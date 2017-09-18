Retirement Strategy: Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio II, For The Younger Investor

Before getting into the model TARP II, I want to thank everyone for YOUR amazing participation in putting together this "team" portfolio. While not every single stock was selected to be in the model, I chose what I believed to be the best choices right now. Obviously, I can be all wrong, and I am certain you will let me know!

Of course, I had to turn back the hands of time to when I was about 38ish and not only consider the immediate income, dividend growth, and yield, but also consider in my own mind which companies MIGHT become the future dividend aristocrats. With a 20+ year time horizon to retirement, I have plenty of time to navigate the portfolio to continue making it better.

Let me remind you that the ultimate goal is to generate enough income to have a more secure financial future and retirement. That being said, I will use the exact same approach that I used while building my personal portfolio. It might be simple, and quite frankly be too simple for the professionals here, but keeping it simple worked for me.

The following are the basics, which I have outlined previously but have "tweaked" a bit for the new model TARP II:

The core stocks of the new model are dividend winners, and let me emphasize that my simple strategy has been based on the larger-cap stocks, the most well known companies, with the most reliable fundamentals to pay and increase dividends well into the future to generate a sound source of income for when the time comes many years from today. This approach should not be used for more speculative stocks that have greater share price swings, or the "newest" hot stocks around.

The new model TARP II consists of the following stocks as of today: Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP) Hormel (HRL), Lowe's (LOW), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Realty Income (O), Omega Healthcare (OHI), LTC Properties (LTC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), Apple (AAPL), Gilead (GILD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), Novartis (NVS), Bank of America (BAC), AT&T (T), Facebook (FB), NextEra Energy (NEE), Con Edison (ED) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Take a look at the chart and you'll notice on the left side are the 52-week high and low prices of each stock. The "buy zone" on the right shows a color code that means the mid-point between the 52-week high and low share price is either close, in range, or out of range. I use yellow, green and red colors to alert me when a stock's CURRENT price has fallen to that mid-point. Red means it has not, yellow means it is close, and green means that it has. That does NOT mean I will automatically add more shares.

I then read the latest earnings reports, and listen to, or read, the transcript of the company conference calls to analysts and shareholders. I make certain the company is financially sound and is still well positioned to keep paying me to hold the stock, or to add more. I will check my allocation and diversification and then decide if I should purchase more shares.

The point is that the buy zone is just my own simple alert that I should or could add more shares to these great companies. I will always remain flexible, even in this new model portfolio, so nothing is an automatic!

Now, if you look to the far right in red, you will see two columns of prices that reflect share price appreciation from my cost basis for each position. The first column shows a 50% increase in price; the next column shows a 100% increase in price. While I very rarely sell high quality dividend winning stocks, I will always have a plan to take some chips off the table to either reduce my risk or to build cash to redeploy into other dividend winning stocks. If the share price rose by 50%, I would CONSIDER selling 25% of the shares held. If the share price doubled (rose by 100%), I would CONSIDER selling 50% of the shares held, which would basically take back the original investment and the rest would be virtually "free" shares that paid me an income!

Truth be told, when I was much younger, I did much more buying and selling to grow my dividend income because I had a regular paycheck. Now that I have "turned back time," I will take the same approach with this new model portfolio.

This approach is obviously not a get-rich-quick scheme but a rather conservative way for me to grow a reliable stream of income while reducing risks to my level of tolerance. I absolutely do not suggest that anyone just blindly follow this approach, but I do feel it might be something to consider when you are finally deciding to invest for the long term and into the retirement years.

The Bottom Line

Obviously, this is just the start, and as you can see in the chart, some stocks have not been "purchased" yet as I wait for better prices. Some have been "bought" even though the price might not be a bargain, but we do need to begin somewhere, so we can at the very least start a stream of reliable income. Coming out of the gate, the portfolio has an annual income stream of about $1,000. It does not sound like much, YET! Patience is a key ingredient to building a retirement portfolio over the long term.

You can see that only about 50% of the funds available have been used thus far, and I will be adding $1,000/month to the cash reserves. The funds will be deployed when opportunities arise and will be either added to existing positions or to open new ones!

Dividends received will be put into cash reserves for this model; HOWEVER, you might want to consider a DRIP with the following stocks: MO, HRL, PEP, LOW, O, T, ED, LMT, and AAPL. Aside from AAPL, these stocks are DIVIDEND CHAMPIONS and ARISTOCRATS, and by continually reinvesting the dividends into these solid core stocks, the money you've earned will earn even more, by adding more shares every dividend payment, until you finally require the income to support your retirement. The power of compounding cannot be understated. Some, including Albert Einstein supposedly, said that compounding is the 8th wonder of the world. Trust me, in 30 years or so, you WILL believe that also!

Future articles will dig into each position fundamentally (earnings, conference calls, etc.), as needed, and will update everyone as to how the portfolio is doing. I will be using the Seeking Alpha INSTABLOG to announce any immediate purchases so that my real-time followers can follow right along if they so choose

Your thoughts and comments about this project will help EVERYONE become a better investor!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.