Better Late Than Never To The ParT

I fought it for years. "I'm relatively young", I said, "and AT&T (T) is far too stodgy."

But thinking through trying to make my portfolio safer to prepare for the Next Great Terrible Stock Market Crash has left me realizing that I am underweight on defense. Realizing this, I have gradually seen the elders' wisdom of adding AT&T until I can no longer refute myself. I have intentions of adding it when the market opens on Monday or shortly thereafter. Here is my rationale.

"You Can Go With This, Or You Can Go With That"

One of the most intriguing aspects of "widows-and-orphans" companies is that they provide protection in recessions. When times get tight, there are things that consumers find they can go without, such as Starbucks (SBUX) or a new car. However, one must keep on the lights, buy groceries, and increasingly, have cellphone service. I am probably the last one on Seeking Alpha to find out that of the four major cellphone carriers (AT&T, Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Sprint (S)), three by their revenue trend provide almost no evidence that there was a Great Recession.

Since I am doing process of elimination, this takes Sprint off the table. Also, since the purpose of this position is in a retirement income portfolio (specifically dividend growth), T-Mobile and also U.S. Cellular (USM) are off the table, since they as of yet do not pay a dividend.

"And Then There Were Two..."

When comparing companies side by side, normally I would compare gross, operating and net income margins to hopefully get a gist of which company is running better. Hands down, this has been Verizon for a while now.

However, I find this to be an incomplete story, because the industry is in the middle of changing a great deal. AT&T is exponentially more prepared for it.

The problem boils down to the United States being a mature market - as in, it is rare to see an adult these days without a cellphone, and many of their kids are signed up as well. With this being the case, adding customers at this point is practically zero-sum.

In an effort to play "me, too!", T-Mobile and Sprint have essentially made this a race to the bottom. Paul Marcarelli (Verizon's "Can you hear me now?" guy) is now with Sprint telling us that a 1% better network is not worth paying through the nose, there is free data for everyone, free second lines, etc. ad nauseum. Essentially, if nothing changes, the Big Four will just trade each other's customers back and forth until the cows come home, squeezing margins and hurting profitability.

This is more of a problem for Verizon than it is for AT&T. At T-Mobile and Sprint, U.S. wireless accounts for 100% and 99% of EBITDA, respectively. At Verizon this number is ~87%. At AT&T it is less than 50%.

First, AT&T has gained a significant foothold in Latin America. The second quarter saw them gaining 476,000 subscribers in Mexico, for a total of over 13 million, while revenue increased over 10% to $2 billion. This pales in comparison to America Movil (AMX) (~73 million), but the opportunity is there to knock a few percentage points off of AMX's 65% market share, as AT&T has a far superior content offering. Verizon has yet to diversify into an international market. They are rumored to be trying Canada.

Second, envisioning a land where people view video content on their mobile devices, AT&T bought DirecTV and Time Warner, the third largest media company on Earth (behind Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS). Now they will have access to assets like HBO, NFL Sunday Ticket, Warner Bros., DC Comics, and 10% of Hulu, with a litany of others. By contrast, Oath, Verizon's amalgam of content providers, is headlined by Yahoo!, AOL, flickr, and the Huffington Post.

Of course, this must come at a price, and AT&T's debt burden has taken a hit as a result of the mergers. For his part, CEO Randall Stephenson expects debt to be back to 2.5x EBITDA the first year after the Time Warner merger closes, and to use nearly all free cash flow after dividends to return debt back to historical target levels in four years or so.

Income Potential

With this position being all about defense, it matters significantly to me that both Verizon and AT&T still were able to increase their dividend during the Great Recession. However, AT&T deserves much greater props. Even though Verizon (12) has increased its dividend every year since I got married, AT&T (32) has done it ever since I was six years old.

What matters more, however, is how much coverage there is, and how much room there is to increase it in the future. So even though VZ's dividend has increased 37% since 2007 and 13% since 2012 as compared with T's 31% and 9%, respectively, AT&T's dividend has become more adequately covered by free cash flow.

And with revenue diversification options currently at AT&T's disposal that in my view Verizon simply doesn't have, the current disparity is likely to remain.

Valuation

In relation to its itself, its peers, and the broader market, AT&T is trading at a reasonable valuation. 

Next, assuming 3.5% free cash flow growth (2015 to 2016 was over 6%) and taking into account the prodigious debt, I've estimated future value of cash flows at $40.29. More weighty, however, is that to average out what Morningstar ($40.00) and S&P ($39.60) call fair value, the current price is roughly 7% below that.

I think for someone in my situation, this is good enough. If I am not lucky enough to retire early, I am still looking down the barrel of working 28 more years. Though I would never want to invite mistakes, I think by the time I need the dividend to live off of, it won't matter to me that I started my position at $2 more than what I could have.

