John Wiley & Sons: Still Waiting On An Attractive Bull Case

Of course, I made a similar case over a year ago at $56 - at some point, Wiley simply needs to put it all together.

Add to that potential growth in OPM (online program management) and eLearning, and there's a case for consistent EPS growth - finally - over the next few years.

There's been a decent bull case at John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) (JW.B) for some time. The book publishing business has struggled and now is in outright decline. But there's still a very solid base in the company's journal business, and efforts to move into OPM (online program management) offerings and other areas provide some growth potential.

The problem is that the bull case has been roughly the same for years now, and it really hasn't done much for JW.A and JW.B shares. (Class B shares have slightly stronger voting rights, electing 70% of the board of the directors, and trade slightly higher - $54.91 vs. $54.20 at Friday's close.) The stock trades only modestly above 2011 highs and ~17% below an early 2015 peak:

That bull case remains intact, however. Weaker-than-expected book sales have impacted growth of late, and fundamentally it's tougher to see Wiley's attractiveness. This remains a stock that trades at 18x+ non-GAAP guidance for FY18 (ending April), despite that same guidance implying very little in the way of growth over the past few years:

But as I wrote last year, there have been a number of one-time factors affecting yearly comparisons, which have continued into FY17 and FY18. The OPM and e-Learning businesses remain dilutive, but on the Q4 FY17 call were guided to a positive contribution in FY19. And cash flow numbers are much better, with FY18 guidance suggesting a ~15x P/FCF multiple.

Of course, that's basically the same bull case I made ~14 months ago - and not terribly different from the case a few years back. Still, for investors willing to wait, there is an argument that maybe, finally, Wiley shares are ready to break out of their long-held range.

Two Good Segments And One Bad One

The case for Wiley is relatively simple. The Publishing business is in decline, but there's good news in the rest of the business, which will drive probably 70% of CTP (contribution to profit, or basically segment-level operating income) in FY18. And as those declines continue, and as corporate initiatives (including a multi-year ERP implementation) bear fruit, Wiley will get back to finally driving consistent profit growth. Indeed, Wiley re-classified its segment-level presentation about a year ago, likely in large part to highlight the reasonably small and shrinking contribution of the publishing business to the whole.

That case still seems to hold - even if, as noted, it's been around for a while. The Research business is pretty much entirely the company's journals business, with a modest contribution from recently acquired platform owner Atypon (less than 4% of segment revenue in Q1). There's not much growth here: organic revenue excluding a timing shift in revenue recognition actually declined 1% year-over-year in FY17, though historically the business has been modestly positive and revenue did increase 2% in Q1 in constant currency (4% as reported). But the business already has shifted online, and the roster of scientific, technical, and academic journals has a huge moat, defensive qualities, and extremely high renewal rates.

The journals business is a really, really attractive business. And there's an aggressive case, at least hypothetically, that it comes close to supporting the entire enterprise value here. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, using segment-level D&A numbers from the 10-K (Q1 numbers aren't available) and assigning a proportional share of unallocated expense based on profit, is about $180 million. Wiley's enterprise value at the end of Q1 is about $3.57 billion.

But that's after a Q1 where the company burns cash - $120 million in Q1 2017, per the 10-Q, actually an improvement year-over-year. Guidance suggests $330 million in cash flow generation over the next three quarters, which would get EV down to $3.24 billion.

Assuming the journals business was valued at 18x EV/EBITDA, it would support the entire valuation here. (Again, that EBITDA figure includes the segment's share of corporate costs. It also assumes very little contribution from Atypon, which was acquired for $120 million.)

To be sure, I don't think 18x EBITDA is the right multiple here. But in this low interest-rate environment, for a historically low capex business (before the recent spike in spending on ERP and other initiatives), is mid-teens terribly aggressive? It's true that top-line growth is modest - but that's true of a number of similarly defensive consumer staples plays, and Wiley's journal business doesn't have private-label competition, deflation, and other issues.

Multiple discussion aside, the core of the bull case here is that the attractive journals business is being obscured by the declining publishing business. That business is declining - and it's been even worse than expected of late. Publishing revenue, under the new segment classifications, declined 7% in FY16, though textbook revenue declined 15% per the Q4 FY16 conference call. On the same call, Wiley guided for book publishing revenue in FY17 to decline "in the mid-single digit range". It would decline 11%, with education books down 13% year-over-year. That was in even with the benefit of a timing shift in Q4, per the Q4 conference call. Wiley managed to keep CTP flat in 2017, thanks to cost savings. But that can't last forever.

