Is Chipotle The Next Chipotle?

Chipotle (CMG) since its 2006 IPO, has proven itself to be a phenomenal grower. Over these past 10-plus years, CMG's comparable sales growth (avg. > 5%) and restaurant-count growth (CAGR >13%) - which includes 2015-16 - is without a single peer among publicly traded restaurant companies.

This unparalleled growth story at Chipotle remains in place. This article discusses each of the key drivers contributing to the robust recovery I expect in the stock.

Expansion Un-interrupted

To this day one of the key constants remains Chipotle's property development.

*Quarterly growth rates are annualized.

Source: SEC filings. (10-K, 10-Q)

Since its founding through 2016 the company's never grown its restaurant count by less than double-digits (%) in any single year (or by <10% annualized in any one quarter until then).

In fact, an otherwise abominable Q415 (marked by its notorious health scare) masked the company's fastest quarterly openings in history - netting 79 new units - driving the Dec-quarter's annualized openings above 17% for the first time in years.

In the conference call (Jan.-2016) that followed that period's results, with management largely focused on addressing food safety concerns, co-CEO and founder Steve Ells assured investors that growth in restaurant count would remain robust:

…we would not want to be in a position where we slow the pipeline for 2017 finding that our sales have recovered and then not have the opportunity to satisfy the demand as we have had in years past."

Seemed like an audacious statement to make in the throes of the company's well-documented existential crisis. But now 18 months (and ~330 new units later), new openings are set to return to double-digits in the coming Q4 (beg. Oct. 1), after a dip below that level (to only 9%) through these first nine months of 2017.

To be fair, though unit growth is unlikely to achieve past levels of the upper-teens (through 2008) or even the mid-teens (through 2013), there are offsets against the law of large numbers facing Chipotle enabling the company to exploit its larger size.

Today's store base is increasingly diversified across the US. Whereas its dozen largest markets accounted for 82% of the system in its IPO year, these states added to just 70% in 2016 - with this trend toward a more geographically diversified restaurant base continuing.

Source: SEC filings.

Restaurant additions have occurred every year in each of the above markets (except headquarter-state CO - flat unit-count in some years), and all have had growth comparable to the overall figure (except recent hyper-growth in PA).

Moreover, the paucity of unit closings is also noteworthy, testament to its widespread popularity. In fact, the aggregate number of flagship Chipotle units shuttered since its founding is only comparable to the 15 ShopHouses it closed in Q117.

These new units continue to offer attractive prospective returns. Today's new openings, at less than 2,500 square feet in size, are nearly 10% smaller than those of 10 years ago, yet deliver 45% more in unit volumes (in year-1 below) on average than early stores. And, despite continued short-term margin pressures - now being reversed - (more later), current openings offer better returns than in 2006.

New Unit Economics 2017E 2016 2014 2009 2006 New-Build Cost (000) $785 $880 $843 $850 $860 Avg. New Unit Volumes (000) 1,771 1,580 2,196 1,475 1,224 Rest. Lvl. Profit (000) 273 154 532 323 216 Rest. Lvl. Margin 15% 10% 24% 22% 18% "Cash-on-Cash" Return 35% 18% 63% 38% 25% (worst yr) (best yr) (crisis) (IPO yr) -System-wide Comps 9.4% -20.4% 16.8% 2.2% 13.7%

Costs of new-build exclude landlord incentives and preopening expenses.

"Restaurant-level profit" is a standard industry measure and excludes depreciation and corporate costs.

Source: SEC filings.

Note that these above return estimates are, if anything, conservative. Most restaurant operators measure returns in year three - after it's gained a loyal following. By contrast, in its first year, a typical new unit's revenues are typically 15% lower than established restaurants, and I also assume here that margins are 3 - 4 percentage points below the company's average.

According to my estimates, cash-on-cash returns increase by more than 2% for each percentage point increase in restaurant-level profit.

It's About Volume - Price - Margin

A return to the outstanding profit growth evidenced at Chipotle as recently as two years ago is largely a matter of execution. Early returns on still-robust new-unit growth and the relative resiliency in profits during 2016 and early 2017, amid what some termed a broader 'restaurant recession', suggest that fundamental demand for the brand remains solid.

For now, CMG is focused on re-building traffic levels.

Source: SEC filings.

Compared to the full-year high of nearly $2.5 million in 2014, average unit volumes* (AUV's), trending slightly above $2.0 million in Q217, are off some 20%. Yet these recent levels are already a big jump from the initial shock that drove March-16 AUV's below $1.7 million. (*These AUV's are better reflection of current overall trends, 'Average Restaurant Sales' published by CMG at about $1.96 million, which include trailing 12-month revenues at units open for more than a year.)

Unlike the typical restaurant operator that achieves a disproportionately large share of operating leverage from changes in menu prices - even if footfalls are compromised - Chipotle achieves considerable sales leverage via transaction volumes, with relatively minimal sensitivity to price hikes.

With average meal prices (at near $11) approaching past highs, average annual transactions of around ~185,000 at the typical Chipotle are down by close to 20% from these same 2014-15 highs.

