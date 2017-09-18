Herbalife And Pershing Square:  Icahn Tightens The Noose And Shorts Are Sprinting To Cover

Note to Readers

HLF’s current Self-Tender expires at close of business on September 19, 2017. The conclusions in this article assume the result of the Self-Tender will be that the company purchases 8.8 mm shares at $68/share ($600 mm). Depending on the actual results, the conclusions of this article might be reinforced or weakened.

Definitions

Some or all of what follows will be Investing 101 for most readers of this article, but will be useful to all to help understand the currently evolving short-squeeze in HLF stock.

Authorized Shares – The maximum number of shares a company can issue. This number is specified initially in the company's charter, but it can be changed with shareholder approval. Generally a much greater number of shares are authorized than are outstanding, to give the company flexibility to issue more stock as needed.

Shares Outstanding – All shares currently held by all shareholders.

Treasury Shares – In HLF’s case, shares that are acquired by the company, retired into Treasury and no longer count in any calculation involving shares outstanding.

Float – Classically, these are shares that are available to trade on the open market. Conventionally, float is defined as Shares Outstanding less shares held by Insiders.

Short Interest – The number of shares of a stock sold short. It is reported every two weeks and is available from a wide array of sources.

Short Interest Ratio – Classically defined as Short Interest divided by Float. Generally, a higher short interest ratio is considered a positive for longs as it means there is a higher number of shares that will be forced to cover eventually. A lower short interest ratio, coupled with a negative fundamental outlook, is considered a positive for shorts, as there can be more short selling pressure on the stock as the negative fundamental outlook evolves. But, interpreting the meaning of the Short Interest Ratio to any particular stock is totally judgmental, similar to saying a stock is “cheap” or “expensive” or the P/E ratio is “high” or “low”.

“Effective Float” and “Effective Short Interest Ratio” – These are terms invented by me. HLF is an unusual case in that “Conventional Float” and “Conventional Short Interest Ratio” do not adequately define the current HLF stock situation. The concept of Float assumes all insiders will not sell and all other shareholders are ready, willing and able to sell if they can sell at an acceptable price to them. However, the “conventional float” calculation would not include Icahn’s stock. Also, Index Funds are a special category since their charters require them to hold shares regardless of what is going on with the company or stock. So, I defined “Effective Float” for HLF as Shares Outstanding less Shares Held by Management Insiders less Shares Held by Icahn less Shares Held by Index Funds.

Counterparty - Every financial transaction requires a party on the other side of the trade.

Exchange Traded, or Listed, Options – An option traded on a regulated exchange where the terms of each option are standardized by the exchange. The contract is standardized so that underlying asset, quantity, expiration date and strike price are known in advance. The benefits to exchange-traded options are the liquidity of the options, standardized contracts, quick access to prices and the use of clearing houses by exchanges. The use of clearing houses guarantees the option contract will be fulfilled should either counterparty fail to meet its obligations.

Over The Counter Options – A negotiated contract between a purchaser of options on one side and a seller/counterparty (“writer”) on the other side of the trade. All terms of the option are negotiable. Unlike listed options, an OTC option has no exchange to guarantee performance on either side of the trade. Bill Ackman’s options – if he still holds them – were almost certainly of the OTC type. His counterparty was almost certainly his Prime Broker, one or more very large investment banks and/or a firm specialized in the OTC options business. In the past, nearly every one of Ackman’s positions has been at least partly in negotiated derivatives.

Naked Options – an option in which an option writer is the counterparty to an option buyer, but the writer does not have a position in the underlying security to offset his risk if the underlying security market price goes against his position.

Short Sales 101

The essence of a short sale is that you want to bet that a particular stock, ABC, will go down. In order to do that, you have to sell something you don’t have – shares of ABC. So, you borrow the stock, and sell it. You hope that the stock goes down, at which time you buy the stock back (“cover your short”), return the shares of stock you borrowed and pocket the difference from the price you sold it to the price you bought it back. Your obligation as borrower is to return the shares of stock you borrowed. No one cares what you have to pay for those shares; you have to find them somewhere, buy them and return them.

A long purchase is pretty straightforward. You buy a stock, if it goes up you make a profit. If it goes down, you have a loss. The most you can lose is the amount you paid for the stock, if the stock goes to zero -- think many dot com stocks during that bubble.

