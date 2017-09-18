Ford: Is The Situation Changing?

Ford (NYSE: F) is up 5.3% since the close on August 31st, 2017. On the day of the monthly sales news, the stock soared by 3% from $11.03 to $11.35. Other auto manufacturers such as GM also gained 2.23% on September 1st, 2017. In previous months, F was underperforming the domestic automakers regarding monthly sales. Continuing with the monthly analysis, I would like to discuss Ford's auto sales to determine if an investment in Ford is plausible now.

The Auto Segment

In August 2017, auto sales totaled 523,000 units, Figure 1. Unit sales declined by 9.8% on a YOY basis largely due to a decline of 14% in imported auto sales according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Domestic auto sales only fell by 8.2%. To put the data in perspective, auto sales for August 2016 dropped by 13.4% compared to August 2015, Figure 2.

In September 2016, the domestic and import automakers sold 555,500 units, representing a decline of 7.1% YOY. Therefore, I would like to see auto units sold of more than 516,615 for September 2017 so that the decline YOY is less than 7.1%. However, if the decline is less than 7.1% in September, we need to be careful because any surge in auto demand could be masked due to the extraordinary events of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Ford slightly underperformed the market regarding car sales. However, it was not as significant as in previous months. The Ford Mustang is the brand to blame because sales dropped by 33.3%. Demand for the Ford Fiesta and Ford Fusion also weakened, and sales decreased by 14% and 8.8% YOY respectively. Nonetheless, sales of the Ford Focus improved by 9.2% to 12,850 units. I believe that one key driver for improved sales will be the continuing weakening dollar. As other currencies appreciate against the U.S. dollar, foreign products become more expensive driving consumers to purchase domestic products.

Extracted from Ford Monthly Sales

Even though this article is about sales in the U.S., I find interesting that sales for the Ford Focus were up by 9.2% in the U.S., and sales were down 19% in China. Perhaps the management should reconsider the positioning strategy for the Changan Ford Focus in China. Sales in China decreased by 1% as units sold for the Changan Ford fell by 8%, offset by improving sales in JMC, Lincoln, and the Imported section, i.e., Focus ST and Mustang.

Extracted from Ford Monthly Sales

The Truck Segment

Truck sales in the U.S. increased by 2.7% for August 2017 YOY totaling 951,700 units. However, in August 2016, truck sales rose by 4.1% to 926,000 units. Therefore, it seems that the demand for trucks weakened slightly compared to last year.

Figure 3

Figure 4

Nonetheless, Ford posted a whopping 9.3% increase in truck sales mostly aided by a 15% increase in F-150 sales totaling 77,007 units. The demand for the Ford Transit remains weak, and sales fell by 15% to 10,172 units. Ford continues to shine in the truck department, and going forward, demand for Trucks is likely to remain high. Light Trucks are trendy in Texas, and without a doubt, demand for Trucks will soar in coming months.

Extracted from Ford Monthly Sales.

A tailwind for Ford and other domestic automakers will be the weak dollar. On the other hand, a headwind for Ford, especially for its light truck segment, will be soaring gas prices. The average retail price for all formulations of gasoline is now $2.68, compared to $2.26 on July 3th, 2017.

My conclusion

Ford is looking interesting here. I am not as bearish as in previous months. There is evidence that Ford may be turning around, and it may be a sound investment opportunity. However, I am waiting for confirmation when the numbers for September 2017 are released. Today, I have a neutral stance on Ford.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.