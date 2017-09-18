AeroVironment's Q1 Was Good - But Not THAT Good

There's reason to be optimistic, and reason to ask just how much optimism is priced in above $48.

But this still is one quarter, and the seasonally lightest one at that, with an easy comparison and some one-time help.

There's a lot of good news in Q1, and new CEO Wahid Nawabi has delivered on his promise to focus on shareholder value and changed the narrative surrounding AVAV.

What a difference a year makes. After the AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 FY17 earnings report in September 2016, AVAV shares plunged, hitting $24. CEO Wahid Nawabi had been in the CEO position for less than a year, and already the hope of Nawabi changing a culture that was much more friendly to engineers than shareholders seemed dashed. AeroVironment did reaffirm full-year guidance, but a 17% one-day drop in AVAV stock (which would fall another 6% to $23 before rebounding) showed just how much confidence the market had in that guidance.

A year later, after its Q1 FY18 release in late August, AVAV shares gained 18%, and then another 5.4% the following day, hitting an all-time high in the process. Nawabi looks like exactly the new leader AeroVironment needed, and investors are backing to paying a premium multiple for AVAV shares and looking to new opportunities in commercial UAS (unmanned aircraft systems), international business, and the once-forgotten EES (Efficient Energy Systems) segment. Once again, AeroVironment reaffirmed full-year guidance - and investors seem to have taken that as simple conservatism. AVAV shares now have better than doubled from September 2016 levels.

What's funny is that in both cases, my message would be the same: it's just one quarter, and a seasonally quiet one at that. I made that argument after Q1 FY17, when I was still long shares of AVAV, and I think it's worth making again in the context of a major move in AVAV of late (up over 60% just since late June).

In the case of this year's Q1 results, there's no doubt they were solid. But there were some one-time benefits, and the aid of an easy comparison against Q1 FY17, which in retrospect was hit by delivery timing as much as anything else. Longer-term, there's reason for the increasing amount of confidence in AVAV. But at ~68x the midpoint of EPS and ~36x EBITDA, both on an enterprise basis and based on FY18 (ending April) guidance, there's also reason to question just much of that confidence is priced in. I sold my AVAV stock at ~$39 after a strong Q4 because I thought the story had roughly played out. Truthfully, I didn't see all that much in Q1 to suggest otherwise.

Q1 Earnings

The numbers for Q1 look impressive in a vacuum. In the context of last year's results, however, they're not quite as impressive as they appear.

Revenue increased 21% year-over-year. But again, Q1 FY17 looked like something close to a disaster, with a ~4-point top-line miss relative to consensus. It wasn't a disaster, actually; rather, AeroVironment's first half a year ago was simply more back-half weighted than usual, with less than 14% of full-year revenue hitting in Q1 and less than 33% falling in the first half.

Seasonality is expected to get back to normal this year, with Nawabi on the Q1 conference call guiding for ~40% of revenue to fall in the first half. That alone suggests 20%+ growth year-over-year in the first half, simply from timing shifts. But the broad point here is that the 21% print in Q1, though it was toward the high end of guidance, doesn't necessarily imply an acceleration over the rest of the year. Again, AeroVironment maintained full-year guidance, which suggests 9%+ top-line growth at the midpoint.

That's not to say there was no good news. Product revenue in the UAS segment rose nicely, with the 10-Q citing deliveries of both tactical missile systems and small UAS. EES revenue rose 31%, which despite the smaller size of the segment might be better news. Revenue in that segment declined for four straight years through FY16, eroding 40% in the process. I've even argued in the past that it might be best for AeroVironment to dump the business. But it rebounded nicely a year ago, with 18%+ top-line growth, and the early strength in Q1 and pilot shipments to Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) in Europe and China suggest that business may have turned the corner.

