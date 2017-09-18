Arbutus Biopharma: Updates To Thesis

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) have risen by over 50% since April when I suggested that investors bet on their Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) technology and early-stage Hepatitis B-focused (HBV) pipeline.

Key points to the original bull thesis included the following:

The fact that the company invented their own delivery system, LNP, to ensure its RNAi treatments are delivered to the correct cells. LNP has become the most widely adopted RNAi delivery technology to date efficient distribution and minimization of immunotoxicity and other side effects.

Very interesting litigation that caught my eye- in February the company announced the granting of its request for a pre-trial injunction against Acuitas, preventing the latter from sublicensing its LNP technology. While Acuitas is a tiny firm, it managed to sublicense Arbutus' LNP technology to $5 billion biotech Moderna, which has utilized LNP technology in its first two products in the clinic. Last year Arbutus ended Acuitas' license to the technology. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley, who granted Arbutus' request, believes the company has a "strong case". I believe the big waves this is making hints at the true value of Arbutus´ LNP technology, not even taking its pipeline into account.

CEO Mark Murray has intimated that a number of deals could be coming down the pipeline involving their LNP technology, catalysts that could further push shares higher.

They are targeting a global Hepatitis B market opportunity expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021, driven by adoption of premium therapies.

Positive interim data from a phase 2 study evaluating ARB-1467 bode well for the future, as significant reductions in HBsAG were achieved with a clear step-reduction between the first two dose cohorts. Based on these promising results management decided to add a fourth dose cohort, with the hope that more rapid and deeper reductions could be achieved in the last two cohorts.

Figure 2: Strong intellectual property position (source: corporate presentation)

Recent Events

In late April the company presented data from the first three cohorts of the study examining ARB-1467 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver. The drug candidate continued to show consistent reductions in HBsAg in HBV patients (regardless of HBeAg status) along with a strong safety profile. Management commented that results from the fourth cohort utilizing five bi-weekly doses of ARB-1467 (with extended monthly dosing to one year for patients who met certain response criteria) would be forthcoming in the third quarter.

Figure 3: Multi-dosing shows additive, stepwise HBsAg reduction (source: corporate presentation)

Also, the company was planning to initiate a new trial of ARB-1467 late in the year to test longer dosing in combination with an immunomodulatory agent (possibly pegylated interferon or elements from their own checkpoint inhibitor program). Of note, their core protein/capsid inhibitor AB-423 should be ready to be utilized in future studies in combination with RNAi and other approved treatments next year.

In late July management announced that Alexion terminated its LNP license agreement with the company. It appears the decision was due to the larger company´s decision to discontinue development of mRNA therapeutics- while seemingly a negative headline, if further partnerships or collaborations are signed in the fourth quarter and early 2018 it would go a long way toward maintaining management´s credibility.

In early August the company reported cash and equivalents of $115.6 million as of June 30th, comparing favorably to net loss of $18.3 million. Data from cohort 4 of the mid-stage ARB-1467 trial is now expected sometime this month. Encouragingly, management announced that the drug candidate is also advancing into phase 2 triple combination, multi-dose studies in conjunction with entecavir and pegylated interferon. This should provide further clarification on the importance of immune stimulation in patients who achieve low HBV DNA and HBsAg levels. Their capsid inhibitor AB-423 will be used in a multi-dosing study in HBV patients, which should start enrolling patients before year end.

Management appears to truly be executing, as they continue to build on their pipeline expansion efforts. Second-generation capsid inhibitor AB-506 was nominated for IND-enabling studies after preclinical data showed its potential to be a best in class capsid inhibitor due to improved potency and superior pharmacokinetics. Likewise, HBV RNA destabilizer AB-452 was also nominated for IND-enabling studies due to strong potency and novel activity.

Arbutus Biopharma Remains a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story who have done their due diligence could initiate a small pilot position in the near term. Depending on September data for the fourth cohort of the ARB-1467 trial and the associated move in share price, readers could employ a buy the dips strategy as the bull market in the HBV market (which I mentioned in my weekend scan series) has yet to fully inflate into a bubble (where the real money is made).

Risks include the possibility of disappointing data, both with September results from the fourth cohort of the ARB-1467 trial as well as ongoing and planned studies for this and other assets. Additionally, trial setbacks and drawn out timelines would be viewed negatively by investors and analysts. There is significant competition in the HBV space, including from other firms with more resources. Looking at their current cash position and ongoing losses, dilution is likely in the medium term.

