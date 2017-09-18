Procter & Gamble: It's All About Total Return

Although Procter & Gamble Co(NYSE:PG) is trading with an earnings multiple of just over 25 at present, investors need to remember that we are dealing with an entirely different enterprise to years gone by. Yes the earnings multiple may be a good bit higher than the historic average at present but earnings growth has the potential to move faster than the price of the underlying shares which could potentially bring the manufacturer's price to earnings ratio back in line with historic averages. Shares of Procter & Gamble have more or less returned what the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) has returned this year. However P&G has easily outperformed the market since mid May (8%+ as opposed to the market's 3.8% - see below) and investors seem to believe this rally is not finished yet.

Usually when an underlying undergoes such a move, sentiment reaches ultra optimistic levels as buyers enter the stock in droves. However a sustained move higher usually ends in a profit-taking event as more shorter term traders prefer to take profits on overbought conditions. Currently however sentiment is demonstrating a mid range reading. In fact, sentiment is lower now (mid September - $93-plus a share) that what it was in late July when shares were trading at just over $90 a share. This is classic bull market action which is shares slowly grinding higher but price not getting significantly overbought which would cause a severe profit-taking event over time.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

In saying all of the above, the company from an income standpoint especially has gotten a bad rap recently due to its poor dividend growth rates in recent years. Let's go through some metrics to see if P&G can return to something more like single-digit growth rates which should drive the stock forward once more.

Currently P&G pays out a dividend yield of 2.96% and has a five-year average dividend per share growth rate of just under 5%. P&G definitely struggled with growth prior to 2014 which was the main reason for around 100 or so under-performing brands being cut from the company's portfolio. The company's 10-year average dividend per share growth rate comes in at 7.8% per year which looks better especially considering the stock (in what was essentially a no growth period) is up almost 40%. This is what income investors should focus on - "Total Return." The next decade I feel will be the dividend's turn to take up the baton. There are a few clues that tells us why.

First off the float since 2014 has come down at a much higher rate than previously. Currently the float consists of 2.55 billion shares which means it has come down by 354 million over the past three years. From 08' to 2014, the float was only reduced by 400 million shares so share buybacks are well up here. If this rate continues or even accelerates, it will mean dividend payments will be made across a fewer amount of shares. Currently for example, the company's payout ratio over a trailing 12-month average is 73.1%. I expect this to fall meaningfully going forward which will pave the way for bigger dividend increases as dividends will eventually take up much less of the company's free cash flow.

Operating income increased meaningfully in the last quarter due to Selling, General, and Administrative Costs coming in significantly lower than the same quarter of 12 months prior. The last posted income statement illustrated that P&G continues to eek cost of the system which should increase free cash flow over time. In saying this, I expect P&G to continue to invest heavily behind its leading brands. The company always has been a really aggressive advertiser. Don't expect this to change any time soon. However this is why "Total Return" is a must for income investors. If income investors don't initially see robust dividend growth rates from aggressive cost savings, then they should expect to see continued share price growth due to stronger capex budgets being utilized efficiently.

With a debt to equity ratio of 0.33 and an interest coverage ratio of 29.51 (which is the highest it has ever been), the company looks to be in a strong position financially. We will monitor and make a decision on this one over the next few days.

