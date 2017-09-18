Mirati Therapeutics: Double Could Be Just The Beginning

As always, several risks are involved and readers should form a game plan and stick to it in the coming months.

A look at other targeted oncology plays such as Loxo Oncology in the TRK space could be indicative of the kind of upside we could see here.

While some might believe the jump was an overreaction due to low patient numbers, I believe it's just the start of a bigger, long-term movement.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) jumped 135% on Friday after announcing positive early data from ongoing studies of drug candidate sitravatinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The stock was on my short list for near-term research, but unfortunately I didn't get around to it in time. Still, the news is great for shareholders and cancer patients alike. As part of the ROTY strategy and mindset, it's important to keep in mind that we can't swing at all the pitches - in fact, we will miss quite a few. The important thing to keep in mind is that there will always be more ideas and stories, other multibagger trades to enter in the early innings. If you stick to your strategy, rules and plan, you are already winning.

Going back to the story at hand, I believe the jump in stock price could be just the start of a longer-term move as the company moves into the limelight, receives several analyst upgrades, and institutions build their positions.

The News

As we've seen throughout the year one of 2017's big themes is companies that are approaching the treatment of cancer in a different way, by targeting the genetic changes in tumor cells. Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) was a big winner in that regard, targeting those with TRK fusions. Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) is a current ROTY pick that could do quite well due to targeting the ROS1 NSCLC indication and those with RET fusions.

At the IASLC 2017 Chicago Multidisciplinary Symposium in Thoracic Oncology, Mirati unveiled initial safety and efficacy data from an ongoing mid-stage study of clinical candidate sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab as a treatment for NSCLC patients whose cancer progressed after being treated with a checkpoint inhibitor. Three of 11 patients experienced a confirmed partial response to treatment. Data was considered sufficiently promising (according to pre-defined criteria) to continue to the second stage, which will enroll a combined total of 34 patients.

Arguably even more important, the company presented a case study involving the first evaluable NSCLC patient harboring a CBL inactivating mutation who was observed to have an objective response to treatment (77% decrease in target lesions).

Figure 2: Response in first evaluable patient harboring CBL inactivating mutation (Source: Corporate Presentation) (Thanks to Bay Area Biotech for posting this one on Twitter - a recommended follow)

Preclinical data has demonstrated that sitravatinib has the ability to inhibit oncogenic receptor tyrosine kinases in tumors in models harboring inactivating CBL mutations, thereby inducing tumor regression.

In both trials, sitravatinib was considered to be well tolerated with a decent safety profile both as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab.

For the second quarter, the company reported a cash balance of $87.8 million, while net loss totaled $18.3 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter came in at $15.0 million.

A few of the company's top brass hail from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), including CEO Charles Baum, CMO Isan Chen and CSO James Christensen. There they worked on several key oncology drugs, including Ibrance, Xalkori, Sutent, Inlyta and Temodar. Chief Business Officer Chris LeMasters and CFO James Donadio have between them decent experience in selling companies to larger firms, such as the $7 billion takeout of Amylin Pharmaceuticals.

While a credible argument could be made that the company is undervalued based on sitravatinib's potential in treating patients with CBL inactivating mutations alone, keep in mind that it has a promising pipeline with several updates coming throughout the near and medium term.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate Presentation)

While many readers might be quick to write off the stock as overvalued based on the short-term move upward, a look back shows we have a ways to go before hitting highs last seen in 2016. This is one reason why it's vitally important to analyze a stock chart on multiple time frames.

Inactivating mutations in CBL occur in approximately 1.5% of NSCLC patients, which could be quite a lucrative market considering the small size of the company and lack of competition. Additionally, they are found in 3.5% of melanoma cases and 2% of cancers of unknown origin.

Mirati Therapeutics is a Buy.

One key risk is dilution, which I believe will happen relatively soon considering its current cash position and ongoing losses. With promising early data, I believe several of the institutional investors known for investing in the targeted oncology space (OrbiMed, RA Capital, Great Point Partners, Tang Capital, etc.) will try to get in on any potential secondary offering. Another risk is that promising early data doesn't hold up in larger patient numbers, as well as clinical setbacks with not only sitravatinib but also other assets (glesatinib, mocetinostat, etc.).

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence could make an initial pilot purchase in the near term, waiting for the secondary offering (and/or future confirming data) to add to their positions. Often when such stocks make "irrational" moves higher, they can rise much further than investors or analysts expect. While we could easily see the secondary come as early as next week, in its absence, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock push for another leg higher after a temporary dip. In the end, it's not about making predictions, but instead playing out different scenarios and being ready for whatever comes according to your strategy and game plan.

