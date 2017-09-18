Eaton - Still Undervalued Despite Recent Rebound

The company is trading at a discount based on our conservative DCF model, which uses a long term EPS growth rate well below that provided by analysts.

Investors that did not take advantage of the overreaction to the second quarter earnings miss can still acquire the shares at a discount to fair value.

While the shares have recently bounced back after an overdone post earnings drop, Eaton (ETN) is still undervalued at the current price and it is not too late to initiate a position. Despite the 9% bounce from the recent lows in August, this company is still our favorite in the Diversified Machinery Sector due to its valuation based on our discounted cash flow analysis and its wide array of quality specialized products across various industries.

Additionally, investors can still lock in the attractive 3.12% dividend yield. While the right thing to do was to acquire the shares after the overreaction in August, we think it is not too late if you are just looking at the company now as there is still plenty of room to the upside before this company gets to its fair value.

ETN data by YCharts

Brief Business Overview

The company operates in five main business segments: Electrical, Hydraulics, Aerospace, and Vehicle. Eaton is power management company that provides energy-efficient solutions to help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company has 95,000 employees in over 60 countries and sells its products to customers in 175 countries. One benefit of the broad and diverse range of products is that no customer represents more than 10% of sales.

Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services

In its 2016 annual report, the company lists a large diverse list of industrial and residential products that fall under this segment. This list includes single phase power quality components, circuit protection, lighting products, power distribution and assemblies, and utility power distribution equipment to name just a few. As may be expected, the customers for these products come from basically every industry as well as government.

Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services combined are by far the biggest segment for Eaton accounting for 64% of sales in 2016. Electrical Products and Electrical Systems and Services accounted for 35% and 29% of sales, respectively. In 2016, the operating margin was 17.8% and 12.6% for Electrical Products and Electrical Systems, respectively.

Hydraulics

In this segment, Eaton again offers a wide range of power products including pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, valves, cylinders, electronic controls, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions and industrial drum and disc brakes. These products are also used in a wide range of industries such as renewable energy, construction, agriculture, and mining. Hydraulics accounted for 11% of sales in 2016. The operating margin for hydraulics in 2016 was 8.9% which was slightly worse that the 10.1% achieved in 2015.

Aerospace

The Aerospace segment supplies aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. This segment accounted 9% of sales in 2016. This segment boasts the best operating margin coming in at 19.1% for the last fiscal year.

Vehicle

This final segment designs and manufactures drive trains, power train systems, and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance, and safety of cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. The Vehicle segment accounted for 16% of sales in 2016. Operating margin dropped to 15% in 2016 compared to 17.5% in 2015 which was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable product mix.

Recent Results

The biggest concern is that while sales have grown by about 4.2% on average over the last five years, sales have actually been declining for the last two years. Fortunately, there was a corresponding decline in operating expenses with COGS, SG&A expense, and R&D costs all declining along with sales. However, interest expense increased very slightly in each of the last two years. The five year average EPS growth rate is also a paltry 1.3%. 2017 Q2 results were actually fairly impressive despite the negative reaction in the share price and hence we have already seen a rebound. Net income for Q2 was up 7% compared to the second quarter of 2016 and operating cash flow came in at $456 million.

The company also highlighted share repurchases totaling $210 million in the second quarter. They beat their own 2017 Q2 operating EPS guidance of $1.10 with actual EPS coming in at $1.15. The bright spot was the 7% increase in sales and 25% increase in operating profit compared to Q2 of 2016 for the hydraulic segment. On the conference call, the cause of the jump in hydraulic segment sales was credited to a v-shaped recovery in construction in China. For other segments the company said it sees slower but relatively stable growth in the near future. There were only minor changes to the segment guidance provided for the remainder of 2017.

Financials and Valuation

Overall, we like the relative stability of Eaton's earnings and cash flow. The company has reported positive earnings for well over 10 years. You have to go back to 1992 to find the last time the company reported a loss in a fiscal year. Cash flow easily covers capital expenditures as seen in the table below.

Source: barchart

To briefly address the negative sum in the table above for 2012, we should mention that this was the year Eaton acquired Cooper Industries, it's biggest ever acquisition. Cooper's electrical and safety products were combined with Eaton's businesses via a $13 billion dollar acquisition.

Using our discounted cash flow model we find that Eaton is undervalued at the current price. A brief discussion regarding these inputs will follow.

Discounted Cash Flow Inputs:

Annual EPS growth rate: 6.5%

EPS: $4.37

Dividend: $2.40

Future P/E: 18

Discount rate: 10%

Using these inputs and considering a five year time period, the model shows that Eaton should be purchased at a price at or below the current price of $76.91. If we want to look at a 10 year model in which the earnings growth rate declines by 1% a year after year five, we would need to use a slightly higher growth rate of 8% to rate the company a buy at the current price. This model did assume that the dividend would increase at the same rate as earnings. However, the model was conservative in the sense that it did not account for any share buybacks. In fact, Eaton has been repurchasing shares at an impressive rate in recent years as seen in the graph below. Of course, Eaton's share count was increased dramatically in 2012 at the time of the Cooper acquisition and is still well above the levels prior to 2012.

ETN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

We should also note that Reuters provides a mean long term growth estimate of 11.03% based on estimates provided by three analysts. Even the lowest analyst estimate of 9% for the long term growth rate is above the 6.5% or 8% used in the two models discussed. We should note that even our 6.5% long term growth rate estimate is optimistic compared to the average annual EPS growth rate of the last five years coming in at a mere 1.30%. Finally, we will mention the dividend again since the current yield is 3.12% with fairly safe payout ratio of 53.4%.

Final Thoughts

Based on the discounted cash flow model, the attractive dividend yield, and the wide array of specialized products offered by the company, we rate Eaton a buy at current levels. Of course, ideally investors would have initiated a position a couple weeks ago before the shares bounced back from the overreaction to a slight earnings miss. However, we think that investors that initiate a position now are still purchasing the shares at a discount to fair value. We also think Eaton offers a good opportunity to enhance returns using options.

In this case, we recommend using a buy-write strategy. After acquiring 100 shares or increments thereof an investor can sell a covered call. The call option expiring on Jan. 19 with a strike price of $82.50 looks good to us. A seller of this call option would receive $110 per contract sold based on the current bid of $1.10. The seller would only lose his or her shares if the share price increases by 7.27% in slightly over four months. If the contract expires worthless the investor gets a return of about 1.32% or 3.87% on an annualized basis from selling the calls. If the shares are actually called away the investor would realize a return of over 8% in this four-month time period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.