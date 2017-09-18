Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ACADIA's Growth Potential, Lexicon's Diabetes Troubles, Neos Down Post-Approval

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.
Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: ACADIA's growth potential with Nuplazid
ACADIA (ACAD) is a company that has a single drug in its pipeline - pimavanserin, brand name Nuplazid. Nuplazid was approved in March for treating Parkinson's Disease Psychosis or PDP, which are symptomatic delusions and hallucinations associated with Parkinson's Disease. The drug has shown decent uptake in an area of unmet need where currently approved broad antipsychotic drugs have never been very successful treatment options. It reported a 100% growth in revenue from Q1 to Q2. There are 400,000 patients in the addressable market, and, priced at $25,000 as it is now, the drug is looking at a market worth $10bn. Currently there are no other FDA approved drugs for treating PDP. ACAD has its European plans for Nuplazid on hold at the moment.
The much bigger market for Nuplazid is ADP or Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis. Analysts have valued this market at upward of $50 billion. That may sound unrealistic, but it is doubtless that Nuplazid, if approved in this indication, will be looking at a huge upside even from current levels where it is trading near its 52-week high.
As we do see in the company's pipeline, besides ADP and PDP, Nuplazid - the only drug in this pipeline - is targeting four other related indications and is in phase 2 trials for all of them.
On the flip side, we have a phase 2 trial in ADP from last year that did meet the primary endpoint, but just by a small margin. The p-value for statistical significance was 0.0451, and as we know, this should have been further off from the cutoff value of 0.05 to make investors happier. However, as we discuss in a soon-to-be published article (currently available to subscribers along with a Valuation sheet), this fear is probably overblown. The drug has every chance of being approved, as long as it remains safe to use. If so, by our valuation (available to the Total Pharma Tracker subscribers), we have a 5x upside from current levels over the next 7-8 years just from these two indications.
Another investor worry with midsized-and-under biotech is the constant fear of dilution. ACAD's expenses have increased somewhat this year - from $20.5 million last year's second quarter to $34 million this second quarter - as a result of growing SG&A and R&D expenses. However, Nuplazid has added a nice revenue stream to the company, and I expect the company to become cash flow positive no later than 2018. Overall, this is a nice growth story ongoing here, and the $417 million in cash that the company has right now should not need further dilution (unless ACAD turns needlessly greedy). That's also the upside of having no near term catalyst - there's less chance of dilution on good news.
Overall, even at current high prices, this is a good stock to consider adding to your portfolio for the long term.
Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage
Last Thursday, there was one important article on one of our watch list stocks: "Lexicon Thumped Despite Favorable Data," by Stephen Simpson, CFA. The background to the article is that Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) recently came out with phase 3 data from its inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin as adjunctive therapy in Type 1 diabetes. The author considers that the data was positive, and he thinks that the market reaction (the stock slumped suddenly) was wrong.
Why did the stock suddenly go down? The author thinks (in the body of the article) that the data from phase 3 that was published on NEJM might have spooked some investors. Why? Because, the author says, "The reaction seems overheated; while there was less efficacy seen versus prior studies, the trial design was more demanding and the results were still quite good."
However, there was another article on NEJM on the same day - an editorial, no less - that had some considerable criticism for the inTandem3 trial. This editorial was not discussed in the article itself - "As noted by a reader, there was also a critical editorial that likely played into the market reaction. At the risk of oversimplification, the editorial asserts that the benefits of sotagliflozin are outweighed by the risks of ketoacidosis and other side-effects related to the drug."
It seems to us that the slump probably happened as a direct result of this editorial, and therefore the editorial needs to be put in more focus.
First, the editorial clearly confirms that the <7% glycated hemoglobin levels, as shown from data obtained by the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT), should be the standard, as was in the inTandem3 trial - and not a "demanding endpoint."
Second, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial design: "The trial design favored the active intervention, since the patients' glycated hemoglobin levels (the major marker used by clinicians to adjust therapy) were masked to investigators, which most likely inhibited adjustments in the insulin regimens and may have prevented the control group from receiving the best possible treatment."
