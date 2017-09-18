Six Flags: Better Than Atlantic City 2.0

There are good reasons to be bearish on SIX. This is not one of them.

Even if the project comes to fruition, the changing landscape and logistics make it a smaller threat than is alleged.

Skeptics of American Dream Meadowlands (formerly Xanadu Meadowlands) have been given more than enough evidence for their view.

Boondoggle (noun): work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.

2004 seems like such a world away. Facebook (FB) was launched from a Harvard dorm room. There was an infamous "wardrobe malfunction" at a Super Bowl, launching a string of Super Bowl performers that inspired viewers to hope and pray there wasn't a repeat. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) launched Gmail. It also happens to be when ground was broken on a facility that is alleged to be the end of Six Flags (SIX) as we know it.

Promises, Promises

The concept for Meadowlands Xanadu was born in 2003 as a way to revitalize the Meadowlands. Incidentally, this is seventy miles from an important park in the Six Flags footprint (the Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ) and is alleged to cut off many of its visitors.

At the time of launch, optimism was running high. Mills Corporation Chief Executive Laurence Siegel, whose company was in a joint agreement with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, was quite effusive:

Meadowlands Xanadu will set a new standard for bringing lifestyle, recreation, sports and family entertainment offerings together in one location. Our team is excited to create this innovative destination, integrated with dramatic architectural and design elements, which will capture visitors' imaginations and sense of adventure.

It wasn't difficult to see how Mills Corporation saw this as an encore to its Madrid Xanadu, a very successful precursor on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Opened in 2003, it features over 200 shops, a movie theater, bowling alley, go-kart track and an indoor ski slope. Duplicating this concept in the Western Hemisphere has been much different.

In 2006, the SEC came after Mills Corporation for accounting irregularities, causing them to restate over four years of earnings. The resulting formal investigation and aftermath left Mills trying to sell off assets in an effort to survive (the company itself would later be swallowed by Simon Property Group and Farallon Capital).

Xanadu was handed to Colony Capital. Colony Capital would later run into trouble when a subsidiary of Lehman Brothers cut off the $500 million in construction funding they had promised. When the senior lenders foreclosed, it essentially lit the money on fire that had been put in by Mills, Colony Capital, Dune Capital and Kan Am to date. Construction stopped in August 2009 and the group relinquished control in 2010.

The project that had outlasted Governors Jim McGreevey, Dick Codey, and Jon Corzine received new life when Chris Christie welcomed in Triple Five to finish "by far the ugliest damn building in New Jersey, maybe in America."

Don't blame this on original architect David Rockwell, however. He bailed when the developers didn't stay true to the original concept. Apparently the walls reminiscent of bathroom tiles wasn't his idea.

If Triple Five is not known by name, it is definitely known by work. They are the developers behind Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall, the largest mall in Canada. Their plans for Xanadu (which they renamed American Dream) are truly awe-inspiring.

Over 450 spaces for retail.

Nickelodeon theme park.

World's largest indoor DreamWorks waterpark:

Ski slope.

Legoland.

Movie theater.

Sea Life aquarium.

Ferris wheel.

1,500 performance theater.

Lots of restaurants.

If this comes to fruition, it promises to be absolutely spectacular. However, locals started calling Xanadu Meadowlands "Xanadon't" in 2010. Who can blame them? It was supposed to open in 2006, then 2008, then 2009, then 2010, then 2014, then 2016, then 2017, then 2018, and is now scheduled for March 2019.

Landscape

When this project started it was a fantastic idea. But so much has changed since then. In 2004, Amazon's (AMZN) revenue finished under $7 billion. As a frame of reference, this is 35% of the current trailing twelve months total for Sears (SHLD). With the arrival of Amazon and other e-commerce players, a veritable kaleidoscope of retailers have been hammered over the past few years as revenues have fallen in a direct lockstep with Amazon's increasingly larger footprint. While the previous larger players were in varying degrees of slumber, Amazon has piled up a few stats that have former behemoths now jockeying for also-ran status.

