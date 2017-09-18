Bellatrix May Regret The Sale Of Leases To InPlay Oil

Cash about tripled to more than C$6 million per quarter. Living within cash flow is very realistic and will produce significant future growth.

Willesden Green well economics of 100% IRR at WTI $45 look to improve with more operational advances. These improvements more than justify the lease purchase price paid by management.

InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) was a privately held company that went public through a reverse merger with Andersen Energy to take advantage of the sale of some leases that Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) was selling to pay down debt. Bellatrix was facing some lender pressure to reduce debt, so it sold leases and some partial interest to pay down debt successfully. Now that pressure to reduce debt is over, management has begun the Bellatrix recovery. The stock has recently begun to climb for the first time in a long time. Shareholders of course are hoping this is the real thing (finally!).

But InPlay Oil has purchased some of the sold leases and InPlay is making considerable progress with those leases. A change in the emphasis of the area of the leases to develop could make these prospects more valuable than the seller imagined.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: InPlay Oil August, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This Alberta producer has come up with some amazing economics. An emphasis on liquids rich areas combined with the latest technology could justify a value higher than the purchase price. As noted before, this company had some very experienced backers as well as some experienced management. Management is now in the process of converting the original deals into profits. The second slide shows they have some winning areas to drill even at lower oil prices.

Bellatrix Exploration was primarily a gas producer. So the leases were far enough away from company-owned processing facilities to make the leases a sale candidate (or management did not want to expand the infrastructure with the leases). The emphasis on gas production may not have produced optimal results or even hoped-for results. In any event, InPlay Oil successfully bid for the leases but has begun to drill areas of the leases with more liquids. The result, shown above, is much better rates of return than Bellatrix was able to achieve. Plus, management is now experimenting with longer laterals and more stages. The preliminary results are encouraging, so there could be still more economic improvements in the future.

InPlay management will shift more of the capital budget to Willesden Green as a result of the surprisingly good results. Currently that is the location of the most economic results. But management has only begun to explore the potential of the various holdings. The good results shown above could become even better as management experiments with more industry improvements.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: InPlay Oil August, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Expect the easy comparisons to the previous year to continue for awhile. Production is low enough that each well adds significant growth. Management has made giant strides towards adequate cash flow. Note that cash flow nearly tripled from the previous year second quarter. Operating costs continue to decline. The success of longer lateral wells could decrease both depreciation and operating costs more.

The debt is easily handled with the current quarter of cash flow annualized. In fact, the declining costs position this company to withstand much more future hostile industry conditions. More importantly, significant growth can be financed under some amazingly hostile conditions without increasing the debt load. Production growth guidance is in the 20% area. The cash flow growth and the production growth are very good for a new company. Management is clearly building this company to be a survivor if the worst were to happen.

Production nearly doubled from the previous year. Production did not climb much from the first quarter due to the Spring breakup. That is a seasonal slowdown period where maintenance and other issues are emphasized until work can again safely begin on the usual priorities.

Source: InPlay Oil Second Quarter, 2017, Press Release

As shown above, the activity started up again. So several new wells will influence the third and fourth quarters. There should be some decent growth by year end of production. The netback is already nearing about half of the selling price for the oil, gas, and liquids. Further improvements from operations could produce that netback to sights seldom seen in the industry. This stock is a good speculative consideration for investors who can handle a fair amount of risk.

The balance sheet is in good shape. The company does have negative working capital, but it also has sufficient credit lines available. The annual review is not a problem as long as production and reserves increase from the successful drilling program. Management intends to have cash flow greater than half of the long-term debt. That should make the periodic credit line redetermination process very non-threatening.

The company needs some more history as an independent before the market will take notice. The management is very experienced and several board members have experience building companies (as previously noted). Even though the industry performance as an investment vehicle is weak, this company should probably outperform the industry long term. The management and board experience mitigates a lot of the new company risk.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPOOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.