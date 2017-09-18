Another Bullish Oil Sign

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent oil prices have increased to $50 and $55, respectively, and bullish oil signs continue to accumulate. Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) just announced that, in July, Saudi Arabia's oil production remained low and stable at 10.013 mbd, and its crude oil exports have dropped to 6.693 mbd. The following graph from Giovanni Staunovo, one of my favorite commodity analysts, shows the severity of the latest drop in Saudi Arabia's exports:

Assuming that exports from Saudi Arabia to the United States dropped in similar fashion and that it takes 45 days to 60 days for Saudi Arabia's exports to reflect in weekly oil inventory reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), it would be reasonable to expect continued large crude oil draws in the coming weeks.

A primary reason why Saudi Arabia's exports have dropped so much is that its crude oil stock level is also at multi-year lows:

According to JODI, Saudi Arabia crude oil stock levels fell to a 65 month low of 257 MBBL in June, and according to Mr. Staunovo, dropped further to 256 MBBL in July. Note that Saudi Arabia's crude oil stock level was approximately ~32 mb below its five-year average from 2012 through 2016.

In other words, if Saudi Arabia lowers its exports even further in order to bring its stock level up to the normal (defined as the five-year average) level, then the OECD commercial oil stocks, which have been declining quickly since February, would drop another ~32 mb:

Bottom Line

Oil prices have moved closer to 2017 highs, and oil inventories are declining across the world at a rapid rate. Lower exports from Saudi Arabia in July, and later in August and September as I recently discussed in my article "OPEC Exports May Have Dropped Significantly," would go a long way in stabilizing oil markets at sustainable (read: higher) prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.