1 out of every 4 adults now has an Amazon Prime account.

In 2016, Amazon accounted for 43% of all online sales.

Amazon ships 1.6 million packages every day, the cardboard of which would cover the state of West Virginia.

By market cap, Amazon is now bigger than Wal-Mart ( WMT ), Target ( TGT ), Best Buy ( BBY ), Macy's ( M ), Kohl's ( KSS ), JCPenney ( JCP ) and Sears ( SHLD ) combined.

The five largest department store chains have closed 750 of their stores, some 20% of the total.

There have been nine new malls built since 2010.

In light of this environment, American Dream is the only large mall in development in the country, and Bergen County, New Jersey is already riddled with shopping malls. Triple Five is unfazed, citing the entertainment options. Obviously, no one can go to a waterpark on Amazon.

Logistics

Logistically speaking, it looks to be a nightmare on a number of levels. Developers cannot be confused as forthright when discussing this piece of the project. The same mouth highlighting that the location is nestled between I-95, Route 120 and Highway 3, and that there will be 20-40 million visitors per year, cannot then legitimately claim that it would only add 63 cars per day to traffic congestion. This was the subject of a lawsuit by the New York Jets and Giants - an already untenable traffic situation would become exponentially worse.

Ultimately the Jets and Giants dropped their lawsuit amid certain concessions, including the ability to sue at a later date if parking at Metlife Stadium is an issue. Since American Dream would be in Bergen County, the Blue Law would ban selling of appliances, furniture, shoes and clothing on Sundays. However, Metlife Stadium is used more than one day a week.

Just imagine the headache for someone going to a Bruce Springsteen concert. The parking lot of the New Jersey Turnpike will turn into the parking lot of Metlife Stadium. Then as a pedestrian they will have to dodge an angry driver upset that American Dream charges $3 for parking so that they can get out to spend more money.

Developers clearly expect that visitors will put up with the traffic because of the uniqueness of the attraction. And with Trenton by voting with taxpayer dollars seemingly having this as a higher priority than infrastructure, it appears that cash-strapped New Jersey wishes for American Dream to continue to be a distraction, albeit for a different reason.

Political Machine

Image Source

Way back in 2006, the $1.3 billion original estimate for Xanadu went to $2 billion. However, with Mills not being able to find tenants as fast or well as they hoped, banks started to shy away from financing more construction.

Mills' bankruptcy and Colony Capital's group throwing in the towel serves as evidence for an axiom from Captain Obvious that seems too often lost on the ruling class: there is an almost direct correlation between financing and feasibility. The failure of previous developers proves that private money is not infinite. However, the same is not true for the public spigot.

One can easily see why Chris Christie would be so adamant about finishing American Dream. This became his problem the moment he took office. And with previous governors failing, this would be a major feather in the cap come election time. It would cost money to demolish the place anyway, so one could "either go big or go home".

However, what has gone on behind the scenes has been a textbook case of the political machine. Although the final price tag is now estimated at $5 billion, the Ghermezian family of Triple Five has only had to kick in $350 million of their own money. They did donate to reelection campaigns around the time they were seeking approval, and were at one point paying the legal costs for the very state agency in charge of approving the project. There has also been an uncanny Venn diagram between "higher-ups" in the Christie administration and those nevertheless profiting from the moribund mall.

And of course, with construction started yet again the political gushing has commenced anew. There will be absolutely no negative effect the New Jersey taxpayers, the rate of return on investment will be 9-to-1, so forth and so on.

John Whiten, deputy director of the New Jersey Policy Perspective, isn't so sure:

In a lot of ways, the project is everything that’s not working in economic development right now. It’s in the middle of nowhere; it’s not connected to anything that’s happening organically or any other development. The expectation that it’s going to be some hugely successful destination is sort of beyond believable at this point.

For all the talk about jobs created (Triple Five expects 23,000 permanent jobs once opened), the New Jersey Economic Development Authority has estimated the number as closer to 11,000, with an average wage of $19,500 - coincidentally, not enough to pay for a one-bedroom apartment in Bergen County.

