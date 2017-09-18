Apple: The Margin Question

Introduction

In my recent article on the pricing strategy of Apple (AAPL), a reader commented (clicking the link brings you directly to the comment) "the margins on the S8 or the Huawei P10 are not far away from Apple's." This piqued my curiosity to verify if this is true. My first thoughts were that this could not be correct as Apple had long been recognized to have superior profit margin over its competitors such as Samsung (SSNLF)(SSNNF). Since this is part of the basis of the investment potential of Apple, I set off to investigate the veracity of the claim.

Third-Party Cost Analysis Shows Apple Makes Higher Margin

“All other things being equal, Apple still makes more margin from hardware than Samsung," said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director of cost benchmarking services iSuppli, a division of IHS Markit (INFO). Mr. Rassweiler made the comment following a teardown (bill of materials) report on an Apple iPhone 7. The unsubsidized price for an iPhone 7 was $649, the same as that of a Samsung Galaxy S7 which was launched a few months earlier (based on Sprint without-activation price).

It is hard to determine the specific R&D, marketing, and other operating costs for each model of mobile phone. Hence, the "true costs" of each model is obscured to outsiders. Nevertheless, based on what's more tangible in terms of the bill of materials and the basic manufacturing costs, the Samsung Galaxy S7 costs $30 more than the iPhone 7 (see the chart below). This extra $30 represents 4.6% of the sale price. In other words, that's 4.6% deducted off the gross margin directly. As you go down to the bottom line - the net profit - that $30 would make an outsized impact on the relative margins. Considering that the iPhone 6S was retailing for $649 as well, despite having a cost that was $67.20 lower the Samsung Galaxy S7, that clearly shows Apple is making much more per phone. For the Huawei P9, it has a cost around $20 lower than iPhone 7. However, the selling price is a few hundreds lower than that of the iPhone 7. The difference is stark.

In April 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched. IHS Markit estimated that it cost $83 more than the iPhone 7. However, the launch price was only around $70 higher than the iPhone 7 on an unsubsidized basis. That means Samsung has, yet again, failed to have a more favorable pricing than Apple despite a higher cost.

Now, long-time Apple shareholders who have been faithfully listening to Apple's quarterly earnings call would recall that CEO Tim Cook proclaimed during the Q2 2015 results earnings call that "generally, there’s cost breakdowns that come out around our products that are much different than the reality. I’ve never seen one that is anywhere close to being accurate." Mr. Cook was referring to third-party cost analysis in response to a question from Sanford Bernstein analyst, Tony Sacconaghi. Mr. Sacconaghi had insinuated that the guided weak margins for the Apple Watch could be due to poor volume as a result of a weaker than expected demand for the watch. Mr. Cook advised Mr. Sacconaghi to "dig on the data" if he had relied on cost estimates that were apparently lower than the reality (according to Mr. Cook) to conclude that the margins of the Apple Watch should have been better than what Apple had guided. Therefore, critics can argue that the comparison above is invalid. Nevertheless, IHS Markit has been relied upon by the industry to provide a credible teardown of electronic products, of which iPhones are part of. The experts at IHS Markit might be off the mark (on the exact cost) but they are expected to be consistent on their methodology. Hence, on a relative basis comparing the costs of the various models, their estimates should still be meaningful. Hence, one should not simply dismiss the value of the comparative studies.

The Rising Launch Prices of iPhones

iPhone X starting retail price at $999 is a big leap over the iPhone 7 and is also $300 higher than the same-day launched iPhone 8. The launch price of a new iPhone model has never increased that much over a prior model. There is no iPhone X in the market that is available for a teardown to be performed. However, with a price tag at $450 higher than the iPhone 7, it is likely that the price jump would have already comfortably factored in the cost increase in the hardware. Hence, once again, Apple is expected to retain its margins.

In a survey conducted after Apple's latest product launches on September 12, respondents overwhelmingly answered iPhone X as the product they were planning to buy. In fact, only a small proportion replied in the affirmative for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This proves two things. One, the high sticker price does not kill demand for the iPhone X. Second, Apple is going to get compensated for the higher cost of producing the iPhone X. In fact, the latest release by Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8, is priced only $70 lower than the iPhone X at $929. It remains to be seen how much lower the Galaxy Note 8 is in terms of the materials and manufacturing cost. However, one thing to bear in mind is that Samsung often throws in freebies to go with the phone which inevitably drives up the overall cost and obviously, reduce its profitability. In Australia, an A$119 wireless charging pad is given free for those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 before the launch date. I am not aware of such generous promotions by Apple for their latest phones.

Weaker US Dollar Is A Strong Tailwind for Apple

In the Q3 2016 quarterly earnings call, Luca Maestri, the Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President of Apple, explained that the strong U.S. dollar appreciation had caused "an impact of almost 300 basis points" on the margins as compared to a year ago. With the U.S. dollar on a clear downtrend since the beginning of the year, that can only be positive for Apple.

^DBLUSD data by YCharts

Services - The Additional Margin Contributor

It has been reiterated in several earnings calls that the Services segment has an above company-average margin. This should be obvious, given the nature of the business. What is less apparent is that Apple's iPhones and its App Store are complementary and drives sales for each other while Samsung does not have such symbiotic environment for its mobile business due to its reliance on the Google Play Store. Hence, what Samsung earns from hardware is what it gets. On the other hand, after the sale of an iPhone, Apple will continue earning from the iPhone buyer as the user makes purchases on the App Store. Over time, the Services segment would be highly accretive to the overall company margins.

Conclusion

The media has long tuned our understanding on mobile phone profitability to favor Apple. I have illustrated above why the assumption is not misplaced. Apple has long priced its products to give it superior margins over Samsung and the other mobile phone makers. Yet, customers seemed ready to splurge on the top end models in spite of the high sticker price. As far as I know, Apple does not bundle in complimentary non-standard accessories to attract buyers, unlike Samsung which engages in such promotional practices and compresses margins. If you are keen to read the entire discussion regarding Apple's pricing of the iPhone X, please visit Apple: The Price Is Right where the title is a play on the television game show of the same name. If you are interested in understanding Apple's strategy through what they were doing in India, please read Apple In India.