Still, there is some value to be derived from even a declining book publishing business - and there's more to Wiley than just textbooks and journals. About 30% of the Publishing segment revenue (and no doubt a much smaller portion of profit) comes from WileyPLUS, an online teaching platform; online test prep; and licensing, distribution, advertising, and other revenues. Those revenues actually increased 8.2% year-over-year in total, and 13% in Q1, led by test prep (revenue +27% in FY17, +20% in Q1).

Those businesses are about 11% of total revenue. Another 13% comes from the Solutions segment. Online program management is about half that business, and has grown at a 17% CAGR the past three years, including 16% in FY17 and 14% in Q1. Wiley continues to add new universities and new programs, and the runway there looks long and wide. The other half of Solutions is corporate-focused, split between Professional Assessment (pre-hire and post-hire screening and assessment) and Corporate Learning. Those businesses increased revenue 11% last year.

These growth businesses all look attractive as well. OPM leader 2U (TWOU) trades at 10x trailing twelve-month revenue. 2U is guiding for 38% revenue growth this year, to a level over double that of Wiley, so I'm not quite ready to argue that Wiley's ~$115 million supports a billion-dollar valuation. But something in the 3-5x range seems reasonable. Chegg (CHGG) is trading at something like 6x revenue and ~35x EBITDA. That in turn could imply 3-4x revenue and high-teen EBITDA multiples for the ~$100 million coming from WileyPLUS and online test prep.

Overall, about three-quarters of Wiley revenue comes outside book publishing. And that three quarters are split roughly two-thirds between Research, a stable, defensive, high-margin segment, and digital businesses which are growing revenue double-digits and have a nice runway to multiple expansion. That's a nice combination. And the argument for Wiley shares is that the combination is being overshadowed by the book publishing business.

The Bear Case And Valuation

One of the big problems with the bull case, as noted, is that it's been roughly intact for some time. There's definitely a sense with Wiley that consistent earnings growth always is going to start next year. The company has taken $143 million in restructuring charges over the last five years, per the 10-K. It's made almost $400 million in acquisitions over the last four. A few years back, operating margin was targeted to eventually reach 17%. It came in at 13.2% in FY17 and is guided flat in constant currency in FY18, though as reported, it should rise to ~14%, the original guidance for FY17.

With all that effort, EPS really hasn't budged the past few years - even adjusting for those substantial restructuring costs. But, again, there have been some one-time effects. The acquisitions actually have been dilutive, with an estimated ~$0.10 impact this year. A shift in billing in the journals business shifted ~$0.42 in EPS into FY17. Currency has been a headwind. And the ERP implementation has spiked operating expense, offsetting some of the near-term benefit from restructuring-related cost savings.

In the Q4 FY17 release, Wiley wrote that it "expects to meaningfully improve operating income, EPS, and Free Cash Flow" in FY19 and FY20. And there's reason to think that's the case. Recently acquired businesses are supposed to be accretive, instead of dilutive. The end of the ERP implementation should help margins. Currency has turned positive, thanks mostly to the strengthening pound.

It is a bit of a "this time is different" bull case - but it might actually be different this time. And it's not as if Wiley is pricing in an acceleration in growth, with the bull case arguing the acceleration will be larger. This is a business trading at under 15x FY18 free cash flow guidance, and under 11x EBITDA (sub-10x on a forward basis). I still think there's a case that a 15x multiple for Research ($2.7 billion) and~4x revenue on OPM ($500 million) plus Q2-Q4 cash flow covers nearly all of the current enterprise value. That in turn suggests the entire Publishing segment (including the growing non-book businesses) and the corporate training are available for something close to free - and drive in the range of $100 million in EBITDA.

Either way, fair value here looks to be $60+, assuming a high-teen multiple to free cash flow as consistent growth hits in or after FY18, or valuing the 'free' businesses even at a 7-8x multiple. And, I don't think that value necessarily means management has to be right in seeing profits rise "meaningfully" in FY19 and FY20. Simply ending the multiple years of choppy results, timing changes, M&A, and restructuring could create a cleaner story and result in a better multiple here.

Obviously, there's the risk that Wiley disappoints again, and if the journal business hits a bump, the bull case here can weaken substantially. But after a few frustrating years, I do think Wiley is ready to turn the corner at some point in the next few quarters. And, I don't think it's priced for that turn.

