Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ACADIA's Growth Potential, Lexicon's Diabetes Troubles, Neos Down Post-Approval

Summary

The Weekly Pharma Scoop has become daily as of today.

ACADIA's growth potential in PDP and also in ADP is discussed.

Lexicon's slump following positive data and its interpretation by a Seeking Alpha contributor is analyzed.

Neos just got a new approval, but slumped 5% possibly on cash crunch worries.

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe).

Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: ACADIA's growth potential with Nuplazid

ACADIA (ACAD) is a company that has a single drug in its pipeline - pimavanserin, brand name Nuplazid. Nuplazid was approved in March for treating Parkinson's Disease Psychosis or PDP, which are symptomatic delusions and hallucinations associated with Parkinson's Disease. The drug has shown decent uptake in an area of unmet need where currently approved broad antipsychotic drugs have never been very successful treatment options. It reported a 100% growth in revenue from Q1 to Q2. There are 400,000 patients in the addressable market, and, priced at $25,000 as it is now, the drug is looking at a market worth $10bn. Currently there are no other FDA approved drugs for treating PDP. ACAD has its European plans for Nuplazid on hold at the moment.

The much bigger market for Nuplazid is ADP or Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis. Analysts have valued this market at upward of $50 billion. That may sound unrealistic, but it is doubtless that Nuplazid, if approved in this indication, will be looking at a huge upside even from current levels where it is trading near its 52-week high.

As we do see in the company's pipeline, besides ADP and PDP, Nuplazid - the only drug in this pipeline - is targeting four other related indications and is in phase 2 trials for all of them.

On the flip side, we have a phase 2 trial in ADP from last year that did meet the primary endpoint, but just by a small margin. The p-value for statistical significance was 0.0451, and as we know, this should have been further off from the cutoff value of 0.05 to make investors happier. However, as we discuss in a soon-to-be published article (currently available to subscribers along with a Valuation sheet), this fear is probably overblown. The drug has every chance of being approved, as long as it remains safe to use. If so, by our valuation (available to the Total Pharma Tracker subscribers), we have a 5x upside from current levels over the next 7-8 years just from these two indications.

Another investor worry with midsized-and-under biotech is the constant fear of dilution. ACAD's expenses have increased somewhat this year - from $20.5 million last year's second quarter to $34 million this second quarter - as a result of growing SG&A and R&D expenses. However, Nuplazid has added a nice revenue stream to the company, and I expect the company to become cash flow positive no later than 2018. Overall, this is a nice growth story ongoing here, and the $417 million in cash that the company has right now should not need further dilution (unless ACAD turns needlessly greedy). That's also the upside of having no near term catalyst - there's less chance of dilution on good news.

Overall, even at current high prices, this is a good stock to consider adding to your portfolio for the long term.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage

Last Thursday, there was one important article on one of our watch list stocks: "Lexicon Thumped Despite Favorable Data," by Stephen Simpson, CFA. The background to the article is that Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) recently came out with phase 3 data from its inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin as adjunctive therapy in Type 1 diabetes. The author considers that the data was positive, and he thinks that the market reaction (the stock slumped suddenly) was wrong.

Why did the stock suddenly go down? The author thinks (in the body of the article) that the data from phase 3 that was published on NEJM might have spooked some investors. Why? Because, the author says, "The reaction seems overheated; while there was less efficacy seen versus prior studies, the trial design was more demanding and the results were still quite good."

However, there was another article on NEJM on the same day - an editorial, no less - that had some considerable criticism for the inTandem3 trial. This editorial was not discussed in the article itself - "As noted by a reader, there was also a critical editorial that likely played into the market reaction. At the risk of oversimplification, the editorial asserts that the benefits of sotagliflozin are outweighed by the risks of ketoacidosis and other side-effects related to the drug."

It seems to us that the slump probably happened as a direct result of this editorial, and therefore the editorial needs to be put in more focus.

First, the editorial clearly confirms that the <7% glycated hemoglobin levels, as shown from data obtained by the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT), should be the standard, as was in the inTandem3 trial - and not a "demanding endpoint."

Second, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial design: "The trial design favored the active intervention, since the patients' glycated hemoglobin levels (the major marker used by clinicians to adjust therapy) were masked to investigators, which most likely inhibited adjustments in the insulin regimens and may have prevented the control group from receiving the best possible treatment."