And third, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial results mainly pertaining to the risks of increased diabetic ketoacidosis vis-a-vis decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level:
The risk of microvascular complications relative to the glycated hemoglobin level is a continuum. The DCCT data showed that for every 10% decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level, the risk of microvascular complications was reduced by approximately 35 to 40% over an average period of 6.5 years. Thus, if the 6% reduction in glycated hemoglobin level that was seen in this short-term trial with sotagliflozin were sustained for 6.5 years, the predicted reduction in the risk of microvascular complications would be approximately 20%. The accompanying risks of ketoacidosis, dehydration, and genital mycotic infections, which have immediate and potentially serious clinical effects, would each be three to six times as high as the risks with insulin alone. Unfortunately, the results of this trial suggest that the increased risk of ketoacidosis counterbalances the increased likelihood of achieving a glycated hemoglobin level of less than 7%. (The rate of severe hypoglycemia in the whole sotagliflozin group was not significantly different from the rate in the placebo group.)
There is little to suggest that the risk of ketoacidosis would be mitigated over time. The eligibility criteria used in the trial resulted in a study population that had a relatively low risk of ketoacidosis and severe hypoglycemia, and the investigators took steps to further reduce the risk of ketoacidosis.
Basically, what the editorial says is that although the inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin achieved its primary endpoint, the risks of ketoacidosis cannot be understood from such short term trials. In that, we agree. Although we do not quite see how the trial design could have been improved to produce a more balanced playing field between placebo and active intervention, the editorial does have a valid point that will become pivotal in the FDA decision-making process, assuming more experts subscribe to the idea.
Another angle is that AstraZeneca (AZN) reported strong data from their DEPICT-1 study of Farxiga in Type 1 diabetes, as the author discusses in the comments section. Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) is another molecule of the gliflozin class, and the Lancet article says this about the DKA issue: "Adjudicated definite diabetic ketoacidosis occurred in four (1%) patients in the dapagliflozin 5 mg group, five (2%) in the dapagliflozin 10 mg group, and three (1%) in the placebo group."
Does all this make Lexicon's sotagliflozin un-approvable? I do not think so; neither does the author of the article being discussed. However, approval is one thing, and market uptake is another. I do think that the safety issue and the competition makes Lexicon a little more risky as an investment.
Analyst Ratings
|
Analyst
|
Rating
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Action
|
Target
|
Impact
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
AbbVie
|
ABBV
|
Buy
|
$100.00
|
High
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
AbbVie
|
ABBV
|
Buy -> Buy
|
$94.00 -> $107.00
|
High
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Abeona Therapeutics
|
ABEO
|
Buy
|
$20.00
|
Low
|
JMP Securities
|
Reiterates
|
Aclaris Therapeutics
|
ACRS
|
Outperform
|
$39.00
|
N/A
|
Leerink Swann
|
Reiterates
|
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
|
ADAP
|
Outperform
|
$15.00
|
Low
|
Mizuho
|
Reiterates
|
Adamas Pharmaceuticals
|
ADMS
|
Buy
|
$26.00
|
Low
|
Chardan Capital
|
Reiterates
|
Adverum Biotechnologies
|
ADVM
|
Hold
|
$3.50
|
High
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Advaxis
|
ADXS
|
Buy
|
$23.00
|
Low
|
Janney Montgomery Scott
|
Reiterates
|
Agile Therapeutics
|
AGRX
|
Buy
|
$13.00
|
High
|
Mizuho
|
Reiterates
|
Alder BioPharmaceuticals
|
ALDR
|
Buy
|
$32.00
|
High
|
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The
|
Raises Target
|
Align Technology
|
ALGN
|
Buy
|
$185.00 -> $210.00
|
Low
|
Instinet
|
Initiates
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ALNY
|
Reduce -> Reduce
|
$56.00
|
Low
|
Leerink Swann
|
Reiterates
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ALNY
|
Market Perform
|
$83.00 -> $72.00
|
Low
|
Needham & Company LLC
|
Reiterates
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ALNY
|
Buy
|
$98.00 -> $85.00
|
Low
|
Barclays PLC
|
Reiterates
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ALNY
|
Equal Weight -> Overweight
|
$80.00 -> $105.00
|
High
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
ALNY
|
Overweight
|
$126.00 -> $110.00
|
Low
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Apricus Biosciences
|
APRI
|
Buy
|
$4.50
|
Medium
|
HC Wainwright
|
Upgrades
|
Aptose Biosciences
|
APTO
|
Neutral -> Buy
|
$1.00 -> $4.00
|
High
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
|
ARWR
|
Hold
|
$1.00 -> $2.00
|
High
|
Langenberg & Company
|
Reiterates
|
Flamel Technologies S.A.