Although short sales seem, on the surface, to simply be the other side of long investments, short sales have a couple of elements that are different. First, when a short seller (SS) borrows stock he doesn’t have, the lender has the right to demand the SS return the stock at any time, for any reason. Second, the lender charges interest on the borrowed stock, the rate can change at any time and the SS/borrower has to pay – unless he wants to cover. Third, if the stock pays a dividend, the SS is responsible to pay it to the lender. Fourth, a SS has to put up cash when he sells the stock. Fifth, if the stock goes up the brokerage firm will do a daily mark-to-market and the SS must put up additional cash, typically at least 2% above the value but often more with volatile stocks. Sixth, a SS's profits are limited since the most he can make occurs if the stock goes to zero. Seventh, a SS's losses are unlimited since a stock he is short can increase in price unlimitedly.

Normally, the short sale process is all automatic; A SS's broker finds the shares for you to borrow, sells them for you, buys them back when you want to cover and returns the shares to the owner when you buy them back. And, if a lender demands his stock back, the broker finds other shares from other lenders to return to the original lender. It’s automatic. As a client, you rarely know any of that happened.

All of the above is pretty basic stuff and anyone who has ever shorted a stock knows all of it.

What isn’t necessarily so basic to most investors is an understanding of the sources of shares that are available to be borrowed and shorted. An understanding of that is crucial to understanding how Icahn is tightening the noose on Ackman.

Sources of Stock to Borrow to Execute – and Hold – Short Sale Positions

The primary lenders of stock to retail investors are their own brokerage firms. Brokerage firms are allowed to lend all shares they hold in street name; that’s part of the agreement between long investors and brokerage firms. It is typically a very profitable business for brokerage firms, as they charge the borrowers interest and keep all of it for the firm; the actual owner of the shares essentially gets nothing. Sometimes, an individual firm doesn’t have enough shares in street name to lend to its short seller clients, so it might borrow the shares from another firm. Since both firms will charge interest, the borrower will usually pay more.

Typically, however, large institutional money managers are the largest securities lenders. Many large institutions, in conjunction with their custodians and registrars, run sophisticated stock lending operations.

In most situations, there is plenty of stock around to be borrowed and sold short. But, in certain cases – and HLF is now a classic example – brokerage firms will classify a stock as “Hard to Borrow”, which means just what it says: for whatever reason, there is not enough stock in street name or in securities lending programs to borrow to sell short.

In HLF’s current situation, the numbers (to be shown later in this article) show that there are very few shares in retail/street name accounts and as the HLF Effective Float has been shrinking the amount of stock in securities lending programs has been shrinking also. And, it is highly that as the number of shares available to borrow has shrunk the cost (interest rate) of borrowing has gone up sharply.

In March 2014 Morningstar wrote a Seeking Alpha article titled, "Understanding Securities Lending In ETFs" It is an excellent description and explanation of the securities lending business and required reading for anyone trying to understand how Icahn is tightening the noose on Ackman and other shorts.

The Institutional OTC Options Business – and Why Ackman’s Puts are Just as Important to the Stock Price as His Direct Short Position

To understand the large investment banks’ OTC Options business model, the best metaphor is a large Sports Book (Book) in Las Vegas. Take last year’s Super Bowl, Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots. A well-run Book has no interest in which team wins or loses. Their entire business model is to go into the game with as large a total Book as they can and have it totally balanced. All they care about is the “Vigorish” (aka juice/vig). As a bettor, you might, for example, have to bet 11 to win 10. The difference, 1, is the vig. Only the winner pays. In the Las Vegas Book model, if, for example, a particular Book is unbalanced with too much exposure to the Patriots, it will adjust its offered point spread to attract more Falcons bets. Or, it might trade risk with other Books who have too much money on the Falcons. Adjusting the spread and trading with other Books goes on constantly, right up until game time. The key is this: The Book does not want to take any risk! The Book is a facilitator of other people’s bets, not one of the bettors/risk takers. As long as its counterparties (the bettors) pay their bets, the House always wins!