And third, here's the criticism from the editorial about the trial results mainly pertaining to the risks of increased diabetic ketoacidosis vis-a-vis decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level:

The risk of microvascular complications relative to the glycated hemoglobin level is a continuum. The DCCT data showed that for every 10% decrease in the glycated hemoglobin level, the risk of microvascular complications was reduced by approximately 35 to 40% over an average period of 6.5 years. Thus, if the 6% reduction in glycated hemoglobin level that was seen in this short-term trial with sotagliflozin were sustained for 6.5 years, the predicted reduction in the risk of microvascular complications would be approximately 20%. The accompanying risks of ketoacidosis, dehydration, and genital mycotic infections, which have immediate and potentially serious clinical effects, would each be three to six times as high as the risks with insulin alone. Unfortunately, the results of this trial suggest that the increased risk of ketoacidosis counterbalances the increased likelihood of achieving a glycated hemoglobin level of less than 7%. (The rate of severe hypoglycemia in the whole sotagliflozin group was not significantly different from the rate in the placebo group.)

There is little to suggest that the risk of ketoacidosis would be mitigated over time. The eligibility criteria used in the trial resulted in a study population that had a relatively low risk of ketoacidosis and severe hypoglycemia, and the investigators took steps to further reduce the risk of ketoacidosis.

Basically, what the editorial says is that although the inTandem3 trial of sotagliflozin achieved its primary endpoint, the risks of ketoacidosis cannot be understood from such short term trials. In that, we agree. Although we do not quite see how the trial design could have been improved to produce a more balanced playing field between placebo and active intervention, the editorial does have a valid point that will become pivotal in the FDA decision-making process, assuming more experts subscribe to the idea.

Another angle is that AstraZeneca (AZN) reported strong data from their DEPICT-1 study of Farxiga in Type 1 diabetes, as the author discusses in the comments section. Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) is another molecule of the gliflozin class, and the Lancet article says this about the DKA issue: "Adjudicated definite diabetic ketoacidosis occurred in four (1%) patients in the dapagliflozin 5 mg group, five (2%) in the dapagliflozin 10 mg group, and three (1%) in the placebo group."

Does all this make Lexicon's sotagliflozin un-approvable? I do not think so; neither does the author of the article being discussed. However, approval is one thing, and market uptake is another. I do think that the safety issue and the competition makes Lexicon a little more risky as an investment.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst

Rating

Company

Ticker

Action

Target

Impact

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

AbbVie

ABBV

Buy

$100.00

High

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

AbbVie

ABBV

Buy -> Buy

$94.00 -> $107.00

High

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO

Buy

$20.00

Low

JMP Securities

Reiterates

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

Outperform

$39.00

N/A

Leerink Swann

Reiterates

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

ADAP

Outperform

$15.00

Low

Mizuho

Reiterates

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

ADMS

Buy

$26.00

Low

Chardan Capital

Reiterates

Adverum Biotechnologies

ADVM

Hold

$3.50

High

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Advaxis

ADXS

Buy

$23.00

Low

Janney Montgomery Scott

Reiterates

Agile Therapeutics

AGRX

Buy

$13.00

High

Mizuho

Reiterates

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

ALDR

Buy

$32.00

High

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The

Raises Target

Align Technology

ALGN

Buy

$185.00 -> $210.00

Low

Instinet

Initiates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY

Reduce -> Reduce

$56.00

Low

Leerink Swann

Reiterates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY

Market Perform

$83.00 -> $72.00

Low

Needham & Company LLC

Reiterates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY

Buy

$98.00 -> $85.00

Low

Barclays PLC

Reiterates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY

Equal Weight -> Overweight

$80.00 -> $105.00

High

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY

Overweight

$126.00 -> $110.00

Low

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Apricus Biosciences

APRI

Buy

$4.50

Medium

HC Wainwright

Upgrades

Aptose Biosciences

APTO

Neutral -> Buy

$1.00 -> $4.00

High

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Hold

$1.00 -> $2.00

High

Langenberg & Company

Reiterates

Flamel Technologies S.A.

AVDL

Buy

$27.00 -> $30.00

Low

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Raises Target

Flamel Technologies S.A.

