Why Not Buy This 3.9% Yielding Blue-Chip Energy Company For A DGI Portfolio?

ExxonMobil has done what few energy companies could afford to do during the last downturn: It raised its dividend.

ExxonMobil (XOM) is an income vehicle set to deliver long term dividend growth during energy bear and bull markets. The energy company has grown its dividend payout during the last bear market, thanks to ExxonMobil's comfortable levels of Free Cash Flow. While ExxonMobil's shares throw off a healthy 3.9 percent dividend, they also have upside tied to a recovery in oil and natural gas prices.

ExxonMobil's shares haven't done much for shareholders in 2017. Year-to-date, ExxonMobil's share price has dropped 11.29 percent, partly due to forecasts that oil prices will remain low for longer. Though shares have recovered a bit lately, an investment in ExxonMobil has largely been a disappointment this year.

In my opinion, buying ExxonMobil for a DGI portfolio at this point makes a lot of sense for income investors as the company rakes in billions of Free Cash Flow, and will continue to pay a healthy dividend in the years to come.

Consistent Dividend Growth During The Downturn

Like other oil and natural gas companies, ExxonMobil rode out the energy downturn by cutting investment spending and operating costs. However, one thing ExxonMobil wasn't forced to do: Cut its dividend. With energy prices slumping in 2016 to the lowest levels in more than a decade, a LOT of energy companies either slashed their payout, or went out of business altogether.

Not ExxonMobil. Not only did ExxonMobil not cut the dividend, the energy company actually raised its dividend payout from $0.73/share to $0.75/share in 2016, arguably one of the most difficult and stressful years for the energy industry in recent history. In April 2017, ExxonMobil gave shareholders yet another $0.02/share dividend raise, bringing the new dividend payout to $0.77/share each quarter. Since ExxonMobil's shares sell for ~$80 at the time of writing, an investment in ExxonMobil comes with a 3.85 percent dividend yield. Importantly, the yield on cost will most likely rise in the future as investors lock in their cost base today, and ExxonMobil continues to grow its dividend.

Free Cash Flow Backs ExxonMobil's Dividend

The single biggest reason why ExxonMobil could afford to raise its dividend during the last energy bear market was because the company pulls in a mountain of Free Cash Flow. ExxonMobil has had no problems at all covering its dividend with Free Cash Flow.

Upside Tied To A Recovery In Price Realizations

The big story in the energy industry, of course, relates to energy prices.

Higher price realizations typically lead to a massive upswing in profits in ExxonMobil's upstream business. The single biggest driver of ExxonMobil's profit growth in Q2-2017 (compared to last year), for instance, was higher price realizations in the upstream segment.

Higher price realizations improve ExxonMobil's Free Cash Flow picture as the company's upstream business becomes much more profitable. Higher energy prices could not only be a catalyst for higher share prices, but they could also be a catalyst for a faster rate of dividend growth.

Your Takeaway

ExxonMobil raised its dividend during the last energy downturn when oil prices were depressed and other companies went out of business, or were forced to slash their payouts. ExxonMobil's dividend has a high degree of dividend safety, thanks to the company's robust Free Cash Flow. Higher price realizations in an energy bull market could be a catalyst for a higher valuation, and tempt management to grow the cash dividend at a faster clip, too. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