|
AVDL
|
Buy
|
$27.00 -> $30.00
|
Low
|
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services
|
Raises Target
|
Flamel Technologies S.A.
|
AVDL
|
$27.00 -> $30.00
|
Low
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
Reiterates
|
AveXis
|
AVXS
|
Outperform
|
$89.00 -> $134.00
|
Low
|
Evercore ISI
|
Reiterates
|
Axovant Sciences
|
AXON
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$30.00
|
High
|
J P Morgan Chase & Co
|
Upgrades
|
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
|
BCRX
|
Neutral -> Overweight
|
$6.00 -> $9.00
|
High
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
|
BCRX
|
Overweight
|
$13.00 -> $15.00
|
High
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
Reiterates
|
bluebird bio
|
BLUE
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$134.00 -> $158.00
|
Medium
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Reiterates
|
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|
BMRN
|
Buy
|
Low
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Reiterates
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
BMY
|
Sell
|
$49.00
|
Low
|
Credit Suisse Group
|
Reiterates
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
BMY
|
Neutral -> Hold
|
Low
|
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
Reiterates
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
BMY
|
Buy
|
$62.00 -> $65.00
|
Low
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
Blueprint Medicines Corporation
|
BPMC
|
Buy
|
$56.00
|
Medium
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
Boston Scientific Corporation
|
BSX
|
Hold
|
Low
|
Maxim Group
|
Downgrades
|
Bavarian Nordic
|
BVNRY
|
Buy -> Hold
|
N/A
|
Maxim Group
|
Reiterates
|
CASI Pharmaceuticals
|
CASI
|
Buy
|
$4.00
|
High
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
CASI Pharmaceuticals
|
CASI
|
Buy
|
$2.00
|
Medium
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
Celgene Corporation
|
CELG
|
Buy
|
$160.00
|
N/A
|
Mizuho
|
Raises Target
|
Celgene Corporation
|
CELG
|
Buy -> Buy
|
$134.00 -> $158.00
|
Medium
|
Maxim Group
|
Reiterates
|
Coherus BioSciences
|
CHRS
|
Buy
|
$40.00 -> $20.00
|
High
|
Cowen and Company
|
Reiterates
|
Coherus BioSciences
|
CHRS
|
Outperform
|
$45.00
|
Low
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
Collegium Pharmaceutical
|
COLL
|
Buy
|
$14.00
|
Low
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Raises Target
|
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
|
CORT
|
$18.00 -> $24.00
|
Low
|
SunTrust Banks
|
Reiterates
|
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|
CPRX
|
Buy
|
$5.00
|
High
|
Barclays PLC
|
Reiterates
|
CRISPR THERAPTC
|
CRSP
|
Buy
|
$29.00
|
N/A
|
Wedbush
|
Initiates
|
CytomX Therapeutics
|
CTMX
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$26.00
|
Low
|
Mizuho
|
Reiterates
|
Dermira
|
DERM
|
Buy
|
$40.00 -> $43.00
|
Low
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Initiates
|
Dynavax Technologies Corporation
|
DVAX
|
Overweight -> Overweight
|
$24.00
|
High
|
Royal Bank Of Canada
|
Reiterates
|
Epizyme
|
EPZM
|
Buy
|
$20.00
|
Low
|
Cowen and Company
|
Initiates
|
Esperion Therapeutics
|
ESPR
|
Outperform
|
$64.00
|
Low
|
Stifel Nicolaus
|
Reiterates
|
Exelixis
|
EXEL
|
Hold
|
$26.00
|
Low
|
Leerink Swann
|
Reiterates
|
Fate Therapeutics
|
FATE
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$7.00
|
Medium
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Fibrocell Science
|
FCSC
|
Buy
|
$5.70
|
High
|
Roth Capital
|
Initiates
|
Flex Pharma
|
FLKS
|
Buy
|
$14.00
|
Low
|
Stifel Nicolaus
|
Raises Target
|
Galapagos NV
|
GLPG
|
Buy -> Buy
|
$101.00 -> $120.00
|
Low
|
BTIG Research
|
Initiates
|
Globus Medical
|
GMED