A large investment bank writing OTC options works pretty much exactly the same way. It is a facilitator of other people’s bets on future stock prices, not a bettor/risk taker itself. Every part of an OTC contract is negotiated and the bank only cares about earning the option premium. Just like the sports book, the bank wants to make certain it is fully hedged so it earns its premium no matter what direction the stock goes. So, when Ackman came to an Investment Bank/Counterparty to buy long-dated puts on HLF, the bank was ecstatic. Ackman wanted to sell risk (by owning puts instead of being short actual borrowed shares). The bank wanted to be a facilitator and earn option premium (aka Vig). But, the bank didn’t want to be on the hook for potentially huge risk if the stock went down. They are not in the business of writing naked puts or calls. Writing a put on 8 mm shares worth (just for example) perhaps $400 mm at the time was a huge opportunity to make a large option premium, but, if written naked also an opportunity to lose an enormous amount of money.

What might have happened is that Ackman and an IB Counterparty negotiated a deal. Part of the deal was likely that the IB took over Ackman’s obligation to return borrowed stock – i.e. the IB itself went short the stock. If you look back at the history, the actual short interest did not change by much around the time Ackman made his announcement of buying long-dated puts. You could speculate about some of the terms of the deal. For example, the IB would probably require some significant advance notice if Ackman was not going to roll over the puts at a then current market on a roll date. The IB probably insisted that if Ackman planned to cover his HLF position he would be required to allow the IBs to cover their 8 mm shares before he covered his 12 mm shares. Possibly Ackman’s put was structured with multiple tranches with different settlement dates and prices.

To protect itself even more, the IB might have laid off some of the risk on other IB’s, other companies in the business of writing options and even other hedge funds. Think of it like a Collateralized Mortgage Obligation, in which the original IB sliced and diced the risk into multiple pieces and tranches, each with different terms to satisfy other potential buyers of some of the risk.

It is possible some of the ultimate counterparties might actually want to own some of the Ackman option risk and, as a result, might not be hedging any or all of the options it owns. But, in the end, some, but very few of those risk buyers really want the risk; they just want to make premium. So, it is possible that the original 8 mm share short is now spread among many counterparties. But, as long as Ackman owns puts with a strike at anything close to current market value, it is highly likely most, if not all, of the original stock borrowed to sell short still exists as a short sale somewhere.

The result is that I believe that 80-90% of the current 21.1 mm share short interest (more on current short interest later) in HLF is directly and indirectly related to Ackman; 12 mm short shares are Ackman’s responsibility to return to their lenders and 6-8 mm shares are the counterparties’ responsibility to return to their lenders. In other words, of the total current 21.0 mm share short interest, Ackman is directly and indirectly responsible for more or less 18 to 20mm shares and all other investors combined are responsible for only around 1 to 3 mm shares.

From the perspective of understanding the potential expansion of the current short squeeze, if Ackman chooses, for whatever reason, to either discontinue rolling over his derivatives or covering any of the HLF short he holds directly, the impact on the HLF market price will be the same; those shares will need to be returned to their owners and they will have to be acquired in the public or private market. The stock market impact will be the same: major upward pressure on the stock price.

How Does a Short Squeeze Develop?

Key elements of a short sale are that the risk is unlimited, the transaction is executed with borrowed stock, the owner of the stock can demand it back at any time, the short seller has to put up equity (cash or margin debt) to execute the short sale, the short seller is required to pay interest to the stock lender, the short seller has to pay any dividends or other distributions made by the underlying company and if the stock price goes up the seller is required to put up more margin or cash. And, of course, the maximum profit is the difference between the strike price and zero while losses are unlimited.

There is an old expression that markets are driven by fear and greed. A short squeeze develops when one of two situations evolve…

First, when a short seller faces a rising price in the stock underlying his short, depending on how much and how fast the stock price goes up, the short seller – facing growing and unlimited losses, possible rising interest expenses and the need to put up more margin cash or marginable securities as collateral – can go from certain the stock will go down and make him a lot of money (greed) to concern about possible losses to fear and to outright panic as his losses mount. Anyone who’s ever been short while facing a rising stock price knows exactly what that means. It’s easy for a non-investor to believe short sellers who are certain they are right will just stick with their short sale or maybe even add to it. Real investors understand that nothing in the future is certain and, even if they are right about the stock eventually, they can sustain huge financial losses while waiting. The result is that the short sellers decide discretion is the better part of valor and decide to cover their short before losing even more money. They go into the market and buy the underlying stock so it can be returned to the lender. If there are enough of them who are fearful or panicked because the stock price is rising and they decide to cover, the collective buying puts even more upward price pressure on a stock rising anyway. That is a classic short squeeze.

