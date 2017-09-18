Bank Of America - When Traders Go OOPS

Inflation and economic growth are not done going up and last week's move was only the start of what we are about to see.

However, the move was fake and Bank of America massively outperformed financials - backed by higher interest rates.

Bears could not be happier, bond yields and regional banks broke down.

In this article, I want to explain the interesting movements of Bank of America (BAC) over the last few weeks and why we can expect more upside.

Source: HousingWire

In my last article, I discussed the situation where traders were massively underestimating the power of inflationary forces and economic growth when it comes to pushing bond yields higher. Below, you find a large part of my conclusion.

We have a situation where the pressure on government bonds is building up while economic growth is accelerating further. We are getting very close to a point where traders are starting to sell bonds to buy great growth stocks like Bank of America. Article: Bank Of America - About To Rip (August 31st 2017)

So, What Happened?

Shortly after I published my article, we got a short breakdown of 10 year government bond yields and regional banks. People panicked and started dumping financial stocks which pushed Bank of America down to its lowest stock price since July of this year.

Source: TradingView

However, traders forgot that this breakdown was completely unjustified and 'nuts' which resulted in a big 'OOPS' moment. Bond yields surged back to 2.2% within five days which led to the outperformance of Bank of America as you can see below.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

And we are not done yet...

Inflation Is Picking Up

At this point, we could start a big discussion about whether inflation is good or bad. In case of trading financial stocks it is a big benefit since inflationary pressures cause bond yields to rise while higher inflation is an indicator of economic growth acceleration.

One of the graphs I used to display the pressure on bonds is the price of copper (inverted) versus the iShares 20+ Year Government Bonds ETF (TLT).

Even though copper has been correcting after being massively overbought, we see that bonds have fallen back. This also works for other key commodities like lumber and various other industrial metals. It even starts to look like oil is participating.

At this point, we see that the 5-year breakeven inflation rate is picking up speed after being in a downtrend since the very first week of this year.

The breakeven inflation rate is perfectly displaying trader's appetite for reflation trades. Bank of America has more or less underperformed the S&P 500 and the financial ETF (XLF). Traders did not believe that reflation would work after the post-election finance rally.

At this point, we are finally seeing that the puzzle pieces are coming together. Inflation is rising bond yields are rising back after faking a breakdown.

I am staying long Bank of America because there is no better way to trade an environment of accelerating growth and higher interest rates/inflation.

It is only a matter of time until this stock tops the first quarter highs around 25 USD.

Thank you for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.