AVDL

$27.00 -> $30.00

Low

Wells Fargo & Company

Reiterates

AveXis

AVXS

Outperform

$89.00 -> $134.00

Low

Evercore ISI

Reiterates

Axovant Sciences

AXON

Outperform -> Outperform

$30.00

High

J P Morgan Chase & Co

Upgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BCRX

Neutral -> Overweight

$6.00 -> $9.00

High

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BCRX

Overweight

$13.00 -> $15.00

High

Wells Fargo & Company

Reiterates

bluebird bio

BLUE

Outperform -> Outperform

$134.00 -> $158.00

Medium

BMO Capital Markets

Reiterates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN

Buy

Low

BMO Capital Markets

Reiterates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BMY

Sell

$49.00

Low

Credit Suisse Group

Reiterates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BMY

Neutral -> Hold

Low

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Reiterates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BMY

Buy

$62.00 -> $65.00

Low

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

BPMC

Buy

$56.00

Medium

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

Boston Scientific Corporation

BSX

Hold

Low

Maxim Group

Downgrades

Bavarian Nordic

BVNRY

Buy -> Hold

N/A

Maxim Group

Reiterates

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI

Buy

$4.00

High

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI

Buy

$2.00

Medium

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

Celgene Corporation

CELG

Buy

$160.00

N/A

Mizuho

Raises Target

Celgene Corporation

CELG

Buy -> Buy

$134.00 -> $158.00

Medium

Maxim Group

Reiterates

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

Buy

$40.00 -> $20.00

High

Cowen and Company

Reiterates

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

Outperform

$45.00

Low

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

Collegium Pharmaceutical

COLL

Buy

$14.00

Low

Piper Jaffray Companies

Raises Target

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

CORT

$18.00 -> $24.00

Low

SunTrust Banks

Reiterates

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX

Buy

$5.00

High

Barclays PLC

Reiterates

CRISPR THERAPTC

CRSP

Buy

$29.00

N/A

Wedbush

Initiates

CytomX Therapeutics

CTMX

Outperform -> Outperform

$26.00

Low

Mizuho

Reiterates

Dermira

DERM

Buy

$40.00 -> $43.00

Low

Cantor Fitzgerald

Initiates

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

DVAX

Overweight -> Overweight

$24.00

High

Royal Bank Of Canada

Reiterates

Epizyme

EPZM

Buy

$20.00

Low

Cowen and Company

Initiates

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

Outperform

$64.00

Low

Stifel Nicolaus

Reiterates

Exelixis

EXEL

Hold

$26.00

Low

Leerink Swann

Reiterates

Fate Therapeutics

FATE

Outperform -> Outperform

$7.00

Medium

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Fibrocell Science

FCSC

Buy

$5.70

High

Roth Capital

Initiates

Flex Pharma

FLKS

Buy

$14.00

Low

Stifel Nicolaus

Raises Target

Galapagos NV

GLPG

Buy -> Buy

$101.00 -> $120.00

Low

BTIG Research

Initiates

Globus Medical

GMED

Buy

$37.00

Low

Deutsche Bank AG

Raises Target

Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO

Buy

$20.00

Low

BMO Capital Markets

Raises Target

Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO

Market Perform

$14.00 -> $15.00

Medium

Wedbush

Reiterates

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

ICPT

Ourperform

$253.00

Low

Stifel Nicolaus

Reiterates

Insmed

INSM

Buy

$27.00 -> $43.00

High

Robert W. Baird

Reiterates

Insmed

INSM

Outperform -> Positive

$23.00 -> $32.00

High

Cowen and Company

Reiterates

Insmed

INSM

Outperform

$54.00

High

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Insmed

INSM

Buy

$35.00

High

Evercore ISI

Raises Target

Insmed

INSM

Outperform -> Outperform

$28.00 -> $40.00

High

Leerink Swann

Raises Target

Insmed

INSM

Outperform

$27.00 -> $36.00

High

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

Lion Biotechnologies

IOVA

Buy

$11.00

High

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Impax Laboratories

IPXL

Buy

$20.00

Low

Morgan Stanley

Reiterates

Intuitive Surgical

ISRG

Overweight

High

SunTrust Banks

Reiterates

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

Hold

$16.00 -> $22.00

Low

BTIG Research

Reiterates

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

Buy

$36.00

N/A

Cowen and Company

Reiterates

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

Outperform

$20.00 -> $27.00

Medium

Piper Jaffray Companies

Upgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

