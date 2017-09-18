Roku Sets Terms For $204 Million IPO

Given its growth trajectory and progress management has made diversifying its revenue streams, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

The firm is transitioning from a device-centric focus to device and advertising business model.

Quick Take

Entertainment streaming service provider Roku (ROKU) has filed proposed terms for its $204 million IPO, seeking to sell a total of 15.67 million shares at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share.

Roku has developed a family of set-top boxes and related services that enable consumers to view television content at a time of their choosing.

Management is growing the business smartly while diversifying revenues from its historical focus on the device to now selling advertising and services as a major part of its revenue stream.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at the proposed price of $13.00 per share.

Company Recap

Roku was founded in 2002 to improve the television viewing service by creating a hardware and software system that enables on-demand viewing.

The firm was founded by Anthony Wood, CEO, who also founded ReplayTV where he ‘invented the first DVR.’

Below is a brief overview video of Roku’s streaming players. A more recent video would have included the recently launched ‘Ultra’ viewer, which is Roku’s flagship device:

(Source: Roku)

Roku also sells Roku TVs, which integrate the firm’s operating system into the TV.

Additionally, Roku sells advertising via ad units of differing types across its service and is focusing its future development efforts more intently on the advertising portion of its offerings, as the revenue chart breakdown shows below.

(Sources: TechCrunch and Jan Dawson/Jackdaw Research)

IPO Details and Commentary

Roku wants to sell 9 million shares and selling stockholders want to sell 6.7 million shares of Class A common stock at $13.00 per share for expected gross proceeds of approximately $204 million, not including customary underwriter allotments.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be $1.23 billion on a likely annual revenue run rate of $450 million, resulting in a Price/Sales multiple of 2.74x.

Roku’s topline revenue growth for 2017 will probably be in the neighborhood of 12.5% on a 2016 base of $399 million.

Gross margin has been increasing, with 1H 2017 coming in at 38%. However, Roku is still using significant cash in operations, exceeding $30 million in each of the past two years and currently on track to exceed that figure in 2017.

As of June 30, 2017, the firm had $70 million in cash and $185 million in total liabilities, so adding the IPO net proceeds of perhaps $100 million after expenses, the firm would likely have $160 million in cash going forward, ample to meet its existing obligations for the near future.

I previously wrote about Roku’s IPO prospects in my article, Roku Files $100 Million Placeholder For U.S. IPO.

In that article, I highlighted that Roku has been posting very good results with ‘rapid growth in streaming hours,' a sign that users are continuing their transition to the platform and streaming services in general.

However, management has been shifting the business model from a device oriented focus (Player) to an advertising-centric one, which it refers to as 'Platform.'

It has made good progress toward that goal, apparently generating approximately 48% of its revenue from advertising services in 2Q 2017.

If management can continue to grow revenue through this combination of hardware and services, then in my view it will justify its proposed Price/Sales multiple of 2.74x.

By comparison, broadcasting firms were priced at a Sales multiple of 1.58x in January 2017, according to NYU Stern valuation data.

So, Roku’s current growth trajectory and progress diversifying its revenue streams would appear to make a case for buying the IPO at the proposed share price of $13.00.

My opinion on the Roku IPO is a BUY.