|
Buy
|
$37.00
|
Low
|
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Raises Target
|
Halozyme Therapeutics
|
HALO
|
Buy
|
$20.00
|
Low
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Raises Target
|
Halozyme Therapeutics
|
HALO
|
Market Perform
|
$14.00 -> $15.00
|
Medium
|
Wedbush
|
Reiterates
|
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
|
ICPT
|
Ourperform
|
$253.00
|
Low
|
Stifel Nicolaus
|
Reiterates
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Buy
|
$27.00 -> $43.00
|
High
|
Robert W. Baird
|
Reiterates
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Outperform -> Positive
|
$23.00 -> $32.00
|
High
|
Cowen and Company
|
Reiterates
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Outperform
|
$54.00
|
High
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Buy
|
$35.00
|
High
|
Evercore ISI
|
Raises Target
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$28.00 -> $40.00
|
High
|
Leerink Swann
|
Raises Target
|
Insmed
|
INSM
|
Outperform
|
$27.00 -> $36.00
|
High
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
Lion Biotechnologies
|
IOVA
|
Buy
|
$11.00
|
High
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Impax Laboratories
|
IPXL
|
Buy
|
$20.00
|
Low
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Reiterates
|
Intuitive Surgical
|
ISRG
|
Overweight
|
High
|
SunTrust Banks
|
Reiterates
|
Intra-Cellular Therapies
|
ITCI
|
Hold
|
$16.00 -> $22.00
|
Low
|
BTIG Research
|
Reiterates
|
Intra-Cellular Therapies
|
ITCI
|
Buy
|
$36.00
|
N/A
|
Cowen and Company
|
Reiterates
|
Intra-Cellular Therapies
|
ITCI
|
Outperform
|
$20.00 -> $27.00
|
Medium
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Upgrades
|
Intra-Cellular Therapies
|
ITCI
|
Neutral -> Overweight
|
$14.00 -> $33.00
|
High
|
Royal Bank Of Canada
|
Reiterates
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
|
JAZZ
|
Buy
|
$210.00
|
Low
|
Barclays PLC
|
Initiates
|
Juno Therapeutics
|
JUNO
|
Overweight
|
$55.00
|
Medium
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
Reiterates
|
Juno Therapeutics
|
JUNO
|
Outperform -> Outperform
|
$35.00 -> $54.00
|
Low
|
Cowen and Company
|
Initiates
|
Kura Oncology
|
KURA
|
Outperform
|
Medium
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Initiates
|
aTyr Pharma
|
LIFE
|
Overweight -> Overweight
|
$7.00
|
High
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Reiterates
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
LLY
|
Hold
|
$86.00
|
Low
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Reiterates
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
LLY
|
Underperform
|
$73.00 -> $71.00
|
Low
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
LLY
|
Overweight
|
$103.00 -> $105.00
|
Low
|
Needham & Company LLC
|
Raises Target
|
MiMedx Group
|
MDXG
|
Strong-Buy -> Strong-Buy
|
$20.00 -> $21.00
|
Low
|
Piper Jaffray Companies
|
Reiterates
|
Mallinckrodt PLC
|
MNK
|
Buy
|
$67.00
|
Low
|
Stifel Nicolaus
|
Reiterates
|
Mallinckrodt PLC
|
MNK
|
Buy
|
$85.00
|
Low
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Downgrades
|
Mallinckrodt PLC
|
MNK
|
Overweight -> Equal Weight
|
$65.00 -> $40.00
|
Low
|
Mizuho
|
Reiterates
|
Mallinckrodt PLC
|
MNK
|
Buy
|
$70.00
|
Low
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Mallinckrodt PLC
|
MNK
|
Buy
|
$52.00
|
Low
|
Credit Suisse Group
|
Reiterates
|
Merck & Company
|
MRK
|
Outperform
|
$75.00 -> $74.00
|
Low
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Reiterates
|
Merck & Company
|
MRK
|
Buy
|
$72.00
|
Low
|
Leerink Swann
|
Raises Target
|
Mirati Therapeutics
|
MRTX
|
Mkt Perform -> Market Perform
|
$7.00 -> $9.00
|
N/A
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Mylan N.V.
