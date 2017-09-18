Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ACADIA's Growth Potential, Lexicon's Diabetes Troubles, Neos Down Post-Approval

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.

Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: ACADIA's growth potential with Nuplazid

ACADIA (ACAD) is a company that has a single drug in its pipeline - pimavanserin, brand name Nuplazid. Nuplazid was approved in March for treating Parkinson's Disease Psychosis or PDP, which are symptomatic delusions and hallucinations associated with Parkinson's Disease. The drug has shown decent uptake in an area of unmet need where currently approved broad antipsychotic drugs have never been very successful treatment options. It reported a 100% growth in revenue from Q1 to Q2. There are 400,000 patients in the addressable market, and, priced at $25,000 as it is now, the drug is looking at a market worth $10bn. Currently there are no other FDA approved drugs for treating PDP. ACAD has its European plans for Nuplazid on hold at the moment.

The much bigger market for Nuplazid is ADP or Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis. Analysts have valued this market at upward of $50 billion. That may sound unrealistic, but it is doubtless that Nuplazid, if approved in this indication, will be looking at a huge upside even from current levels where it is trading near its 52-week high.

As we do see in the company's pipeline, besides ADP and PDP, Nuplazid - the only drug in this pipeline - is targeting four other related indications and is in phase 2 trials for all of them.

On the flip side, we have a phase 2 trial in ADP from last year that did meet the primary endpoint, but just by a small margin. The p-value for statistical significance was 0.0451, and as we know, this should have been further off from the cutoff value of 0.05 to make investors happier. However, as we discuss in a soon-to-be published article (currently available to subscribers along with a Valuation sheet), this fear is probably overblown. The drug has every chance of being approved, as long as it remains safe to use. If so, by our valuation (available to the Total Pharma Tracker subscribers), we have a 5x upside from current levels over the next 7-8 years just from these two indications.

Another investor worry with midsized-and-under biotech is the constant fear of dilution. ACAD's expenses have increased somewhat this year - from $20.5 million last year's second quarter to $34 million this second quarter - as a result of growing SG&A and R&D expenses. However, Nuplazid has added a nice revenue stream to the company, and I expect the company to become cash flow positive no later than 2018. Overall, this is a nice growth story ongoing here, and the $417 million in cash that the company has right now should not need further dilution (unless ACAD turns needlessly greedy). That's also the upside of having no near term catalyst - there's less chance of dilution on good news.

Overall, even at current high prices, this is a good stock to consider adding to your portfolio for the long term.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage

Last Thursday, there was one important article on one of our watch list stocks: "Lexicon Thumped Despite Favorable Data," by Stephen Simpson, CFA. The background to the article is that Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) recently came out with phase 3 data from its inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin as adjunctive therapy in Type 1 diabetes. The author considers that the data was positive, and he thinks that the market reaction (the stock slumped suddenly) was wrong.

Why did the stock suddenly go down? The author thinks (in the body of the article) that the data from phase 3 that was published on NEJM might have spooked some investors. Why? Because, the author says, "The reaction seems overheated; while there was less efficacy seen versus prior studies, the trial design was more demanding and the results were still quite good."

However, there was another article on NEJM on the same day - an editorial, no less - that had some considerable criticism for the inTandem3 trial. This editorial was not discussed in the article itself - "As noted by a reader, there was also a critical editorial that likely played into the market reaction. At the risk of oversimplification, the editorial asserts that the benefits of sotagliflozin are outweighed by the risks of ketoacidosis and other side-effects related to the drug."

It seems to us that the slump probably happened as a direct result of this editorial, and therefore the editorial needs to be put in more focus.

First, the editorial clearly confirms that the <7% glycated hemoglobin levels, as shown from data obtained by the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT), should be the standard, as was in the inTandem3 trial - and not a "demanding endpoint."

Second, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial design: "The trial design favored the active intervention, since the patients' glycated hemoglobin levels (the major marker used by clinicians to adjust therapy) were masked to investigators, which most likely inhibited adjustments in the insulin regimens and may have prevented the control group from receiving the best possible treatment."

And third, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial results mainly pertaining to the risks of increased diabetic ketoacidosis vis-a-vis decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level:

The risk of microvascular complications relative to the glycated hemoglobin level is a continuum. The DCCT data showed that for every 10% decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level, the risk of microvascular complications was reduced by approximately 35 to 40% over an average period of 6.5 years. Thus, if the 6% reduction in glycated hemoglobin level that was seen in this short-term trial with sotagliflozin were sustained for 6.5 years, the predicted reduction in the risk of microvascular complications would be approximately 20%. The accompanying risks of ketoacidosis, dehydration, and genital mycotic infections, which have immediate and potentially serious clinical effects, would each be three to six times as high as the risks with insulin alone. Unfortunately, the results of this trial suggest that the increased risk of ketoacidosis counterbalances the increased likelihood of achieving a glycated hemoglobin level of less than 7%. (The rate of severe hypoglycemia in the whole sotagliflozin group was not significantly different from the rate in the placebo group.) There is little to suggest that the risk of ketoacidosis would be mitigated over time. The eligibility criteria used in the trial resulted in a study population that had a relatively low risk of ketoacidosis and severe hypoglycemia, and the investigators took steps to further reduce the risk of ketoacidosis.

