDP, while steady, remains quite low. The unemployment rate is low, but wages have stagnated. Geopolitical tensions are high. Perhaps the Fed Funds futures have it right! All these are reasons that suggest that a dovish posture is warranted by the Fed.

Yet the Fed verbally asserts their desire to raise rates. On the three counts we've mentioned, their verbal policy would be better served by hiking at the next meeting as opposed to passing.

Philosophically, we believe the Fed has played a game of "Follow" with respects to its interactions with markets rather than "Lead" basically since the May-June 2013 Taper Tantrum ("Tapering Is Not Tightening"). If America's central bank intends to tighten, they will need to assert their muscle and essentially impose their wills on markets, and soon. Nothing will achieve this aim better than surprises. How strong is the Fed's stomach for the accompanying volatility?

Finally, a punctuated sell-off in risk assets does not necessarily indicate a new bear market. By reintroducing risk to markets, the Fed can (at least somewhat) clear its name of feeding outsized future meltdowns and ameliorate the impact of future Minsky moments.

That said, this article is intended to be prescriptive rather than predictive. We do not see a September Fed hike on the table. The dollar may well continue its descent as a result, which could favor holdings like the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN), or the actively managed Merk Hard Currency Fund (MERKX). Precious metals like gold (GLD) or silver (SLV) could get a lift, as could the miners (GDX).

With risk assets undisturbed, inverse volatility instruments such as XIV are likely to perform well as the choppiness that is often attendant with rate hikes is deferred. Finally, the Fed's decision to wait on rate hikes could benefit interest-rate sensitive sectors like Financials (XLF) and momentum sectors such as Tech (XLK).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.