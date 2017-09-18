Cheniere Energy Partners: As LNG Trains Come Online, Dividends Will Grow

Investment Thesis: Buy Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) - “Built-in” dividend growth will propel the stock from $27.50 to $37 by end of this year (34% increase) and to $44 by 2020 (60% increase). Valuation is based on a 7% yield.

This is a follow up from my earlier article published in December 2016. Dividend growth projections are updated based on operating results and current management guidance. In the earlier article, I was projecting a $3.63/share dividend in 2020 – this has declined slightly to $3.10/share (15% decline). The article also includes updates on Cheniere’s credit ratings and debt maturities along with a view of key markets (U.S. natural gas and global LNG) impacting Cheniere’s long-term prospects.

Business Overview

Cheniere Energy Partners' (Cheniere) primary business is the development and operation of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) liquefaction facilities at their Sabine Pass site. Sabine Pass is located on the Sabine Pass River on the border between Texas and Louisiana. They are fully permitted to develop five LNG trains. Four of the trains are operational today. The last train is scheduled to come online at the end of 2019. They have secured 20 year take or pay contracts for 88% of the capacity of all of the five trains.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is the parent company of Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere Energy Partners operates the Sabine Pass LNG assets. Cheniere Energy Inc. owns Corpus Christi LNG assets and is the general partner over Cheniere Energy Partners.

After Train 5 startup in early 2020, management is projecting a $3.10 “run-rate” dividend – an 82% increase over the current dividend rate. Per the September 6 Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference investor presentation, Cheniere is projecting a $3.00 to $3.10 dividend after all five Sabine Pass trains are up and running in 2020.

Dividends will begin increase from $1.70/year to $2.58 by the end of this year as Cheniere makes first commercial deliveries on offtake contracts for Sabine Pass LNG Trains 3 and 4. Based on the cash flow model below and assuming that dividends will be 85% of projections, the dividend will be at $1.70 per year at the end of 2017 when the first four trains are all in full commercial operation. EBDTA from Sabine LNG is a good approximation of the dividend rate. Note that if you take the $3.72 annualized EBDTA in the model below and take out the portion that goes to the General Partner – you get an annual dividend of $3.03/share. 85% of this is $2.58/share (same adjustment as is made above to convert cash flow model projections to Cheniere’s current projections for 2020 dividend run rate).

Cheniere’s credit rating is improving and debt maturities have been extended to between 2020 and 2037. Cheniere’s debt is still rated 2 levels below investment grade by Moody’s (see the recent upgrade from Moody’s to Ba2). S&P has Cheniere rated at BB as does Fitch, both are two levels below investment grade. Cheniere has extended debt maturities as outlined in the graphic below from the September 6 Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference investor presentation. On September 12 , an additional $1.5B of their $2.8B credit facility was recently refinanced with a maturity of 2025 at 5.25%

Long-term market outlook is positive on supply side (U.S. shale gas) and on the demand side (LNG exports). Cheniere has sold 88% of its capacity under long-term, take or pay contracts. The contract pricing is indexed to Henry Hub Natural Gas price. This creates a stable environment where changes in market conditions don’t impact Cheniere directly – since their margin remains stable at a fixed percent over the Henry Hub price. Customers also can’t cancel their contracts. The key risk they face on these 20-year contracts is counterparty default or a counterparty wanting to re-negotiate their contract. In the Q&A section of the 2Q earnings call, there is some discussion of a customer trying to re-negotiate their contract, but the CEO firmly states that “a contract is a contract.”

Increased global LNG and continued low-cost supply of U.S. natural gas would help Cheniere finance and develop a sixth train at Sabine pass. They have a permit for this expansion.

While there is a large amount of LNG supply coming in to the market this year, the long-term outlook for global LNG prices could improve quite a bit – driven by demand from China and India. See excerpt in the LNG Outlook 2017 Report – Surplus or Balance?

According the EIA, the United States has 86 years of recoverable shale gas reserves. Strong supply should continue to keep U.S. natural gas prices competitive globally.