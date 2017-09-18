A Disappointing Q1 Hits The Bull Case For Culp

But more of that growth now looks priced in, and with potential external factors arising $30 doesn't look as attractive as it did just two months ago.

I was watching Culp (CULP) pretty closely heading into the company's Q1 report at the end of August. Culp shares were tumbling into the report on no apparent news. Yet the company had posted pretty solid growth and margin expansion over the past few years, with lower oil prices, in particular, providing a benefit that offset some of the disruption at key customers for mattress fabrics and covers. And with the stock looking as if it was priced for little or no growth going forward, the pullback seemed to set up an opportunity.

Indeed, I wrote in July that $27-$28 looked like a solid entry point. CULP briefly hit those levels before a modest pre-earnings rebound, then did so again after a modest post-earnings sell-off:

source: Seeking Alpha

But I didn't pull the trigger before earnings - and I wasn't ready to after the report, even before a 5% gain on Friday got the stock back above $30. Culp's Q1 numbers were well below guidance and missed consensus badly, particularly on the bottom line, and guidance for the rest of FY18 (ending April) looked similarly disappointing. I don't think the story here necessarily is broken, particularly with improvements still on the way in 2H FY18 and beyond. Still, while $30 looked attractive, if not quite compelling, in July, it looks much more like fair value here in September.

A Disappointing Quarter

Culp's Q1 wasn't exactly a disaster - but it wasn't great news, either. Revenue declined 1.4%, after the company guided for "overall sales to be comparable" i the quarter in its Q4 release. Profit numbers were more concerning: Culp had guided for pre-tax income of $7.8-$8.4 million, a modest decline against a tough comparison, but the figure came in at $6.7 million, down 21%.

The chief concern is the mattress segment, which drove 72%+ of segment-level EBIT in FY17. Revenue was below expectations of "slightly lower" Y/Y, declining 4.2%. More worrisome, operating income declined 24% year-over-year.

There are some one-time factors at play. Culp is completing a major reorganization of the business, with knitting equipment now moved to a facility in North Carolina and a new mattress cover facility in Haiti for the company's CLASS joint venture starting production next month. One-time costs were higher than anticipated, coming in at $610K against a post-Q4 estimate of ~$300K. And with those moves largely completed, the benefits should start to hit in the second half - which was part of the bull case for Culp ahead of the quarter.

The problem is that even excluding those one-time impacts, segment operating income fell 17%; the higher costs only explain less than one-fourth of the profit miss (relative to the midpoint of guidance). Gross margin - again, excluding those costs - declined 220 bps to 21.4%. On the Q1 conference call, CFO Ken Bowling cited "greater-than-expected production disruptions" as a driver - but the lower sales hurt as well. And the company also cited weakness at home furnishing retailers and disruptions "specifically related to the mattress industry".

Again, there are some one-time factors - but even those aside, the quarter was disappointing. Culp likely is dealing with disruption from Tempur Sealy (TPX), a key client, after it lost its contract with Mattress Firm. (The company didn't address that pressure on the Q1 call, but the 10-Q alludes to it and the company has discussed it in the past. One possible benefit long-term is that TPX was replaced by Serta Simmons, who actually is Culp's biggest customer.) But if overall industry weakness is a problem, it's not entirely sure how that gets resolved. The mattress business is in flux driven by numerous online "bed in a box" entrants (many of whom also are Culp customers). I've written repeatedly on the almost schizophrenic nature of home furnishing retailers over the past several quarters (see La-Z-Boy (LZB), a Culp upholstery customer, for an example). I'm not sure that industry weakness is getting fixed any time soon.

And the concern is that Culp really can't do anything about it. As noted, there's been a great deal of effort made in restructuring and re-organizing the business. But there's also been outside help, notably lower input costs. Gross margins expanded 680 bps in the five years ended FY17. With the company guiding for another profit decline in Q2, and ~flat performance in the second half, the concern has to be whether some of those margin improvements are going to given back in what should be a tough space going forward.

In Upholstery, the news unquestionably was better - and likely downright good. Revenue increased 3.2% year-over-year, better than guidance for "slightly higher" sales. Higher SG&A led segment income to decline modestly (-3%), and the weaker dollar raised the cost of the company's Chinese suppliers, but efforts to grow sales in hospitality are working and a stain-resistant fabric (which I believe is being sold by La-Z-Boy) are bearing fruit. Upholstery isn't enough to offset weakness in the mattress business, but improvement there and stabilization in the larger segment might be enough at the current valuation.

Valuation

I had thought after Q4 that EPS growth would continue, with cost savings driving improvement in the second half and into 1H FY19. But updated guidance post-Q1 suggests FY18 EPS will decline year-over-year from FY17's $1.78. Pre-tax income should drop about 10%, based on Q2's decline and ~flat performance in the back half.

But Culp also is benefiting from deferred tax assets that boost that EPS and should be exhausted by FY19. On a tax-normalized basis, FY17 EPS was right about $1.50; guidance suggests something in the range of $1.37, with normalized free cash flow around $1.45.

Even adding back $3.71 per share in net cash, that still suggests an 18x P/FCF multiple and a 19x P/E multiple. FY19 figures should be better, simply given the normalization of mattress production, which should add ~$0.15, and a possible acquisition of a business in China would add ~$0.13 in EPS based on figures disclosed in the 10-Q. There's still a case to get FCF near $2, and a 15x multiple given potential continued growth in both upholstery and mattress looks somewhat attractive.

But it's hardly compelling, particularly at the beginning of what is expected to be a choppy FY18. At the least, what looked like a potential second half story has been pushed out a couple of quarters. And that story still remains dependent on an industry that doesn't look all that healthy at the moment. It might be an overreaction to suggest that one quarter changes the story that much - but I see real concern in Culp's Q1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.