In early 2016, even as management outlined initiatives to address food-safety concerns (e.g., "pascalization", DNA identification, blanching produce, requiring staff wash hands every half-hour, etc.), the company also prioritized other initiatives aimed directly at bringing customers back into its stores.

Some $50 million in additional advertising spending at the start of 2016 was followed by promotions (e.g., free burritos, Chiptopia) that occurring later in the year.

Source: SEC filings.

The above chart further clarifies the point that traffic into Chipotle's restaurants has been integral in driving the company's comparable sales throughout its history. Nonetheless, changes in menu price have proven more sustainable and customers have mostly met price or changes aimed at dearer mix with relatively little resistance (as mentioned earlier) - via trade-down or, more importantly, traffic declines.

Ongoing comparable sales should maintain the past's roughly 3:2 ratio between traffic and price/mix.

The combination of long-standing initiatives (e.g., 'through-put' - in place for nearly a decade) will be complemented by periodic product innovation (e.g., queso), heightened customer awareness (via geographic penetration, advertising), and inflation-like price / mix gains.

Past record AUV's will again be in reach over the next four- or five years.

Source: SEC filings.

Chipotle's average meal price is about $10.70, based on my estimates. (Management doesn't speak to absolute ticket costs and only rarely discusses changes in price/mix.) There is scope for further menu price-hikes in 2018.

In the past, Chipotle's been slow to raise its prices (even compared to much less popular chains). Between spring 2011-2014 meal prices were static - nationally at least (in early 2012 prices were increased on the West Coast.) The most recent system-wide price bump occurred in spring 2014. Notwithstanding an increase confined to fewer than 500 Chipotle's (~1/4th of the system) this past spring, the recent improvement in average meal prices reflects expired promotions and, to less extent, a richer mix.

CFO John Hartung has consistently stated over the past year that it can get back to the 27%-plus restaurant-level profit margins it achieved in 2014 (less the 200 basis points costs aimed at food-safety).

That assertion, from a typically hyper-conservative management team, is nearly as audacious as Steve Ells' stand to keeping store count-growth robust (mentioned earlier). Yet bold as it may sound today - and it sounded like an outright stretch 18 months ago when Hartung said it - CMG's quest to return to, say, 25.5% restaurant-level profit margins may in fact be achievable.

2018E 2017E 2014 Potential Revenues 5,256 4,596 4,108 Improvement (vs. 17E) Food & Paper 1,778 1,578 1,421 % of sales 33.8% 34.3% 34.6% 400 basis points (bp's) Labor and Related 1,355 1,208 904 % of sales 25.8% 26.3% 22.0% 100 - 150 bp's Occupancy 346 326 231 % of sales 6.6% 7.1% 5.6% 100 bp's Other Operating Expenses 689 637 434 % of sales 13.1% 13.9% 10.6% 100 - 150 bp's Restaurant Contrib. 1,087 847 1,118 Rest.-Level Margin 20.7% 18.4% 27.2% General & Admin. 284 279 274 % of sales 5.4% 6.1% 6.7% Depreciation & Amort. 171 163 111 % of sales 3.2% 3.5% 2.7% Preopening, disposals 25 22 23 Operating Profit 608 383 711 EBIT Margin 11.6% 8.3% 17.3%

Source: SEC filings.

Versus today's levels of nearly 18.5%, savings in food & paper alone could close more than half that seven percentage-point gap. Consider that in 2009-10, with AUV's 10%- to nearly 15% below current levels, these product costs were close to four percentage-points lower than today.

It may be possible to squeeze another 100 - 150 basis points (bp's) out of labor - after sharp federal and state minimum-wage increases - yet even at around 24.5% - 25%, this cost component would still be at least 200 bp's above 2014 (year-1 of minimum-wage increases in CA, CMG's largest state).

Occupancy (i.e., rent) could easily fall below levels from 2013 (at 6.2%), when average store size was 5% larger and unit volumes only about 5% above today's.

Adding up to 150 bp's in potential savings from Other Operating Expenses (which include structural / permanent food-safety costs), margin improvement at the restaurant level that management alluded to seems within reach. And that's before any discussion about corporate overhead - where the absolute figure has barely budged since 2014, and which directly benefits from a 30% jump in store-count since then - or depreciation, still hovering around multi-year highs.

Conclusion & Valuation

I am satisfied with management's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the food Chipotle serves. Though no restaurant can provide 100% certainty that its food is free from harmful bacteria, I believe that by spending nearly $100 million a year to ensure strict food-safety practices and, importantly, by tying store manager incentives to this critical cause, Chipotle's food is safer than it's ever been (and likely compares favorably to most peers').

Having addressed the elephant in the room, the company can once again focus on the key two-fold elements that make Chipotle a great growth stock: 1) a highly compelling product and simple menu; 2) staggering growth in sales and profits - fully retained since CMG operates all its restaurants (i.e., no franchises).

I expect Chipotle to achieve $435 a share over the next 12 - 24 months, implying a nearly 40% return from its recent quote of $313. To arrive at this price objective, I mainly use an EV multiple of nearly 16 times my 2018 EBITDA estimate of $778 million. This same $435 works out to a 33 times PE on my profit forecast of more than $13 a share for next year.

