Part 2: New Residential Outperforms My Rental Property

About a month ago I wrote an article comparing the 10 year cash flow between investing ~$35,000 in a REIT I own, New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ), and ~$35,000 in a residential rental property that I also own. The article was wildly popular and spurred a lot of discussion and debate about whether investors prefer investing in real estate or in REITs and /or stocks in general. Plenty of colorful insight and rental horror stories were shared among fellow income investors. Although the article got a lot of praise, many readers believed that the study was incomplete as it did not take federal and state taxes into consideration or include capital appreciation data for each investment.

As promised, I have dug a little deeper and will include the missing tax data that reader’s kindly requested in the following Part 2 of this study. Including taxes will give us a more accurate look into which investment provides more cash flow for the investor. A final Part 3 of this study will include the capital appreciation data that readers also would like to see.

Taxes

Unfortunately NRZ’s dividends are non-qualified, meaning they are taxed at marginal income tax rates. This is not surprising because mostly all equity REITs distribute in the form of non-qualified dividends. Because the vast majority of my income is taxed at 25%, I will use a 25% tax rate for NRZ dividends in this study.

Dividends in general may also be subject to state income tax. New Hampshire, the state I reside in, taxes dividends in excess of $4,800 at 5% for joint filers. For this study all dividends received in excess of $4,800 will be taxed at 5%.

Rental properties are also taxed similarly as someone in my income range and filing status would pay a 25% tax rate after all rental property deductions. For this study I will also tax my rental profit after deductions at a 25% rate. Not all rental property expenses are deductible so I will have to reorganize and provide more details for the rental property financial table from Part 1 of this study.

It is also important to point out that rental property income may be taxable on a state level. Luckily I purchased a duplex in the great state of New Hampshire which has no federal income tax on rental income. State tax for the rental property will be zero for this study.

Cash Flow Comparison

The below table is an updated version of my original cash flow comparison table. Federal income tax has been added to the table for both assets. Since principal paid on a loan is not tax deductible I had to separate the mortgage and HELOC loan into two sub categories; principal and interest. In doing so I noticed I had made an error in my original table. I originally had a $9,756 mortgage principal and interest expense every year for the duplex. This $9,756 figure was accurate for year 1 (2015) because my first mortgage payment was not due until February 1st. Because of my initial mortgage payoff schedule, I only paid 11 mortgage payments in year 1. Each following year should include a higher fixed mortgage expense of $10,643, which is equivalent to 12 monthly mortgage payments. This math error has been corrected and the below table now includes accurate principal and interest numbers for each year.

Furthermore, since my HELOC loan has a variable interest rate which moves with the Federal Reserve short term interest rate, I have decided to increase the interest rate by 0.25% every year for my HELOC loan for this study. There is no accurate way to predict short term interest rates controlled by the Fed, so I chose a conservative number that works in today’s slow rising interest rate environment. I realize some years the Fed will raise rates more than 0.25% in a year’s time, but also might decrease rates over the 10 year time span.

Lastly, depreciation expense has been added to the table. Depreciation is one of the biggest tax benefits of owning rental property. Like many investors, I depreciate my property on a 27.5 year schedule. Depreciation does not affect my cash flow because the expense is not realized (it does not cost me any cash on a year to year basis) but it does lower my tax burden every year.

Year 1 (2015) Year 2 (2016) Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 RENTAL PROPERTY Rent 33,300 33,900 34,500 35,100 35,700 36,300 36,900 37,500 38,100 38,700 Reserve Account Interest 104 106 108 110 112 113 115 117 119 121 Rent Lost to Vacancy (4%) -1,332 -1,356 -1,380 -1,404 -1,428 -1,452 -1,476 -1,500 -1,524 -1,548 Total Income 32,072 32,650 33,228 33,806 34,384 34,961 35,539 36,117 36,695 37,273 Duplex Expenses Maintenance & Repairs 2,556 2,589 2,623 2,657 2,691 2,726 2,762 2,798 2,834 2,871 Utilities 1,765 1,788 1,811 1,835 1,858 1,883 1,907 1,932 1,957 1,982 Bank Fees & Misc. 12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 13 13 Mortgage Interest 7,306 7,848 7,715 7,576 7,431 7,278 7,118 6,951 6,776 6,592 Insurance 743 1,055 1,201 1,366 1,555 1,769 2,014 2,291 2,608 2,967 Property Tax 4,870 5,300 5,395 5,492 5,591 5,692 5,794 5,898 6,005 6,113 HELOC Interest 2,096 2,153 2,205 2,252 2,295 2,333 2,368 2,397 2,423 2,444 Travel 118 119 120 121 122 122 123 124 125 126 Property Management 4,916 4,032 4,103 4,174 4,245 4,316 4,388 4,459 4,530 4,601 Depreciation (27.5 Year Schedule) 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 5,630 Total Expenses 30,012 30,526 30,815 31,115 31,431 31,762 32,117 32,493 32,901 33,339 Taxable Net Income 2,060 2,124 2,413 2,691 2,953 3,199 3,422 3,624 3,794 3,934 Total Tax Federal Income Tax (25%) 515 531 603 673 738 800 856 906 949 984 7,554 Loan Principle Paid Mortgage Principal 2,450 2,795 2,927 3,066 3,212 3,365 3,525 3,692 3,867 4,051 HELOC Principal 1,504 1,447 1,395 1,348 1,305 1,267 1,232 1,203 1,177 1,156 Total Cash Flow Net Cash Flow 3,221 2,981 3,118 3,234 3,328 3,397 3,440 3,453 3,432 3,374 32,977 NRZ NRZ Dividends 4,871 5,367 5,915 6,518 7,183 7,916 8,723 9,613 10,594 11,674 Total Tax Federal Income Tax (25%) 1,218 1,342 1,479 1,630 1,796 1,979 2,181 2,403 2,649 2,919 19,594 NH State Dividend Tax (5%) 4 28 56 86 119 156 196 241 290 344 1,519 Total Cash Flow Net Cash Flow 3,650 3,997 4,381 4,803 5,268 5,781 6,346 6,969 7,656 8,412 57,262

Source: Author Calculations

To calculate my cash flow for the duplex, I had to subtract all expenses (besides depreciation), federal income tax, and all loan principle paid from my total income. After entering all these numbers into a calculator, you can clearly see that the duplex is a more tax efficient asset as the income tax paid over 10 years is equivalent to 23% of the total cash flow received from the rental. On the other side, 10 years of dividend tax ended up equaling 37% of the total cash flow received from NRZ.

Although, the duplex has proven to be more tax efficient, NRZ has created almost double the amount of cash flow than the duplex investment. My original conclusion and thesis remains; my forecasting study estimates that NRZ will produce much more cash than my rental property over this 10 year time span.

Conclusion

Taxes need to be considered in all investing situations. My original article showed that my $35,000 investment in NRZ would outperform my $35,000 investment in a rental property duplex on a cash flow basis in its initial 10 year period of ownership.

Part 2 of this study shows that although investing in rental property may be more tax efficient, investing in high yielding REITs like NRZ will produce more cash flow even after paying more in taxes.

I enjoy and will continue to invest in both asset classes, but because of the results from this study, I understand more about the financials and tradeoffs between investing in high quality and high yielding REITs and rental property. Please stay tuned for Part 3 of this study which will include capital appreciation data for each income producing asset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.