Basically, what the editorial says is that although the inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin achieved its primary endpoint, the risks of ketoacidosis cannot be understood from such short term trials. In that, we agree. Although we do not quite see how the trial design could have been improved to produce a more balanced playing field between placebo and active intervention, the editorial does have a valid point that will become pivotal in the FDA decision-making process, assuming more experts subscribe to the idea.

Another angle is that AstraZeneca (AZN) reported strong data from their DEPICT-1 study of Farxiga in Type 1 diabetes, as the author discusses in the comments section. Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) is another molecule of the gliflozin class, and the Lancet article says this about the DKA issue: "Adjudicated definite diabetic ketoacidosis occurred in four (1%) patients in the dapagliflozin 5 mg group, five (2%) in the dapagliflozin 10 mg group, and three (1%) in the placebo group."

Does all this make Lexicon's sotagliflozin un-approvable? I do not think so; neither does the author of the article being discussed. However, approval is one thing, and market uptake is another. I do think that the safety issue and the competition makes Lexicon a little more risky as an investment.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Rating Company Ticker Action Target Impact Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates AbbVie ABBV Buy $100.00 High Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates AbbVie ABBV Buy -> Buy $94.00 -> $107.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Abeona Therapeutics ABEO Buy $20.00 Low JMP Securities Reiterates Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS Outperform $39.00 N/A Leerink Swann Reiterates Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP Outperform $15.00 Low Mizuho Reiterates Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS Buy $26.00 Low Chardan Capital Reiterates Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM Hold $3.50 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Advaxis ADXS Buy $23.00 Low Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Agile Therapeutics AGRX Buy $13.00 High Mizuho Reiterates Alder BioPharmaceuticals ALDR Buy $32.00 High Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Raises Target Align Technology ALGN Buy $185.00 -> $210.00 Low Instinet Initiates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Reduce -> Reduce $56.00 Low Leerink Swann Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Market Perform $83.00 -> $72.00 Low Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Buy $98.00 -> $85.00 Low Barclays PLC Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Equal Weight -> Overweight $80.00 -> $105.00 High Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Overweight $126.00 -> $110.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Apricus Biosciences APRI Buy $4.50 Medium HC Wainwright Upgrades Aptose Biosciences APTO Neutral -> Buy $1.00 -> $4.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR Hold $1.00 -> $2.00 High Langenberg & Company Reiterates Flamel Technologies S.A. AVDL Buy $27.00 -> $30.00 Low Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Raises Target Flamel Technologies S.A. AVDL $27.00 -> $30.00 Low Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates AveXis AVXS Outperform $89.00 -> $134.00 Low Evercore ISI Reiterates Axovant Sciences AXON Outperform -> Outperform $30.00 High J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX Neutral -> Overweight $6.00 -> $9.00 High Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX Overweight $13.00 -> $15.00 High Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates bluebird bio BLUE Outperform -> Outperform $134.00 -> $158.00 Medium BMO Capital Markets Reiterates BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Buy Low BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Sell $49.00 Low Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Neutral -> Hold Low Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Buy $62.00 -> $65.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC Buy $56.00 Medium Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Boston Scientific Corporation BSX Hold Low Maxim Group Downgrades Bavarian Nordic BVNRY Buy -> Hold N/A Maxim Group Reiterates CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI Buy $4.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI Buy $2.00 Medium Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Celgene Corporation CELG Buy $160.00 N/A Mizuho Raises Target Celgene Corporation CELG Buy -> Buy $134.00 -> $158.00 Medium Maxim Group Reiterates Coherus BioSciences CHRS Buy $40.00 -> $20.00 High Cowen and Company Reiterates Coherus BioSciences CHRS Outperform $45.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL Buy $14.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Target Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT $18.00 -> $24.00 Low SunTrust Banks Reiterates Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX Buy $5.00 High Barclays PLC Reiterates CRISPR THERAPTC CRSP Buy $29.00 N/A Wedbush Initiates CytomX Therapeutics CTMX Outperform -> Outperform $26.00 Low Mizuho Reiterates Dermira DERM Buy $40.00 -> $43.00 Low Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX Overweight -> Overweight $24.00 High Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Epizyme EPZM Buy $20.00 Low Cowen and Company Initiates Esperion Therapeutics ESPR Outperform $64.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Exelixis EXEL Hold $26.00 Low Leerink Swann Reiterates Fate Therapeutics FATE Outperform -> Outperform $7.00 Medium HC Wainwright Reiterates Fibrocell Science FCSC Buy $5.70 High Roth Capital Initiates Flex Pharma FLKS Buy $14.