Aldeyra Therapeutics: Transitioning Into A Promising Late-Stage Story

A large opportunity in the dry eye disease market is being targeted, and ADX-102 appears to have a shot at penetrating should the drug make it to approval.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) have risen by over 60% year to date after reporting positive data from a mid-stage clinical study examining topical ocular candidate ADX-102 in patients with dry eye disease. Shares had more than doubled, hitting resistance at $12 before pulling back to the current price of $8.90.

In the randomized, dose-ranging, double-blinded trial, three formulations of ADX-102 were tested in 51 patients with dry eye disease (17 per arm). Patients were treated for 28 days. The separate doses were a 0.1% ophthalmic solution, 0.5% ophthalmic solution and 0.5% lipid formulation.

Results revealed a significant improvement across a variety of measures, including SANDE (symptom assessment in dry eye) score, Ocular Discomfort Score, Overall Four-Symptom Score, Schirmer (tear volume) test, tear osmolarity and Lissamine Green ocular surface staining score. For these measures, results showed high statistical significance.

Figure 2: Improvement in multiple signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (Source: 8-K filing)

It was quite apparent that the drug candidate was working, as improvements in signs and symptoms of disease were clear to investigators within the first week of therapy. Encouragingly, dose-response was observed and the activity of the drug candidate increased throughout the time patients were being treated.

Malondialdehyde is a pro-inflammatory aldehyde mediator sequestered by the drug candidate, and reduced levels of it in patients' tears pointed to ADX-102 possessing a differentiated mechanism of action as compared to other approved dry eye treatments.

Figure 3: Improvement effect size (Source: 8-K filing)

Going forward, the 0.1% ADX-102 dose has been chosen for advancement into a mid-stage study. Keep in mind that the treatment was shown to be well tolerated with zero safety concerns or adverse events reported.

While the above should be taken with all the usual caveats (including low patient numbers), the fact that such a small company could make a big impact in the dry eye disease population ($1.8 billion prescription sales in the United States in 2016) bodes well for future upside. The next catalysts for the program could be when a phase 2b trial is initiated in the first half of next year.

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $25.8 million compared to a net loss of $5.3 million.

The company has much more going on than just dry eye disease. Management is planning to initiate a pivotal study of ADX-102 in allergic conjunctivitis after receiving feedback from regulatory agencies later in the year. The drug could address an adequate response to antihistamines, which affects around one-third of allergic conjunctivitis patients (worldwide prevalence of 20% to 40% of population).

Additionally, it expects to report results from its phase 3 program in noninfectious anterior uveitis in the second half of 2018. Lastly, preliminary results from a pivotal study in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (SLS) are also expected late in 2018. For this last condition, there are no FDA-approved therapies to date, and incidence is estimated to be 0.4 births out of every 100,000 (around 1,000 patients in the United States and more in Europe).

One risk to thesis is the possibility of disappointing results for ongoing and planned clinical studies. Technically, ADX-102 failed its primary endpoint in the allergic conjunctivitis trial even though statistically significant decreases in ocular itching scores were observed. Another key risk is the possibility of dilution in the near term, which I view as likely considering its current cash balance and ongoing losses. Setbacks with clinical studies, including enrollment, in addition to competition and regulatory risk are also important factors to consider.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Buy

While there are future catalysts, I view the stock as a revaluation idea as the market begins to fully appreciate the potential of ADX-102 and analyst upgrades roll in. Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term, waiting for the secondary offering before adding significantly to their stakes. The time frame for holders of this stock should be medium to long term.