Neutral -> Overweight

$14.00 -> $33.00

High

Royal Bank Of Canada

Reiterates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

JAZZ

Buy

$210.00

Low

Barclays PLC

Initiates

Juno Therapeutics

JUNO

Overweight

$55.00

Medium

Wells Fargo & Company

Reiterates

Juno Therapeutics

JUNO

Outperform -> Outperform

$35.00 -> $54.00

Low

Cowen and Company

Initiates

Kura Oncology

KURA

Outperform

Medium

Piper Jaffray Companies

Initiates

aTyr Pharma

LIFE

Overweight -> Overweight

$7.00

High

Morgan Stanley

Reiterates

Eli Lilly and Company

LLY

Hold

$86.00

Low

BMO Capital Markets

Reiterates

Eli Lilly and Company

LLY

Underperform

$73.00 -> $71.00

Low

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

Eli Lilly and Company

LLY

Overweight

$103.00 -> $105.00

Low

Needham & Company LLC

Raises Target

MiMedx Group

MDXG

Strong-Buy -> Strong-Buy

$20.00 -> $21.00

Low

Piper Jaffray Companies

Reiterates

Mallinckrodt PLC

MNK

Buy

$67.00

Low

Stifel Nicolaus

Reiterates

Mallinckrodt PLC

MNK

Buy

$85.00

Low

Morgan Stanley

Downgrades

Mallinckrodt PLC

MNK

Overweight -> Equal Weight

$65.00 -> $40.00

Low

Mizuho

Reiterates

Mallinckrodt PLC

MNK

Buy

$70.00

Low

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Mallinckrodt PLC

MNK

Buy

$52.00

Low

Credit Suisse Group

Reiterates

Merck & Company

MRK

Outperform

$75.00 -> $74.00

Low

BMO Capital Markets

Reiterates

Merck & Company

MRK

Buy

$72.00

Low

Leerink Swann

Raises Target

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

Mkt Perform -> Market Perform

$7.00 -> $9.00

N/A

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Mylan N.V.

MYL

Hold

$34.00

Low

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

NewLink Genetics Corporation

NLNK

Overweight

$26.00

N/A

Jefferies Group LLC

Upgrades

NewLink Genetics Corporation

NLNK

Hold -> Buy

$7.00 -> $26.00

High

Robert W. Baird

Upgrades

NewLink Genetics Corporation

NLNK

Neutral -> Outperform

$8.00 -> $22.00

Medium

Barclays PLC

Initiates

Intellia Therapeutics

NTLA

Overweight

$29.00

Low

Royal Bank Of Canada

Reiterates

NuVasive

NUVA

Buy

$75.00

N/A

BTIG Research

Initiates

NuVasive

NUVA

Buy -> Buy

$82.00

Medium

Mizuho

Initiates

NovoCure Limited

NVCR

Buy

$25.00

Medium

Bank of America Corporation

Upgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO

Underperform -> Neutral

Low

J P Morgan Chase & Co

Reiterates

Novartis AG

NVS

Neutral

Low

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

ObsEva SA

OBSV

Buy

$27.00

Low

Barclays PLC

Initiates

Spark Therapeutics

ONCE

Overweight

$104.00

High

Dawson James

Reiterates

PAVmed

PAVM

Buy

$10.10

High

KeyCorp

Reiterates

Prestige Brand Holdings

PBH

Buy

$61.00

High

Barclays PLC

Reiterates

PTC Therapeutics

PTCT

Hold

$22.00

N/A

Barclays PLC

Initiates

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

RARE

Equal Weight

$60.00

High

Chardan Capital

Reiterates

REGENXBIO

RGNX

Buy

$55.00 -> $75.00

High

Needham & Company LLC

Reiterates

ResMed

RMD

Sell

Low

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Revance Therapeutics

RVNC

Buy

$50.00

Low

J P Morgan Chase & Co

Reiterates

Sanofi

SNY

Neutral

Low

HC Wainwright

Reiterates

Sophiris Bio

SPHS

Buy

$6.00

Low

Royal Bank Of Canada

Initiates

Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT

Positive

Low

JMP Securities

Raises Target

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

TEVA

Underperform

$13.00 -> $14.00

Low

Royal Bank Of Canada

Reiterates

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

TEVA

Underperform

Medium

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

TEVA

Neutral

$27.00

High

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

TherapeuticsMD

TXMD

Buy

$33.00

Medium

Morgan Stanley

Initiates

TherapeuticsMD

TXMD

Equal -> Equal Weight

$6.00

High

Jefferies Group LLC

Reiterates

TherapeuticsMD

TXMD

Buy

$15.00

Low

BTIG Research

Downgrades

Varian Medical Systems

VAR

Buy -> Neutral

Medium

BTIG Research

Reiterates

Vericel Corporation

VCEL

Buy

$6.00

Medium

Mizuho

Initiates

ViewRay

VRAY

Buy

$12.00

High

Oppenheimer Holdings

Reiterates

Acceleron Pharma

XLRN

Hold

Low

Cann

Reiterates

Acceleron Pharma

XLRN

Hold

Low

Cantor Fitzgerald

Reiterates

Zoetis

ZTS

Buy

$75.00

Low

Insider Sales (Not Options Exercises)

Ticker

Company

Insider Title

Value Traded

AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dir

-$262,360

BABY

Natus Medical Inc

Dir

-$154,748

CLSD

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Dir, 10%

-$184,185

EXEL

Exelixis, Inc.

