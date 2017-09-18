Altaba - Still Undervalued

Altaba Inc. (AABA) has markedly lagged Alibaba (BABA) this year even as both stocks have tracked higher after Alibaba's latest earnings surprise. Management is making smart business decisions by favoring stock buybacks instead of dividends to return shareholder value. Upcoming potential tax reform has far more potential benefits than downside risk as the gap between Altaba's valuation on paper and the discount that the market values the company at potentially closes.

Alibaba has had a great year so far with its latest Q1 earnings beating estimates while it nearly doubled its profits. Altaba (formerly Yahoo! Inc.) tracks Alibaba's stock because the main assets of the now non-diversified closed-end management investment company consist primarily of Alibaba stock along with a nice equity interest in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) and its Excalibur patent portfolio. What is interesting is how much Altaba has quietly underperformed Alibaba's stock so far this year especially after Alibaba's latest earnings report.

AABA data by YCharts

Now the question becomes, why is this divergence happening, and will it potentially continue or is there a catchup trade coming where Altaba outperforms Alibaba and the gap closes?

One reason the gap might start to close is that management of Altaba is making smart business decisions by returning money to shareholders via share buybacks instead of dividends. When Yahoo switched over to Altaba the company had initiated a $3 billion buyback proposal that provided the necessary liquidity to handle the forced selling that happens with the breakup of a company like Yahoo. So, instead of millions of shares hitting the market all at once in forced selling, Altaba ended up absorbing the surplus by buying back approximately 64.5 million of its shares (6.7% outstanding shares at that time) at a cost of approximately $3.4 billion in a modified Dutch auction self-tender.

Altaba still believes that its stock is undervalued by the market so it recently authorized a $5 billion buyback instead of returning its excess cash to investors with a one time large dividend payout. Possible other ways management could increase shareholder value would be to figure out a tax efficient way to get rid of its Alibaba shares via discounted sales to Alibaba or stock swap scenarios (BABA stock for AABA stock), selling its Yahoo Japan stock to Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) at a discount, or finding a buyer for its Excalibur patent portfolio at around the $1 billion dollar amount it wanted from Verizon (VZ) and other suiters.

Taxes are the main reason that Altaba trades at a discount to its net asset value NAV. Management's main job from now until the company is dissolved, is to find tax advantageous ways to dispose of the company's assets without getting slammed with taxes near 36%. Another potential positive for the company is that political winds are turning towards tax reform, which should be far more likely to close the gap between the intrinsic value of Altaba and its market value. Tax reform should have a far greater possibility of reducing potential taxes with far less risk of any reforms actually increasing possible taxes. As tax reform gets more and more attention and details are publicized, I would expect Altaba's stock price to potentially benefit and the gap in performance decrease accordingly.

Now the fun part, figuring out Altaba's intrinsic value of its assets at the time of its last reported 8-K on July 31. The final NAV value is based on Schwab's report of 886,900,000 shares outstanding for Altaba at the time of writing.

AABA Valuation Shares % owned Full Value if 36% tax Alibaba 383,565,416 15.18 67.85B 43.43B Yahoo Japan 2,025,923,000 35.5 9.12B 5.86B Excalibur 1B 640M Cash/Money Market (8-K) ~4.8B 4.8B Debt (8-K) ~2.4B 2.4B Final Value 80.37B 52.33B NAV per share $90.62 $59.00

Table by Trent Welsh

Altaba's current stock price sits at $66.41 factoring in the market assumption that most of the assets of the company will be taxed close to 36% when it is eventually liquidated. This discount from full value of approximately 34.89% leaves little room for downside risk compared to Alibaba's performance, but substantial hidden value if management is at all successful in finding ways to reduce the tax burden for investors, or if tax reforms change any of the assumptions for the company.

Altaba is seen by many as a simple Alibaba tracking stock though looking at a stock chart over the past year shows just how much the stock has been underperforming Alibaba's performance. This gap in performance can be potentially reduced by management continuing to make smart decisions by focusing on stock buybacks, key potential upcoming tax reforms, and the possibility of tax beneficial deals with companies such as Alibaba and/or SoftBank. I believe Altaba's current situation gives the company great potential upside in performance compared to Alibaba, and very little downside risk in future underperformance as full taxation of assets is already pretty much fully baked into Altaba's valuation. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AABA, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.