Gross margin improved nicely, from 18% to 27% - but there was a benefit there of ~400 bps simply from the removal of $1.7 million in one-time warranty costs in the year-prior period. Mix helped as well, including a much lower level of customer-funded R&D. Opex declined as well, which isn't necessarily sustainable, per commentary on the Q1 FY18 call, but is at least helpful: again, AVAV has had a habit through the years of allowing costs to balloon, a problem Nawabi was supposed to fix. It's becoming increasingly clear that he has done so.

All told, it is a solid quarter, and a step in AeroVironment's story evolving from "getting costs under control" to "growing into its valuation". But it's just that - a step. A narrowing of the EPS loss from $0.51 a year ago to $0.19 this year looks like significant progress. But 40% of the operating income improvement came from one-time issues last year (the warranty expense and $1.5 million in "sustaining" R&D which didn't repeat). There was a ~$1 million tax benefit from stock option accounting, adding another $0.045 to EPS. And revenue timing and mix helped as well. AeroVironment still is guiding for basically zero net income growth this year (albeit at a higher tax rate) and maybe low double-digit growth toward the higher end of its guidance range. But it's trading at almost 70x the midpoint of that EPS guidance plus cash.

The Long-Term Outlook And Valuation

I simply don't see anywhere close to enough in Q1 to support what is now a 23%+ increase in the stock price since earnings (and a ~30% increase in enterprise value). Again, it's just one quarter - and it's a seasonally weak quarter with an easy comparison on the top and bottom lines.

Admittedly, it was a good quarter. And I can see some reason for increased optimism coming out of the report, particularly after the Q1 conference call. Nawabi pointed out that the US Army had banned the use of consumer drones from "a certain Chinese company" due to security concerns. That company is industry leader DJI. That news would seem to cement AeroVironment's role with the Army (whose penetration of AVAV revenue has declined to a still-significant 18% from early-decade levels above 40%) and perhaps open a competitive opportunity in commercial. AeroVironment has talked up that opportunity for some time, and finally seems ready to capitalize, and a statement from the FAA earlier this month signals an openness to "enable increasingly more complex UAS operations", as the agency put it.

But MarketWatch reported that DJI already has patched its vulnerability, and that the Army has said it would use those drones with better security. AeroVironment still has to prove its ability to compete in the commercial space, after pretty much missing out in consumer. There's just not enough to justify the market's wild, one-year swing from "these guys are bums, guidance is wrong, and the stock is dead money" to "this company is going to grow for years and expand profits dramatically".

The story here has changed - but I'm not sure it's changed enough to not just double the stock price, but see the enterprise value close to triple, given what is now a cash balance of $11+ per share. This should be a business that can grow revenue double-digits going forward, particularly with the headwind of declining Army revenue finally starting to abate (and possibly reverse if more boots are put on the ground in Afghanistan):

source: author from AVAV filings

But R&D spend already is guided down to 9-10% of revenue this year from 12.4% last year. There's probably not a ton of fat to cut there. Sales and marketing spend isn't going anywhere given the opportunities in international and commercial that need chasing. Gross margins actually have come down of late, and are guided lower in FY18 due to mix issues that probably aren't going to reverse.

Margins are thin enough (8%+ EBITDA margins this year, based on guidance) that modest expansion can have a larger impact on the bottom line. But there's not a lot of ton of operating leverage here to capture beyond G&A and the balance sheet has negative leverage. AVAV is pretty much pricing in something close to earnings tripling over 4-5 years, even being conservative, which even with double-digit growth requires EBITDA margins to get to 13-14%, up 500 bps over that period. That's a big ask with R&D spend already cut and gross margins unlikely to be a major contributor.

AVAV is back to being a growth stock, at least as far as the narrative goes, with investor confidence looking somewhat close to fully restored. Particularly with the long-cited likelihood of AeroVironment being a takeover target, that could be enough to keep the stock flying higher than it should. But, from here, AVAV now looks downright overvalued. And if investors are starting to think that Q1 results are a harbinger of what's to come over the rest of the year, I think they'll be disappointed.

