It's Time To Buy This Giant Cap Conglomerate With A 4% Yield

General Electric growth is in the range of 8% as the need for more large industrial products, with the United States and the World economies starting to grow.

General Electric total return underperformed the Dow average for my 56.5-month test period by 35.75%, which is bad, but may be ready for a turnaround.

General Electric has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years with a present yield of 4.0% well above the average yield.

This article is about General Electric (GE), one of largest industrial products companies and why it's a buy for the income investor while we wait for the new CEO to move the company forward. One of the businesses that are growing well is the aircraft engine business with growth growing as far as the eye can see.

Fundamentals of General Electric are reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return, and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways, and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am evaluating. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

General Electric passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a great score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies that may be added to the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are listed below.

General Electric does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last ten years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for the last seven years since 2011. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 4.0%. The dividend growth rate is low, about 3%/year, and is, therefore, a buy for the conservative income investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 59%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. GE passes that. General Electric is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $206 Billion. The size of General Electric plus its cash flow of $16 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 8.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. GE fails this guideline since the total return is 34.20%, less than the Dow's total return of 69.95%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,100 today. The low total return makes General Electric a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has future growth potential as more industrial products are needed with the world economy growing. As an added plus, we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign). One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. GE's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target decrease price to $27.0, passing the guideline. GE's price is presently 12% below the target. GE is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 14, making GE a good buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor and can use some more income. With the new CEO, it will take some time for him to establish the changes that he will make to get the respect back for General Electric. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a high yield, but the growth of the dividend is low in a competitive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes GE interesting is the high dividend yield with a great set of technological products that are getting better every day. There is also the potential for extra growth of revenues as President Trump lowers corporate taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. GE's total return underperformed the Dow baseline in my 56.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.5-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 34.20% makes General Electric a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an above-average dividend yield for the income investor long term. General Electric presently has a yield of 4.0%, which is well above average for the income investor but does have low growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.25/quarter, or a 4% increase in December 2017.

DOW's 56.5-month total return baseline is 69.95%

Company Name 56.5-Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage General Electric 34.20% -35.75% 4.0%

When I scanned the five-year chart, General Electric has a fair chart with a moderate uptrend to the right from 2013 to 2016 but has recently hit a downdraft.

GE data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 21, 2017, General Electric reported earnings of $0.28 that beat expected by $0.03 and was lower than last year of $0.36. Total revenue was lower at $29.56 Billion, less than a year ago by 11.7% year over year and beat expected by $540 Million. The earnings report was a fair to poor report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings less than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $0.54 compared to last year at $0.22 a nice gain.

The graphic below shows the distribution of the GE aviation segment which will be one of the drivers for growth in earnings.

Source: Morgan Stanley, General Electric conference slides

Business Overview

General Electric is one of the largest industrial products providers in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

General Electric is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing, and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy production and water reuse; Renewable Energy, which offers renewable power sources; Oil & Gas, including liquefied natural gas and pipelines; Aviation, which includes commercial and military aircraft engines, and integrated digital components, among others; Healthcare, which provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and drug discovery, among others; Transportation, which is a supplier to the railroad, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries; Energy Connections & Lighting, which includes Energy Connections and Lighting businesses, and Capital, which is a financial services division."

Overall, General Electric is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that underperforms the market long term. If you want a high dividend yield with average dividend growth, then GE may be for you. GE has a new CEO, and it will take time for him to get GE back on the growth path as he takes a top-down approach to the varied businesses in the company.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 21, 2017, earnings call, Jeff Immelt (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

GE had a solid quarter in a volatile world. Let me give you a few themes that describe the environment. U.S. is stable at a slow growth rate, global growth is accelerating, and resource markets remain challenging. Out topline results are solid. In the second quarter, our organic results were: Orders up 5%; revenue up 2%; margins expanded by ten basis points; and industrial profit grew by 4%. At the half, orders were up 6%; revenues up 4%; margins expanded by 70 basis points, and industrial profit grew by 11%. At the half, we reduced structural cost by $670 million ahead of plan. We generated $3.5 billion of cash in the quarter, in line with our expectations. In the quarter, we made progress on our portfolio strategy. July, we closed GE Baker Hughes. This move significantly strengthens our position in the sector. This is a more competitive business and positioned for growth. We closed LM, a critical vertical integration move for wind business. LM is already improving growth and margins. We remain on track to close the sale of Water in the third quarter and Industrial Solutions by year end. And we see good strategic and operational synergy with Alstom. "

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued action to reduce costs of General Electric and to deliver good value and growth to its customers and shareholders. In August 2017, John Flannery took over the leadership of GE as CEO and Chairman. At the next earnings review, it will be interesting to hear his direct comments.

The graphic below shows the projected growth of 8% for the largest segment of the General Electric businesses.

Source: Morgan Stanley, General Electric conference slides

Takeaways

General Electric is an investment choice for the income investor who is a long-term investor with its high dividend. GE is a full position of 4.0% of The Good Business Portfolio and may be increased dependent on future earnings growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that, and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time since the portfolio just bought some 3M (MMM) a new position.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased the position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio. I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased the position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M at 0.5% of the portfolio. It has a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends, and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return".

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on a part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently, on July 27, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and it easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.4% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Realty Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio, and Boeing is 10.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instruments (TXN), Digital Realty Trust, and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, TXN, DLR, EOS, MMM, AMT, LB, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.