But, there is another way a short squeeze can develop. When enough stock lenders remove their stock from the lending/borrowing pool it is possible some shorts will be required to return their borrowed stock even though they want to keep their short open! They have no choice in the matter, so they will need to go into the open market to buy it. A large borrower might not have to go directly into the public market, as he may be able to negotiate a large purchase anonymously through a block purchase in a dark pool, for example. But, in any case, the impact on the stock price will likely be the same.

In almost all large cap companies the short position relative to the float (the short interest ratio) is so small that, effectively, there will always be stock available to borrow and sell short. But, the situation of “hard to borrow” (or even “impossible to borrow”) happens frequently in small cap companies that are “obvious” shorts and end up with a very large short interest ratio. Much less frequently, the problem of inadequate stock to borrow happens in larger cap companies that have a small and/or shrinking float. If you’ve never heard of the concept of “hard to borrow” or don’t understand it, please call your broker – or better, his short desk – and ask for an explanation.

Both “fear” and “hard-to-borrow” scenarios are currently playing out in HLF.

HLF Shorts are Currently in Panic Mode and are Sprinting to Cover Their Shorts

I’ve said a few times above that the short squeeze in HLF has already begun. The numbers tell the story…

HLF Short Interest

Date - 2017 Shares Sold Short (MM) 15-Mar27.3 27.3 31-Mar 26.9 13-Apr 27.3 28-Apr 26.8 15-May 25.4 31-May 23.6 15-Jun 23.5 30-Jun 23.7 14-Jul 23.2 31-Jul 23.3 15-Aug 22.4 31-Aug 21.0

Throughout the last half of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 HLF short interest hovered between about 24 and 26 mm shares. The peak short interest, about 27 mm shares, happened in the mid-March to mid-April 2017. Since then, shorts covered 6 mm HLF shares, a little over 20% of peak short interest. But, if my estimate is correct that Ackman is responsible for about 18-20 mm short HLF shares, non-Ackman shorts covered about 2/3 of their shorts and are currently short only about 1 mm to 3 mm shares.

There is an interesting potentially relevant pattern to the short interest decline. Shorts covered about 4 mm shares after the poor Q1 2017 earnings report, which many shorts believed marked the beginning of the end for HLF. And, even more stunning, after the Q2 2017 report on August 1 – which many shorts believed represented near-proof that the company was in its final death knell – shorts covered an additional 900,000 shares! Following that, it is no surprise that shorts covered yet another 1.4 mm shares between August 15 and August 31 because the company's August 21 announcement of its Self-Tender and the nearly immediate 10% run-up in the stock made the environment even more uncomfortable for shorts.

Of course, news is never one-sided and there is some solace to shorts in the data. First, generally shorts are happier with lower short interest and longs are happier with a higher short interest; that's because falling short interest suggests less future demand for the stock. Second, a skeptic would note that given the sharp amount of short covering the stock should have risen even more. Both are good observations. Decide for yourself how to interpret the short covering facts.

To me, the conclusion is unmistakable: non-Ackman shorts are in panic mode and are covering despite what many believe is a poor or an even devastating fundamental outlook. The short squeeze is underway in earnest.

Many readers and writers on the SA HLF board are convinced that the fundamentals are currently and prospectively so poor that the stock will eventually drop dramatically. Many have written that, from their perspective, Ackman and anything that happens to Pershing Square no longer matters. Unlike those observers, my own view is that in the next many months Ackman and Pershing Square are the most important things that matter to the stock price.

The remaining questions in my view: Is Ackman still short his HLF position? If he is, what will he – and the counterparties to his options – do? Will he continue to risk his clients’ money in a stock that is flying when his entire firm is shrinking due to redemptions? Will a shrinking lending pool force him into covering? Will his remaining clients – he is playing with their money, after all – allow him to continue his Don Quixote quest to take down HLF?

Does Ackman Still Own His Full HLF Direct and Indirect Short?

Ackman is not required to report his HLF position and he released only minimal public information over his nearly 5-year attack on HLF. What we know: At the beginning of the battle, he announced he was short $1 billion of the stock. He said a few other things that implied his short position was 20 mm shares. About a year after he announced his HLF short and nearly 4 years ago Ackman announced he had reduced his HLF short by 40% and replaced it with long-dated puts that he intended to roll over if necessary. He has also said, famously and frequently, that he intended to hold his HLF position, “… to the end of the earth.”

