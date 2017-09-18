Double Down On Jiangnan

I wrote up Jiangnan group (OTC:JNGHF) (also trading on Hong Kong exchange under HK:1366) some months ago. And it is down about 50% since then. And I don't think the market is very rational here. The stock has been hit by a double whammy since a competitor lowered prices in H1 2017 and floods have damaged some of their inventory. I don't think these are occurring events (at least not in the long run).



What is being completely ignored however are the rising copper prices. Copper is trading 40% above 2016 and 15% above H1 2017 prices. Since Jiangnan basically sells value-added copper, this is very positive for them.





Latest results were not good though, the company had to write down RMB 136 million in inventory and gross margins declined to 11% due to competitive pressures and discounting of inventory due to the floods.



In 2017, there was another flood that was very severe. However, I don't think this will be a recurring thing. The weather will not be this severe every year, and extra fortifications will probably be built to decrease damage next time since so many people were affected by this. And I am assuming that the company will take measures to protect their inventory as well. And since the company operates in a lot of different area's in China, not all their inventory is concentrated in one place.

If we look at H1 results:

We can see that the company about broke even in H1. If you add back the inventory write-down of RMB 136 million and assume a 15% tax rate, Profit would have been HK$190 million. Or HK$380 million annualized. But since the price of copper has increased by 15% and the company uses a cost plus pricing model, H2 profit (before any inventory write-downs) will be closer to about HK$275 million (increase revenue and cost of goods sold by 15% everything else being equal). Or about HK$550 million annualized. Assuming of course that copper stays at $3/lb. This would imply the stock is trading at about 4x earnings.



Now if Gross profit margins would recover to 15.6%, the same level as in H1 2016, and assuming 15% higher copper prices, Annualized net profit would be HK$1125 million. And this is before volume growth. This would make this stock very cheap at about 2x earnings. Far East Smarter Energy, a competitor, trades at 50x earnings. They were also the one who lowered their prices, forcing Jiangnan to lower prices as well.



The risk here is that gross margins will stay depressed for a few years and that more write-downs will follow.

Another risk is that copper prices will crash. Although energy prices have a significant impact on the marginal cost of production of copper, so a recovery of oil would mean higher copper prices. According to this source, the 90th percentile marginal costs are $4000/ton while the current price is $6600/ton:

This was a bit confusing to me at first because from doing some research for my previous article I got this result:

Copper production is about 19,000 tonnes per year. The above graph would imply a marginal cost of more than $4/lb (vs current price of $3/lb). While the first graph implies a 90th percentile cash cost of under $2/lb. I think this is because the 90th percentile graph above does not include the highest 10% in the cost curve. As 90th percentile means the point at which 90% of the data points are smaller. This explains why in the first graph, the copper price has almost always traded far above the 90th percentile marginal cost. As you can see in the above graph, the cost curve isn't linear.

Energy costs are about 30% of copper production though, and they have fallen by 50% since the end of 2014. Although this presentation from Freeport McMoRan from Q2 2017 argues that new supply still needs more than $3/lb copper for new supply to come on in slide 4:

Even if copper prices fall back to $2.6/lb, this stock is still only trading at a 5.6x PE (assuming margins don't recover to 14-15%). If the company goes back to 15% gross margins and a copper price at around $2.6 instead of $3, profits are about HK$891 million. Or trading at 2.42x earnings.

Summed it all up in this table, assuming 1.197 exchange rate from RMB to HKD. Note that operating expenses are stable unless volume grows, so the increase from copper prices is only seen in gross margins. This is before inventory write down (which is 136 million RMB) and volume growth:

Normalized annual results copper $2.6 copper $3 Copper $2.6 Copper $3 Revenue 9334 10734 9830 11304 Cost of goods sold -8292 -9537 -8292 -9537 Gross profit 1040 1197 1538 1768 Gross profit % 11.1% 11% 15.6% 15.6% Operating expenses -422 -422 -422 -422 Interest -242 -242 -242 -242 Profit before taxes 376 536 874 1104 Net profit (RMB) 320 456 743 938 Net profit (HKD) 383 546 891 1125 P/E multiple: 5.6x 3,95x 2.42x 1.92x

It helps that the CEO and Chairman have purchased about HK$10 million worth of shares this year as well. It is always somewhat of a yellow flag if shares look cheap and there is no insider buying at all.

So, I think investors are well rewarded for taking that risk if profit margins revert to the mean, and I added to my position at around HK$0.5 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNGHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.