You Learn More From Being Wrong!

After working through the data, we see that our result had some issues.

In our last post a reader made a comment about "XIV being such a great product" because "VXX is such a bad one"

One of the reasons we've endeavored to examine XIV more closely, and how it relates to other products like SPY, is that by putting our spreadsheets and findings out there for the SA to look at, some really good questions or points are bound to get raised. The goal is for everyone to learn, and that includes ourselves.

At its best, what makes SA so great is not that there's an "authority figure" that tells you the reader everything you're supposed to do or think. What we love about SA is that it offers a community of people to share questions, perspectives and strategies.

In our last post on historical eras for XIV and SPX, we received a comment that got us into digging mode. Here's dcinter:

Now there are actually a few different important ideas packed away in that statement:

VXX as a hedge

perhaps an allusion to the volatility risk premium ("VRP"): the gap between forward-looking implied volatility vs. backward looking historical volatility

the idea that, just like insurance, you have to "keep handing" over your money on a product such as VXX: it's not a one-time purchase type transaction.

My (Adam's) post below was mostly a response to dcinter's last sentence. My post was more intuitive than actually studied, which led to a claim at the beginning (first paragraph) that I felt pretty good about - boy was I wrong!

I got on our spreadsheet and started playing around with some figures, reasonably confident that we'd see a sizeable since-XIV-inception loss on the pair of perhaps $500-700!

Letting the Numbers Speak

We've generally found that when it comes to discussing investing strategies, people (ourselves most certainly included) make one of two mistakes:

Letting the numbers tell the entire story: remember, investing can be very path dependent. Assets take on a sequence of returns, nudged by any number of factors, and never to be repeated. Just because an asset did something over some period of time - and we're talking any asset here (SPY comes quickly to mind) does not in any way mean that it has to continue behaving similarly in the future. Not letting the numbers speak at all: that's what I just did. I was pretty certain in the comments section that you'd end up with less money by buying and holding an equal weight of these two products and putting it on autopilot. Let's take a look at the outcome and get a sense for why I was sort of right, but ultimately very wrong.

Here's what a $1000, split evenly between XIV and VXX, would have done if purchased at the inception date of XIV (VXX arrived earlier, around March 2009). Note that the final value of $4674 is dramatically higher than what my errant intuition told me: recently in August the portfolio was worth just over $5000! Granted, the portfolio was down about 15% as recently as February 2016, so basically all the gains are attributable to perhaps the "second calm era" that we discussed in our last post on XIV eras.

Before we discuss why I was wrong, let's talk about where I was correct in my thoughts that the portfolio value " should" have declined. My incorrect assessment was based on an important factor: negative logarithmic asymmetry.

Negative Logarithmic Asymmetry

Very likely if you are reading this, you know the old unfortunate investing rule that it takes a 33% gain to undo a 25% loss, a 50% gain to undo a 33% loss, a 100% gain to undo a 50% loss, etc.

Well, that's only true with raw returns, the returns you and I think about all the time.

For reasons I don't want to pursue right now, that asymmetry vanishes when you take continuously compounded log-returns. A "log-20%" gain really does undo a "log-20%" loss. This actually matters a lot to investments, and provides mathematical support for why bull runs frequently are so very powerful coming out the gate, like we saw in March 2009.

By using log returns, we can investigate other kinds of asymmetries without having to worry about pesky issues like we do for raw returns.

Many believe that VXX and XIV are inverse products: one is "long the VIX", while the other is "short the VIX". That's true, but only up to a point. Let's take a look at the 1715 pairings (data from FinanceYahoo!):

Most people's intuition is correct in that most all the pairings occur in Quadrants II & IV: one product is up while the other product is down. This truly is because VXX has long exposure to VIX futures, while XIV (sort of - read the prospectus) has short exposure to VIX futures.

A few interesting (log) asymmetries spring up though. One is that the first quadrant (both products up for the day) is vacant - not one single day where both VXX and XIV both closed higher (I checked in Excel to confirm)!

