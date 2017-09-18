When A Covered Call Strategy Works To Near Perfection

For not much time, and only the risk of missing some capital gains, I generate income from non-dividend paying stocks, and in dividend paying stocks often double or triple the nominal yield.

A number of years ago, a friend introduced me to writing covered calls. At the time, technology stocks were incredibly volatile, and short-term covered calls could be written generating annualized yields of 60-80%! It was a crazy time, and a few short months later the dot.com crash would happen and a new, more conservative strategy had to be put in place. I looked at the kind of stocks I normally purchase, and while the return wouldn't be as outrageous as what my friend had averaged I found I could double or triple the yield on my REIT holdings and other dividend paying stocks and generate consistent single digit yields from non-dividend paying stocks awaiting capital gains by using covered calls. Friday's expiration of two of my covered call positions worked out perfectly, illustrates my use of the strategy and sets up another "round" that should work out well for me while providing the reader an example of my covered call strategy.

Strategy One: Using Covered Calls to Generate Income from Non-Dividend Stocks

After originally being negative on Groupon (GRPN) I initiated a small position in late 2016 above $6 a share, began writing covered calls on the stock and then watched it lose about 1/3 in price. I "doubled down", reducing my average cost per share to $5.13. I'm down about 10% on the stock itself, but am slightly above break even. How? By consistently writing covered calls that now generate income on the position awaiting a price recovery. Here's a table showing the dates and premiums of calls I have written on GRPN:

Date Expiration Premium Outcome 8/11/16 8/19/16 $.11 Expired 8/23/16 9/19/16 $.13 Expired 9/22/16 10/21/16 $.08 Expired 11/23/12 12/16/16 $.07 Expired 1/25/17 2/10/17 $.10 Expired 2/15/17 2/17/17 $.10 Bought to Close ($.20) Rolled out see next line 2/17/17 3/3/17 $.30 Bought to Close ($.05) 4/21/17 4/28/17 $.07 Expired 7/12/17 7/28/17 $.28 Bought to Close ($.05) Rolled out see next line 8/02/17 8/18/17 $.07 Expired 8/30/17 9/15/17 $.06 Expired Friday

In almost every case, I enter "Sell Calls to Open" orders at a limit price I am comfortable with on a call one to two months in the future, and simply watch for execution alert e-mail notification. I might check the news on the underlying stock once a day, but don't always. I have "Bought Calls to Close" on a few occasions but sometimes do this to roll out expiration date with an offsetting premium with more time value to potentially hold the stock if the price retreats below the strike price. This also substitutes call commissions with being called out (1 commission), buying back the position (another commission) and then writing another covered call (even with a "buy-write" discount, a third commission). So I incur two commissions instead of three by rolling out the expiration date instead of being called out.

Adding up the premium column and subtracting the three times I bought the calls back to close the position results in a net gain of $1.07. This can be viewed two ways. First, I have turned a capital loss into a capital gain, offsetting the paper loss of just over $.70 a share with $1.07 in cash income from call premiums. Alternatively, I have roughly a 20% yield in the past 13 months by semi-consistently writing covered calls on Groupon.

Yes commissions have eaten into the premiums, but overall I have offset the capital loss and generated a small income stream while waiting for Groupon to recover. This income lowers my cost basis, or alternatively can be used for other purchases. On Friday GRPN closed at $4.41, meaning the covered calls expired without calling me out. It also means the October calls likely will trade Monday at a good premium-the quote right now is $.13 bid, $.19 ask.

While I have held Groupon for over a year now, this strategy can also be used for short-term trades. I wrote on this strategy recently on Big Five (BGFV) here. This was a short-term trade strategy, as the purchase and covered call I recommended was "in the money" and as predicted, resulted in the stock being "called away" Friday. To save space, I encourage you to review the article on how to use a covered call to generate income and potentially be called out at a profit on purpose on a short-term position.

Strategy Two: Using Covered Calls on Dividend-Paying Stocks to Generate 2 and 3 Times the Yield

I am a long-time holder and fan of Realty Income (O). Plenty of articles by outstanding analysts discuss the merit of The Monthly Dividend Company (c) so I won't do that here-just suffice to say it is a cornerstone holding of my portfolio and likely a stock my heirs will inherit, hopefully many years from now! I reinvest the monthly dividend-currently at 4.36%. While this isn't a bad yield (slightly below average for the retail REITs, reflecting Realty Income's "Best in Class" status), there is an opportunity using covered calls to double and at times triple this monthly yield. Also, this generates cash income into my account without further over-concentrating my portfolio in Realty Income. I'm a big fan of the company but am overweighted by about 5-10% right now-more on that later.

Friday, covered calls on one-half my O position expired with the stock $.10 "out of the money". I had sold these calls on August 21st with a premium of $.20, basically equivalent to one month's dividend. Yesterday I also received the September monthly dividend. So in effect by agreeing to potentially halve my position, I doubled the income this month. Checking the October 20 $60 calls, I see they are trading at $1.00 bid, $1.05 ask, as the stock price is $59.90. In the sake of full disclosure, I have entered a "Sell to Open" order at ask already. This premium is 4x the dividend to be received in October. Again, as Realty Income is a core holding, I only offered to write calls on one-half my position. This will reduce my overweighting if called out but also capture a weighted capital gain of 25% on these shares based on small reinvested monthly dividends for years. It will also enforce discipline to take this capital gain and reduce my overweighting in one stock.

That is a side benefit of a covered call strategy. By writing calls at strike prices I am comfortable with, "Mr. Market" decides when to sell for me-my emotions are kept in check. When I think the price is temporarily high or no other stock on the watch list is compelling, I might buy to close and roll out the expiration, but often I allow the position to be called out and reinvest elsewhere.

Is this strategy foolproof? No, as sometimes I'm "a better fool" and find I have left money on the table or made as much for my broker in commissions as I have on the trade due to too small positions or premiums. But overall I have used covered calls as a conservative, low effort way to generate 4-20% annualized returns. While not as exciting as the near 80% I made for a few months learning from my friend back in 2000-2001, I'll take those consistent returns with only a few hours a month of effort.

Best wishes for investment success!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, GRPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this article should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities in any market. Article is written to capture past trading results as academic research. Investors should do their own research prior to making any investing or trading decisions and execute trades with an appropriately licensed financial broker or advisor. Past performance is cited for historical example and is no guarantee of future results in this or any other position. I may initiate positions similar to those mentioned in the article in the near future but will not materially benefit and could incur a slight reduction in profit from others doing the same.