SVP, Commercial

-$1,650,014

FGEN

Fibrogen Inc

Chief Medical Officer

-$145,401

FGEN

Fibrogen Inc

Dir

-$1,298,000

FGEN

Fibrogen Inc

CEO

-$1,996,274

GNMK

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

SVP, HR

-$351,223

INCY

Incyte Corp

EVP, GM US

-$88,715

KALV

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10%

-$1,273,980

LOXO

Loxo Oncology, Inc.

Dir

-$450,000

NVCR

Novocure Ltd

CEO

-$820,502

Insider Purchases (Not Options Exercises)

Ticker

Company

Insider Title

Value Traded

AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

See Remarks

+$55,525

FLXN

Flexion Therapeutics Inc

Chief Medical Officer

+$131,575

KMPH

Kempharm, Inc

10%

+$1,066,827

MTNB

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Chief Scientific Officer

+$7,050

OPK

Opko Health, Inc.

CEO, COB, 10%

+$1,555,624

RDUS

Radius Health, Inc.

10%

+$5,017,975

RDUS

Radius Health, Inc.

CFO

+$98,503

RDUS

Radius Health, Inc.

Pres, CEO

+$199,608

VTL

Vital Therapies Inc

Dir

+$247,870

Analysis of stocks in the news

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) saw a sell-off on Friday despite getting approval for its Adzenys ER treatment for ADHD that same day. We like this company as it creates value by building a small and focused set of products for its portfolio; it already had Adzenys XR for ADHD and Tussionex generic in the market from before, as well as the recently approved COTEMPLA XR-ODT, which is a methylphenidate. The company has very little cash - $78mn as of June - and that may be one worry which led to a major sell off on good news with 3x normal volume.

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) is planning to sell its primary care drug unit, which currently generates $350mn a year. This will allow the company to focus more on its orphan drug business, which it has developed through two core acquisitions, the $1.1bn acquisition of Hyperion Therapeutics and the $800mn buyout of Raptor.

Allergan's (AGN) innovative patient-shield approach for dry-eye medication Restasis using a Native American tribe's sovereign immunity to patent challenges (covered in our previous scoop) has come under scrutiny from Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who considers that this will rip off customers. The senator was against Allergan's merger with Pfizer last year. Senator Brown has worked on legislation that would lower drug prices and increase access to cheaper "biologic" copies of certain prescription drugs.

Pfizer (PFE) will have an AdComm tomorrow, Tuesday, for expanded use of its SUTENT drug for adjuvant therapy for adult patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma following nephrectomy. Going through the FDA briefing doc, we see the drug will be compared with Sorafenib, a kinase inhibitor drug approved for the treatment of primary kidney cancer, advanced primary liver cancer, and radioactive iodine resistant advanced thyroid carcinoma. However, the Adcomm seems to have issues with DFS (disease free survival) as a clinically meaningful endpoint in the context of the trial.

Marinus Pharma (MRNS) priced a secondary at $3.75 for 9.3M shares for expected gross proceeds of $35mn. The stock is currently priced at $4.1, but expect a slump.

Tesaro's (TSRO) Zejula, approved by the FDA in March, received a positive CHMP opinion in EU as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial, ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemo. Final approval decision will take 2 months. We have Marketplace research on TSRO available.

Array BioPharma (ARRY) has a public offering of 20,930,232 shares of common stock at $10.75 per share. Stock is currently at $10.82. We briefly covered ARRY recently, and we thought that its BRAF-MEK inhibitors had strong competition from checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo. Moreover, melanoma is a small market, and so, while the upcoming PDUFA for the enco+bini combo will have some upside, overall we were neutral.

Earnings Reports

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:POLXF) reported its EBITDA for the second quarter at $47,244 while its net loss stood at $20,095. The company announced that it earned $1.27 million in revenue for quarter, down from $1.7 million it had reported a year earlier. Its diluted earnings per share stood at ($0.01) per share, down from income of $0.08 per share.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG) reported its first quarter revenue at US$115.6 million, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year. It translated to an increase of 19.9% on RMB basis. The company's gross profit stood at $48.4 million, up 8.1% on year-over-year basis. Its Non-GAAP basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to common shareholders were $0.06 and $0.06, respectively, as compared to $0.04 and $0.04, respectively, in the fiscal first quarter of 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