On the other hand, there are eleven instances of both these products closing down (Q-III):

First notice that some of these days appear to cluster (Feb/March '14, basically July '16). There is not really a big enough impact for this kind of asymmetry to much matter. Why not? The magnitudes are pretty low: this is not cause for any great impact to the overall portfolio (3.56% total off a daily rebalanced portfolio based on this "Q-III" factor).

Perhaps we should think of asymmetry from two other angles: severity of large moves, and frequency of "up days" on a 50-50 portfolio.

Large Move Asymmetry

Before you the reader study this chart, convince yourself by looking at the scatter plot above that the worst days for XIV indeed are the best days for VXX, and vice versa. How can you see it?

The table above posts the worst ten log-returns for both the XIV and the VXX.

Note that the overall raw (not log) result is meaningfully better for VXX - both in terms of more upside (372% vs. 165% for XIV) and downside (-66% vs. -85% for XIV).

However, when we tally the impact from a daily rebalanced 50-50 portfolio, all extreme situations result in a net loss: (-15.5% cumulative raw for the bad XIV days -5.3% cumulative raw for the bad VXX days). In either case, a big gain for the one product never once undid a big loss for the other product in all 20 high-impact days! We're excited to hear your ideas as to why this would be the case, and we'll provide our thoughts in a future post.

Day-to-Day Asymmetry

What about just day to day impact of holding and rebalancing daily? What percentage of the days would you have made money on the 50-50 blend?

Out of a total of 1510 daily returns, you would have walked away the wealthier on only 473 of those days - only 31.3%! What's more, your daily gains would not be all that impressive when combined: up 37% raw cumulative. That's against a 96% loss from the 1037 down days for the daily rebalanced portfolio. Recall that about 21% total losses stacked up just from the most extreme 20 days for a daily rebalanced portfolio. We have included the spreadsheet for your review of these figures. The net result would be a 82.2% loss for a daily rebalanced 50-50 portfolio, not including commissions or bid-asks.

Clearly it is not at all correct to say that VXX is just the "opposite" of XIV. Using logarithms have allowed us to spot some powerful and important asymmetries in the data.

So Why was I So Off In Terms of Terminal Value?

No rebalancing ! Remember from the prior article (to which dcinter commented) that XIV has more than octupled since inception. Well if one component in a 50%-50% portfolio more than doubles - with no periodic rebalancing - then it does not matter what the other component does: the result mathematically must be a gain!

The $500 posted in VXX on the XIV inception date would have dwindled to a current value of $1.71 on September 15, 2017. The result is effectively a total loss.

By contrast, the $500 we placed in XIV on the inception date, however, would be worth $4,672 on September 15, 2017.

Effectively, this is the impact of a high-momentum instrument. The very large XIV gains for the period make it impossible for the overall impact to result in a loss! Why not? No rebalancing! The XIV was just able to grow and grow, and the VXX losses were at that point just a write-off.

Bonus Question for readers: What convex ("momentum-based") options strategy does "long $500 of XIV, long $500 VXX" sound a heck of a lot like?

Follow-up Bonus: Is this strategy a sure bet for an investor with a long time horizon? Let's not even pretend it is! Why not?

Conclusion:

We're going to leave it there for today. A couple important points before signing off:

Despite the really important asymmetries we visited, the impact of the increasingly unbalanced portfolio is that the result was a very sizeable gain for the "pair". The asymmetries are important, and should be considered for investors attempting to blend instruments. It can be so much more fun and intellectually enriching to be wrong than right! The right kind of community and back and forth has the potential to sharpen everyone's thinking on highly nuanced topics.

Thanks everyone - we appreciate your active involvement. Remember you can access the spreadsheet we're using to poke around yourselves and hopefully come up with some interesting results of your own; if you do, please share them with us!

XIV-VXX_portfolio_analysis.xlsx

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.