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Galapagos NV GLPG Buy -> Buy $101.00 -> $120.00 Low BTIG Research Initiates Globus Medical GMED Buy $37.00 Low Deutsche Bank AG Raises Target Halozyme Therapeutics HALO Buy $20.00 Low BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Halozyme Therapeutics HALO Market Perform $14.00 -> $15.00 Medium Wedbush Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Ourperform $253.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Insmed INSM Buy $27.00 -> $43.00 High Robert W. Baird Reiterates Insmed INSM Outperform -> Positive $23.00 -> $32.00 High Cowen and Company Reiterates Insmed INSM Outperform $54.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Insmed INSM Buy $35.00 High Evercore ISI Raises Target Insmed INSM Outperform -> Outperform $28.00 -> $40.00 High Leerink Swann Raises Target Insmed INSM Outperform $27.00 -> $36.00 High Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Lion Biotechnologies IOVA Buy $11.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Impax Laboratories IPXL Buy $20.00 Low Morgan Stanley Reiterates Intuitive Surgical ISRG Overweight High SunTrust Banks Reiterates Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI Hold $16.00 -> $22.00 Low BTIG Research Reiterates Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI Buy $36.00 N/A Cowen and Company Reiterates Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI Outperform $20.00 -> $27.00 Medium Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI Neutral -> Overweight $14.00 -> $33.00 High Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ Buy $210.00 Low Barclays PLC Initiates Juno Therapeutics JUNO Overweight $55.00 Medium Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Juno Therapeutics JUNO Outperform -> Outperform $35.00 -> $54.00 Low Cowen and Company Initiates Kura Oncology KURA Outperform Medium Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates aTyr Pharma LIFE Overweight -> Overweight $7.00 High Morgan Stanley Reiterates Eli Lilly and Company LLY Hold $86.00 Low BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Eli Lilly and Company LLY Underperform $73.00 -> $71.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Eli Lilly and Company LLY Overweight $103.00 -> $105.00 Low Needham & Company LLC Raises Target MiMedx Group MDXG Strong-Buy -> Strong-Buy $20.00 -> $21.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Buy $67.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Buy $85.00 Low Morgan Stanley Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Overweight -> Equal Weight $65.00 -> $40.00 Low Mizuho Reiterates Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Buy $70.00 Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Buy $52.00 Low Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Merck & Company MRK Outperform $75.00 -> $74.00 Low BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Merck & Company MRK Buy $72.00 Low Leerink Swann Raises Target Mirati Therapeutics MRTX Mkt Perform -> Market Perform $7.00 -> $9.00 N/A Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Mylan N.V. MYL Hold $34.00 Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Overweight $26.00 N/A Jefferies Group LLC Upgrades NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Hold -> Buy $7.00 -> $26.00 High Robert W. Baird Upgrades NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Neutral -> Outperform $8.00 -> $22.00 Medium Barclays PLC Initiates Intellia Therapeutics NTLA Overweight $29.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates NuVasive NUVA Buy $75.00 N/A BTIG Research Initiates NuVasive NUVA Buy -> Buy $82.00 Medium Mizuho Initiates NovoCure Limited NVCR Buy $25.00 Medium Bank of America Corporation Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Underperform -> Neutral Low J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Novartis AG NVS Neutral Low HC Wainwright Reiterates ObsEva SA OBSV Buy $27.00 Low Barclays PLC Initiates Spark Therapeutics ONCE Overweight $104.00 High Dawson James Reiterates PAVmed PAVM Buy $10.10 High KeyCorp Reiterates Prestige Brand Holdings PBH Buy $61.00 High Barclays PLC Reiterates PTC Therapeutics PTCT Hold $22.00 N/A Barclays PLC Initiates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE Equal Weight $60.00 High Chardan Capital Reiterates REGENXBIO RGNX Buy $55.00 -> $75.00 High Needham & Company LLC Reiterates ResMed RMD Sell Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Revance Therapeutics RVNC Buy $50.00 Low J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Sanofi SNY Neutral Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Sophiris Bio SPHS Buy $6.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Initiates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Positive Low JMP Securities Raises Target Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Underperform $13.00 -> $14.00 Low Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Underperform Medium Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Neutral $27.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates TherapeuticsMD TXMD Buy $33.00 Medium Morgan Stanley Initiates TherapeuticsMD TXMD Equal -> Equal Weight $6.00 High Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates TherapeuticsMD TXMD Buy $15.00 Low BTIG Research Downgrades Varian Medical Systems VAR Buy -> Neutral Medium BTIG Research Reiterates Vericel Corporation VCEL Buy $6.00 Medium Mizuho Initiates ViewRay VRAY Buy $12.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Acceleron Pharma XLRN Hold Low Cann Reiterates Acceleron Pharma XLRN Hold Low Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Zoetis ZTS Buy $75.00 Low