|
MYL
|
Hold
|
$34.00
|
Low
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
NewLink Genetics Corporation
|
NLNK
|
Overweight
|
$26.00
|
N/A
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Upgrades
|
NewLink Genetics Corporation
|
NLNK
|
Hold -> Buy
|
$7.00 -> $26.00
|
High
|
Robert W. Baird
|
Upgrades
|
NewLink Genetics Corporation
|
NLNK
|
Neutral -> Outperform
|
$8.00 -> $22.00
|
Medium
|
Barclays PLC
|
Initiates
|
Intellia Therapeutics
|
NTLA
|
Overweight
|
$29.00
|
Low
|
Royal Bank Of Canada
|
Reiterates
|
NuVasive
|
NUVA
|
Buy
|
$75.00
|
N/A
|
BTIG Research
|
Initiates
|
NuVasive
|
NUVA
|
Buy -> Buy
|
$82.00
|
Medium
|
Mizuho
|
Initiates
|
NovoCure Limited
|
NVCR
|
Buy
|
$25.00
|
Medium
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
Upgrades
|
Novo Nordisk A/S
|
NVO
|
Underperform -> Neutral
|
Low
|
J P Morgan Chase & Co
|
Reiterates
|
Novartis AG
|
NVS
|
Neutral
|
Low
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
ObsEva SA
|
OBSV
|
Buy
|
$27.00
|
Low
|
Barclays PLC
|
Initiates
|
Spark Therapeutics
|
ONCE
|
Overweight
|
$104.00
|
High
|
Dawson James
|
Reiterates
|
PAVmed
|
PAVM
|
Buy
|
$10.10
|
High
|
KeyCorp
|
Reiterates
|
Prestige Brand Holdings
|
PBH
|
Buy
|
$61.00
|
High
|
Barclays PLC
|
Reiterates
|
PTC Therapeutics
|
PTCT
|
Hold
|
$22.00
|
N/A
|
Barclays PLC
|
Initiates
|
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
|
RARE
|
Equal Weight
|
$60.00
|
High
|
Chardan Capital
|
Reiterates
|
REGENXBIO
|
RGNX
|
Buy
|
$55.00 -> $75.00
|
High
|
Needham & Company LLC
|
Reiterates
|
ResMed
|
RMD
|
Sell
|
Low
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Revance Therapeutics
|
RVNC
|
Buy
|
$50.00
|
Low
|
J P Morgan Chase & Co
|
Reiterates
|
Sanofi
|
SNY
|
Neutral
|
Low
|
HC Wainwright
|
Reiterates
|
Sophiris Bio
|
SPHS
|
Buy
|
$6.00
|
Low
|
Royal Bank Of Canada
|
Initiates
|
Sarepta Therapeutics
|
SRPT
|
Positive
|
Low
|
JMP Securities
|
Raises Target
|
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
TEVA
|
Underperform
|
$13.00 -> $14.00
|
Low
|
Royal Bank Of Canada
|
Reiterates
|
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
TEVA
|
Underperform
|
Medium
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
TEVA
|
Neutral
|
$27.00
|
High
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
TherapeuticsMD
|
TXMD
|
Buy
|
$33.00
|
Medium
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Initiates
|
TherapeuticsMD
|
TXMD
|
Equal -> Equal Weight
|
$6.00
|
High
|
Jefferies Group LLC
|
Reiterates
|
TherapeuticsMD
|
TXMD
|
Buy
|
$15.00
|
Low
|
BTIG Research
|
Downgrades
|
Varian Medical Systems
|
VAR
|
Buy -> Neutral
|
Medium
|
BTIG Research
|
Reiterates
|
Vericel Corporation
|
VCEL
|
Buy
|
$6.00
|
Medium
|
Mizuho
|
Initiates
|
ViewRay
|
VRAY
|
Buy
|
$12.00
|
High
|
Oppenheimer Holdings
|
Reiterates
|
Acceleron Pharma
|
XLRN
|
Hold
|
Low
|
Cann
|
Reiterates
|
Acceleron Pharma
|
XLRN
|
Hold
|
Low
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Reiterates
|
Zoetis
|
ZTS
|
Buy
|
$75.00
|
Low
Insider Sales (Not Options Exercises)
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Insider Title
|
Value Traded
|
AGIO
|
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
Dir
|
-$262,360
|
BABY
|
Natus Medical Inc
|
Dir
|
-$154,748
|
CLSD
|
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
|
Dir, 10%
|
-$184,185
|
EXEL
|
Exelixis, Inc.
|
SVP, Commercial
|
-$1,650,014
|
FGEN
|
Fibrogen Inc
|
Chief Medical Officer
|
-$145,401
|
FGEN
|
Fibrogen Inc
|
Dir
|
-$1,298,000
|
FGEN
|
Fibrogen Inc
|
CEO
|
-$1,996,274
|
GNMK
|
Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.