From that, most inferred he owned puts on about 8 mm shares and was short 12 mm actual shares of borrowed stock. Since then I don’t believe Ackman has made any public announcement about the size or structure of his HLF position. However, in his January 2017 shareholder report he disclosed total AUM of about $11 billion and the data he presented showed that his HLF short was 9% of his holdings, suggesting his total short still has a nominal value around $1 billion.

What is Ackman’s current HLF position? Is he still short? Has he or any of his counterparties already covered any of their HLF short?

I listened to the August 16, 2017 Pershing Square Capital Management Q2 conference call. It was available on the Pershing Square Holdings website.

In regard to HLF, here are my takeaways…

Ackman is highly likely to still be short his entire actual and derivative position. On the call Ackman’s HLF analyst focused entirely on Pershing’s negative analysis of HLF’s Q2 report. And, he ended with the statement that Pershing Square is still short.

I believe him because I don’t believe Ackman wants to repeat a dark chapter in his history. Gotham Partners, Ackman’s previous hedge fund, had a major position in Prepaid Legal Services, which was a large Multi Level Marketing company. Gotham issued a glowing research report about Prepaid, and a few months later Ackman sold the stock. Rudy Giuliani, then NY States Attorney, investigated. Ultimately Giuliani closed the investigation with no findings. Not long after that, Ackman was forced to close Gotham. The firm lost its viability because of a combination of Ackman’s terrible investment performance followed by client demands for return of what was left of their money.

Given that history, I can’t imagine that on a conference call just a few weeks ago Ackman would lie or deliberately mislead anyone about his HLF position. So, for now, I’m assuming Ackman remains short 12 mm actual shares, owns put options or other derivatives with a similar impact on 8 mm shares, and the counterparties to his derivatives are hedged by being short 6 - 8 mm shares.

The Numbers: Ultimately, It’s All About the Numbers

In this analysis all share count numbers are the most recent publicly reported. Some of the numbers are sourced from HLF' HLF's Investor Relations Website. Then click the Investor Relations button in the menu.

Herbalife Shareholder Profile

HLF Share Ownership Profile BEFORE September 2017 Self-Tender Total Shares Outstanding 94.0 Profile, All Shareholders Institutions 105.5 112.2% Management Insiders 6.7 7.1% Retail/Individuals 2.8 3.0% Short Interest -21.0 -22.3% Total Shares Outstanding 94.0 100.0% Institutional Ownership Profile Icahn Associates Corporation 22.9 21.7% Index Funds 12.0 11.4% All Other Institutions 70.6 66.9% Total Institutional Ownership 105.5 100.0% Float - Classic Definition Total Shares Outstanding 94.0 Less: Management Insiders 6.7 Less: Icahn Associates Corp 22.9 Float (Shares) 64.4 Float (% of Outstanding) 68.5% Float - "Adjusted Float" Definition Total Shares Outstanding 94.0 Less: Management Insiders 6.7 Less: Icahn Associates Corp 22.9 Less: Index Funds 12.0 "Adjusted Float" (Shares) 52.4 "Adjusted Float" (% of Outstanding) 55.7% SHORT INTEREST RATIO Short Interest (Shares) 21.0 Short Interest/Float 32.6% "Adjusted Short Interest"/Float 40.1%

One of the most startling observations from the profile is that Individual/Retail investors own only 2.8 mm HLF shares, 3% of shares outstanding. HLF stock is clearly a battle of institutional titans!

So, here is the billion-dollar question: How much of HLF stock held long is in securities lending programs? In theory all of the 64 mm shares of conventionally defined float could be in securities lending programs. 21 mm shares are already short, so the theoretical remainder of shares that can be sold short is 42 mm shares.

The Morningstar Seeking Alpha article, referenced above and again here Understanding Securities Lending In ETFs explains securities lending, the types of institutions that participate and the types that do not. On August 22, 2017, S3 Partners, a firm that specialized in short sales analysis, published a report, "S3 Analytics: Herbalife’s Buybacks Might Squeeze Ackman Out of His Shorts". The report says that going into the current HLF Self-Tender there are only 7 mm HLF shares available for borrowing. Shorts covered an additional 2 mm shares since the article was published, suggesting there are now only 9 mm shares available. In other words, S3's analysis suggests that of the 42 mm HLF shares that theoretically could be involved in securities lending, only about 30 mm actually are available, the 21 mm shares currently sold short plus another 9 mm still available to be borrowed. If the S3 numbers are correct, the next question is how many of those shares available to be borrowed might be tendered. Quoting the S3 research report, “While not all the shares that will be tendered into the Dutch Auction are in stock lending programs and actively lent to short sellers, we can assume that a portion will come from lending programs or margin accounts. The need to return tendered shares to beneficial owners will result in a significant decrease in stock loan availability and numerous street-wide recalls.” S3 believes Pershing Square will be subject to loan recalls of around 3 – 5 mm HLF shares just because of HLF’s current self-tender.

