Kroger Should Double Its Dividend And Stop Buying Back Its Stock

Kroger should take the cash it saves by not buying back its stock and use that money to reduce its debt levels.

Kroger (KR) is wasting hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter buying back its stock in order to support its share price. The stock is not responding and shareholders would be much better off if Kroger instead double its dividend and committed itself to double digit annual increases in its dividend going forward. The company would be much stronger if Kroger took its excess cash flow and reduced its debt and reinvested in its grocery businesses. Kroger has a well recognized and respected brand and it should focus on being Kroger and not worry about what Wall Street thinks about the Amazon (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods. Here is a shot of Kroger's well recognized brand image:

Over the last year Kroger's stock has gone from trading consistently in the low $30's to now trading in the low $20's. This despite a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average of more than 20% over the last year. Below is a chart from Seeking Alpha showing the trading levels of Kroger's stock over the last year.

Kroger's management needs to recognize that its current strategy of spending hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter to buy back its stock is not working and it should seek a different strategy. Below is a look at Kroger's cash flow from operating activities from its cash flow statement from its first quarter ending in May of 2017:

Notice that Kroger earned $297 million after taxes. It also had $736 million in depreciation and amortization. The rest of the cash flow is from the natural ebb and flow of changes in inventories, receivables, etc., that go up and down each quarter. But the net income and the depreciation combined to give Kroger $1,033 million to reinvest in its business, stick in the bank, reduce debt, make an acquisition, pay its dividend, or buy back stock. Now let's take a look at how Kroger is using the cash flow provided above also from the same cash flow statement:

Above under the cash flows from financing activities notice that Kroger spent $772 million for treasury stock purchases (stock buybacks) and $111 million for dividends. The amount of stock Kroger purchases quarter to quarter varies and the quarter shown above had larger than normal purchases of stock compared to other quarters. Still Kroger referenced it purchased over $1.7 billion worth of stock over the last year and its intention to continue that strategy going forward.

Management should stop and recalibrate its strategy to support its stock price. Clearly the current strategy is not working. Instead Kroger should consider making itself a dividend growth story rather than a "growth" stock. It should be sell itself as buy and hold for steady income and income growth. The company has a 134 year history of success and is in a strong financial position. Kroger only spent $111 million on its dividend in the first quarter. If it eliminated the stock buyback program and doubled its dividend it would have spent $222 million to support its stock rather than $883 million it spent in the first quarter. The saved cash flow would be better spent strengthening the balance sheet.

Obviously some investment house on Wall Street has counseled Kroger to buy back its stock. That company is making a lot of money "assisting" Kroger in this effort. Kroger should pick up the phone and end the relationship. Significantly higher dividends would provide better support for Kroger's stock. And the saved cash flow will better position the company to compete with Wall Street's darling Amazon, the new owner of Whole Foods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.