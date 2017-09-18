Norway Royal Salmon: 4.55% Dividend Yield With Possibilities Of Increasing In The Coming Years

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker NRS.

Introduction

Since I first started writing for Seeking Alpha, I realized that a good number of investors in this community are loyal and passionate followers of companies with high dividend yields. With this article, I wanted to provide an investment idea addressed to that kind of investor.

I have selected a company that, despite being little-known, is at its best moment ever and expects to reach record figures in the coming years. The management has taken good care of shareholders for the last few years and promises to keep doing so by distributing 60% of profits as dividends.

About the company

Norway Royal Salmon (OTC:OTC:NRYYF) is a European fish farming company with 25 years of experience in the sector whose main activities are salmon farming and sales. The Norwegian company, along with its subsidiary companies, is involved in almost all links in the value chain.

Despite having a capitalization of only NOK 7.6 billion ($980 million), during its last financial year it managed to sell almost 69,000 tons of salmon. It has customers from 52 countries around the world, as 90% of the sales come from exports to international markets.

40% of revenue comes from its fish farms, which, despite producing 26,800 tons in 2016, have a capacity of 45,000 tons. This figure is expected to be reached soon, as European authorities want to make this one a more sustainable sector in the future by pushing companies to produce more than they fish.

Lastly, it is worth noting that it is a company whose performance depends, to a great extent, on the price of salmon. And as any other commodity trading companies, this one will do better if the price of salmon is high.

2016 Highlights – The best year in the company’s history

Record figures – that is how 2016 could be summed up for this European company. The value of Norwegian farmed salmon exports totaled NOK 61.3 billion, an increase of 27% compared to 2015 (the highest figure ever reached in the company’s history). These results brought a 31.6% revenue increase, 19% EBITDA and 323% net income (the increase would be 191% when excluding its gains on financial assets).

Source: Norway Royal Salmon’s 2016 annual report

This growth was backed by the strongest increase in the price of salmon in the last decades, due to a very high demand and a very low global supply. Chile, the second-largest global salmon exporter, suffered one of the most serious environmental disasters in its history last year, so the country’s national exports dropped and Norway Royal Salmon benefited from this event.

Source: Norway Royal Salmon’s 2016 annual report

As a consequence of such good results, the stock skyrocketed from NOK 76 per share to NOK 205 (+169.7%) in only a year.

Early 2017: a different scenario

The beginning of this year has been negatively influenced by falls in the price of salmon of nearly 28% until now, something already predicted by industry experts in 2016.

After the gradual recovery of the Chilean fishing industry, salmon supplies also recovered little by little in 2016. As a result, prices of salmon have adjusted from 74 NOK/Kg to current 51.72 NOK/Kg.

Faced with this event, many investors took their money and left. However, some others were late to last year’s opportunity and took advantage of the fall from NOK 200 to 130 per share to get on board.

Why did they do it? This is the key point of the analysis: Clearly, higher salmon prices bring greater profits from Norway Royal. But even after this adjustment, the price of salmon still remains at a 10-year high, and experts in the sector estimate that it will remain between 50-60 NOK/Kg for the last 3 years, supported by a growing demand of this product.

Source: Historical salmon’s prices

With fish farm production costs around 34 34-37 NOK/Kg in the first quarter of 2017, Norway Royal Salmon has enough margin to continue generating good returns. Besides, two of its main goals for the future are to improve the efficiency of its facilities and to lower production costs. Even if the company was unable to achieve the latter, Norway Royal Salmon is the most efficient among its Northern competitors:In the first quarter of 2017 it presented an EBIT/kg (ratio used within the industry to measure the efficiency of a company) of 28.60 NOK/Kg, while Scottish Salmon’s (OTC:OTC:SCLMF) EBIT/kg was 17 NOK/Kg and Marine Harvest ASA’s (NYSE:MHG), 24.40 NOK/Kg.

Combine this with the fact that the company still has margin to increase salmon production until 45,000 tons without acquiring new fish farms, and things get even more attractive.

Besides, the company expects to reach a harvest volume of 34,000 tons in 2017 (+27% compared to 2016).

Source: Norway Royal Salmon’s 2017 Q1 presentation

Dividend

In my opinion, Norway Royal Salmon is trading at fairly high multiples (EV/FCF= 28 at the current price of NOK 167 per share) for the expected growth rate in the coming years. However, it could be an opportunity for those who are interested in collecting dividends from different companies throughout the year.

Norway Royal Salmon pays its dividend only once a year, so it is not necessary to invest in the company during the whole year. In the last 4 years, the company has paid dividends during the month of June, with a declaration date between the months of March and May.

Source: Morningstar

This year, given the good results obtained, the management decided to pay a dividend of NOK 7.51 per share. This means an increase of 491.3% compared with the dividend paid in 2016. Dividend yield was 5.14% on the date of payment (with a price of NOK 146 per share), with a free cash flow payout ratio of 40.6%. At its current price, dividend yield stands at 4.55%.

Source: Created by author using official data

In the presentation of the first quarter of 2017, the management promised that in the future the company would allocate 60% of its profits to pay dividends. With the sector’s good prospects and the company’s intentions of increasing its production in the coming years, I strongly believe that it will be able to increase this dividend in the future.

Conclusion

We must be attentive in the future to see how salmon prices evolve and how this Norwegian company is able to reach estimated figures. Even so, I trust the good prospects of both the sector and the company, which without doubt has committed to share its achievements with shareholders. Besides, I think there is great potential to increase its dividend in the coming years.

If no big news arises, I consider Norway Royal Salmon to be a good candidate for those investors with dividends as their main interest, and it may be able to find its place in the classic dividend calendars.