Even if S3 is not correct about the number of Ackman and his counterparties shares that will be subject to loan recall now, the S3 report is almost surely correct about its forecast of the interest rate lenders will charge for borrowing their stock. Again quoting S3… “When Herbalife’s excess stock loan availability disappears and lenders are forced to issue recalls in order to meet the settlement needs of its beneficial owners, borrow rates will increase. Depending on the amount of recalls that hit the street, and the increase or decrease in Herbalife short selling demand, borrow fees will climb to the 10% to 40% fee level.”

Falling stock loan availability coupled with a share increase in borrowing costs will put even more pressure on Ackman to cover.

Can Pershing Square Hang on Long Enough – Even if it is Right About HLF?

Please see my article on the PSHZF SA board, “Ackman's Pershing Square: The Death Spiral Is Accelerating”, March 20, 2017.

Creating Alpha – commonly defined as investment performance better than a pre-agreed benchmark, after fees – is the sine qua non of the investment management business. It is the only reason institutional investors pay professional money managers and it is the only reason institutional money managers are in business.

In the PSHZF article referenced above, I documented how Ackman’s investment performance lagged his pre-agreed benchmark – the S&P 500 – by a compounded 12.9% per year for the 4 years ended December 31, 2016. It was actually a tiny bit less bad than that, as the public data source for his performance is the Pershing Square Holdings website (OTCPK:PSHZF) website, which publishes weekly performance data. PSHZF is leveraged, which means Ackman’s domestic unleveraged clients did slightly less bad. Ackman’s performance has gotten much worse this year. In 2017 to date through September 12, 2017, the S&P 500 is UP 11.5% and Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings is DOWN 7.3%, putting Ackman behind his benchmark by nearly 19% in 2017 YTD alone!

Ackman’s Pershing Square has been experiencing a waterfall of increasing redemptions, as his 25%/year redemption limit is building on itself. Even though he hasn’t disclosed numbers, it is easy to make a calculated estimate; again see Ackman's Pershing Square: The Death Spiral Is Accelerating. Even without actual calculations, there is plenty of empirical evidence Pershing Square is failing. First, his AUM has declined dramatically over the past two years two and four years. Second, he has publicly disclosed huge sales of his profitable assets (and, in a couple of cases, his losers), most likely to fund redemptions.

How long can Pershing Square continue to exist? Will it close due to redemptions, just as Gotham Partners, Ackman’s previous hedge fund, closed? Will he be right that HLF stock will tank? And, even if he’s right, will Pershing Square outlive a potential HLF collapse? Will Ackman be forced to cover some or all of HLF to help fund redemptions or to finally stop his growing losses or because some of his or his counterparties' borrowed stock is called? If Pershing Square closes Ackman will have to close all his positions, including his HLF short.

Like any projection into the future those answers are unknown, but, IMO, the prognosis for Pershing Square is poor.

Conclusions

The Icahn/Ackman battle is the primary thing that matters to HLF stock performance over the next many months. Shorts only remaining fundamental hope is that HLF’s upcoming Q3 earnings report and updated guidance will be significantly worse than its current weak guidance. Ackman, through physical shorts and his counterparties’ hedging, accounts for nearly all of the current short interest. Ackman is under enormous pressure to cover because the HLF stock price is rising, borrowing costs are or will likely soar and stock available to be borrowed is shrinking fast. If the current HLF Self-Tender does not force Ackman and/or his counterparties to cover some of all of their stock, it is highly likely HLF will launch a second Self-Tender that will almost certainly shrink the pool of lendable stock enough to force Ackman to cover. Pershing Square may close its doors, forcing Ackman to liquidate all his positions. If Ackman covers any of his short it will cause HLF stock to soar, as other piranha hedge fund investors will jump on his problem and buy the stock.

I believe that Icahn has Ackman exactly where he wants him!