Insider Sales (Not Options Exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AGIO Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Dir -$262,360 BABY Natus Medical Inc Dir -$154,748 CLSD Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Dir, 10% -$184,185 EXEL Exelixis, Inc. SVP, Commercial -$1,650,014 FGEN Fibrogen Inc Chief Medical Officer -$145,401 FGEN Fibrogen Inc Dir -$1,298,000 FGEN Fibrogen Inc CEO -$1,996,274 GNMK Genmark Diagnostics, Inc. SVP, HR -$351,223 INCY Incyte Corp EVP, GM US -$88,715 KALV Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 10% -$1,273,980 LOXO Loxo Oncology, Inc. Dir -$450,000 NVCR Novocure Ltd CEO -$820,502

Insider Purchases (Not Options Exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc See Remarks +$55,525 FLXN Flexion Therapeutics Inc Chief Medical Officer +$131,575 KMPH Kempharm, Inc 10% +$1,066,827 MTNB Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Chief Scientific Officer +$7,050 OPK Opko Health, Inc. CEO, COB, 10% +$1,555,624 RDUS Radius Health, Inc. 10% +$5,017,975 RDUS Radius Health, Inc. CFO +$98,503 RDUS Radius Health, Inc. Pres, CEO +$199,608 VTL Vital Therapies Inc Dir +$247,870

Analysis of stocks in the news

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) saw a sell-off on Friday despite getting approval for its Adzenys ER treatment for ADHD that same day. We like this company as it creates value by building a small and focused set of products for its portfolio; it already had Adzenys XR for ADHD and Tussionex generic in the market from before, as well as the recently approved COTEMPLA XR-ODT, which is a methylphenidate. The company has very little cash - $78mn as of June - and that may be one worry which led to a major sell off on good news with 3x normal volume.

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) is planning to sell its primary care drug unit, which currently generates $350mn a year. This will allow the company to focus more on its orphan drug business, which it has developed through two core acquisitions, the $1.1bn acquisition of Hyperion Therapeutics and the $800mn buyout of Raptor.

Allergan's (AGN) innovative patient-shield approach for dry-eye medication Restasis using a Native American tribe's sovereign immunity to patent challenges (covered in our previous scoop) has come under scrutiny from Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who considers that this will rip off customers. The senator was against Allergan's merger with Pfizer last year. Senator Brown has worked on legislation that would lower drug prices and increase access to cheaper "biologic" copies of certain prescription drugs.

Pfizer (PFE) will have an AdComm tomorrow, Tuesday, for expanded use of its SUTENT drug for adjuvant therapy for adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma following nephrectomy. Going through the FDA briefing doc, we see the drug will be compared with Sorafenib, a kinase inhibitor drug approved for the treatment of primary kidney cancer, advanced primary liver cancer, and radioactive iodine resistant advanced thyroid carcinoma. However, the Adcomm seems to have issues with DFS (disease free survival) as a clinically meaningful endpoint in the context of the trial.

Marinus Pharma (MRNS) priced a secondary at $3.75 for 9.3M shares for expected gross proceeds of $35mn. The stock is currently priced at $4.1, but expect a slump.

Tesaro's (TSRO) Zejula, approved by the FDA in March, received a positive CHMP opinion in EU as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial, ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemo. Final approval decision will take 2 months. We have Marketplace research on TSRO available.

Array BioPharma (ARRY) has a public offering of 20,930,232 shares of common stock at $10.75 per share. Stock is currently at $10.82. We briefly covered ARRY recently, and we thought that its BRAF-MEK inhibitors had strong competition from checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo. Moreover, melanoma is a small market, and so, while the upcoming PDUFA for the enco+bini combo will have some upside, overall we were neutral.

Earnings Reports

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:POLXF) reported its EBITDA for the second quarter at $47,244 while its net loss stood at $20,095. The company announced that it earned $1.27 million in revenue for quarter, down from $1.7 million it had reported a year earlier. Its diluted earnings per share stood at ($0.01) per share, down from income of $0.08 per share.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG) reported its first quarter revenue at US$115.6 million, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year. It translated to an increase of 19.9% on RMB basis. The company's gross profit stood at $48.4 million, up 8.1% on year-over-year basis. Its Non-GAAP basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to common shareholders were $0.06 and $0.06, respectively, as compared to $0.04 and $0.04, respectively, in the fiscal first quarter of 2016.