|
SVP, HR
|
-$351,223
|
INCY
|
Incyte Corp
|
EVP, GM US
|
-$88,715
|
KALV
|
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
10%
|
-$1,273,980
|
LOXO
|
Loxo Oncology, Inc.
|
Dir
|
-$450,000
|
NVCR
|
Novocure Ltd
|
CEO
|
-$820,502
Insider Purchases (Not Options Exercises)
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Insider Title
|
Value Traded
|
AVDL
|
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
|
See Remarks
|
+$55,525
|
FLXN
|
Flexion Therapeutics Inc
|
Chief Medical Officer
|
+$131,575
|
KMPH
|
Kempharm, Inc
|
10%
|
+$1,066,827
|
MTNB
|
Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc.
|
Chief Scientific Officer
|
+$7,050
|
OPK
|
Opko Health, Inc.
|
CEO, COB, 10%
|
+$1,555,624
|
RDUS
|
Radius Health, Inc.
|
10%
|
+$5,017,975
|
RDUS
|
Radius Health, Inc.
|
CFO
|
+$98,503
|
RDUS
|
Radius Health, Inc.
|
Pres, CEO
|
+$199,608
|
VTL
|
Vital Therapies Inc
|
Dir
|
+$247,870
Analysis of stocks in the news
Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) saw a sell-off on Friday despite getting approval for its Adzenys ER treatment for ADHD that same day. We like this company as it creates value by building a small and focused set of products for its portfolio; it already had Adzenys XR for ADHD and Tussionex generic in the market from before, as well as the recently approved COTEMPLA XR-ODT, which is a methylphenidate. The company has very little cash - $78mn as of June - and that may be one worry which led to a major sell off on good news with 3x normal volume.
Horizon Pharma (HZNP) is planning to sell its primary care drug unit, which currently generates $350mn a year. This will allow the company to focus more on its orphan drug business, which it has developed through two core acquisitions, the $1.1bn acquisition of Hyperion Therapeutics and the $800mn buyout of Raptor.
Allergan's (AGN) innovative patient-shield approach for dry-eye medication Restasis using a Native American tribe's sovereign immunity to patent challenges (covered in our previous scoop) has come under scrutiny from Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who considers that this will rip off customers. The senator was against Allergan's merger with Pfizer last year. Senator Brown has worked on legislation that would lower drug prices and increase access to cheaper "biologic" copies of certain prescription drugs.
Pfizer (PFE) will have an AdComm tomorrow, Tuesday, for expanded use of its SUTENT drug for adjuvant therapy for adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma following nephrectomy. Going through the FDA briefing doc, we see the drug will be compared with Sorafenib, a kinase inhibitor drug approved for the treatment of primary kidney cancer, advanced primary liver cancer, and radioactive iodine resistant advanced thyroid carcinoma. However, the Adcomm seems to have issues with DFS (disease free survival) as a clinically meaningful endpoint in the context of the trial.
Marinus Pharma (MRNS) priced a secondary at $3.75 for 9.3M shares for expected gross proceeds of $35mn. The stock is currently priced at $4.1, but expect a slump.
Tesaro's (TSRO) Zejula, approved by the FDA in March, received a positive CHMP opinion in EU as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial, ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemo. Final approval decision will take 2 months. We have Marketplace research on TSRO available.
Array BioPharma (ARRY) has a public offering of 20,930,232 shares of common stock at $10.75 per share. Stock is currently at $10.82. We briefly covered ARRY recently, and we thought that its BRAF-MEK inhibitors had strong competition from checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo. Moreover, melanoma is a small market, and so, while the upcoming PDUFA for the enco+bini combo will have some upside, overall we were neutral.
Earnings Reports
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:POLXF) reported its EBITDA for the second quarter at $47,244 while its net loss stood at $20,095. The company announced that it earned $1.27 million in revenue for quarter, down from $1.7 million it had reported a year earlier. Its diluted earnings per share stood at ($0.01) per share, down from income of $0.08 per share.
iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG) reported its first quarter revenue at US$115.6 million, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year. It translated to an increase of 19.9% on RMB basis. The company's gross profit stood at $48.4 million, up 8.1% on year-over-year basis. Its Non-GAAP basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to common shareholders were $0.06 and $0.06, respectively, as compared to $0.04 and $0.04, respectively, in the fiscal first quarter of 2016.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.