Finally, the favorable tax treatment that American Dream is getting serves as a twist of the knife to business and mall owners throughout New Jersey. Triple Five will pay no property taxes, and will get to keep $.75 out of every $1 of sales tax they collect. After paying taxes for years, Trenton is directly helping their competition.

Starry-eyed

Image Source

Developers and other supporters have incessantly made the connection that since Triple Five is the developer behind the Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall, then New Jerseyians are in for a similar fate. It is not nearly that simple.

The three locations are not correlative. Edmonton, Alberta is not exactly known as a tourism hotbed even now. The Mall of America essentially put Bloomington, MN on the map. But New York City has been the worldwide tourist destination for decades. There are countless worthy competitors for time and dollars without having to go to New Jersey.

Surveys show that 4 out of 5 tourists in Manhattan never make it to Lower Manhattan. East Rutherford is another eight miles beyond that. After a day of touring the Empire State building, Rockefeller Center and shopping in Times Square, why would someone go all the way to New Jersey just to see another Victoria's Secret or Lord & Taylor store?

Triple Five has boasted that upon its opening, this will be the #1 major tourist attraction in the world, surpassing even Mall of America. However, skeptics have more than enough evidence to doubt its success.

So What?

Even if American Dream makes it to the grand opening in its current format, it is not the threat that has been assumed. In a commended article, the case is made that using credit card panels, Great Adventure is SIX's largest park and accounts for 20% of revenue.

According to the Themed Entertainment Association, Great Adventure has slotted in behind Magic Mountain in attendance for years.

Even though the "largest park" assertion is off the table, the percentage of revenue number is absolutely reasonable. At current ticket prices, all 3.2 million visitors to Great Adventure would need to spend roughly $82, $57 for the ticket and $25 in spending money.

However, to extrapolate current numbers into 2019 in my view assumes three unlikely scenarios:

1) No net revenue growth for all other parks. In the current macroenvironment this seems highly unlikely.

2) No new international licenses. International licenses allow SIX to lend their branding power for foreign partners to open parks for roller-coaster enthusiasts in other countries, but with limited capital investment. There are already four of these agreements signed (China, Dubai, two in Vietnam) with the chance for four more (three in Saudi Arabia, and a second with current Chinese partner Riverside Investment Group). These provide significant long-term upside potential with just these parks providing an estimated $120 million EBITDA once opened.

3) Six Flags stands still. As in, there is nothing spent for new roller-coasters, attractions or product offerings to attract new guests or convince the old ones to return. Six Flags and other amusement park companies can't afford to do that. Going beyond that, it is integral to their business model that they don't.

In SIX's case, this amounts to capital expenditures that are 9% of revenue, spread across R&D and maintenance. Not only is this spread out on category, but the company makes it a point of stretching it across the entire footprint, with the goal of a new attraction in every park every year.

Summary

There are really good reasons to be bearish on Six Flags. First, there is a whole lot more to growth in this sector than slapping up a McDonald's (MCD). Looking at the map above reveals that there is no major U.S. metropolitan area that is unreached, outside of perhaps the Portland/Seattle area. Pulling levers for off-season events and season pass evangelism are creative ways of dealing with this that are very quickly becoming standard industry practice. Future long-tail growth is inextricably linked to new product offerings and a decent economy. Second, Six Flags has been able to carry forward net operating losses since emerging from bankruptcy. Eventually, they will feel the full force of the Internal Revenue Service. Obviously earnings and cash flow will take a hit.

However, this new park - when or if it ever opens - doesn't appear to be one of them. Perhaps at this point, the entire situation is most properly summed up by Sevin Yildiz, urban studies teacher at Barnard College, when she surmised that for officials, perpetual incompleteness might be preferable to failure.

I don't think the state believes the promises of the developers anymore, but it's too huge to fail. That's what keeps it going.

Thanks so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "Follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.