Tanger: Not Your Average REIT

Tanger produces high cash flows and earnings and pays out a compelling dividend that looks quite safe for the foreseeable future.

Tanger is, compared to other mall REITs, rather safe due to its focus on outlet malls, which are less impacted by e-commerce trends.

Tanger is, unlike most other REITs, funding its growth organically and is reducing its share count on top of that.

Tanger's (SKT) strategy to grow shareholder value is vastly different from that of most other REITs, but it still works out well: Tanger is a solid, high income producing retail REIT with low risk compared to other retail REITs.

The usual REIT business model looks like this: The REIT continually issues new shares as well as new debt in order to finance the building and/or the acquisition of new assets, which are then rented out to other companies for revenues, earnings and cash flows.

That works well as long as the returns the REIT receives from the rented assets is higher than what the REIT has to pay for its capital.

If, for example, a REIT can access debt at a 4.5% rate and its dividend yield is 4.5% as well, but the assets it buys or builds are rented out at an average initial cap rate of 7%, the spread between the cost of capital and the return the company generates allows for positive earnings and cash flows growth on an absolute basis as well as on a per share basis, which ultimately is the determining factor for share price and dividend growth.

Tanger's strategy is different, however:

Tanger is still investing in growth projects, such as its Fort Worth mall that will open later this year, but those investments are funded via the cash flows the company is generating internally. Tanger is not issuing new shares to pay for acquisitions or growth projects right now, but rather doing the reverse: Lowering its share count by repurchasing shares on the open market with the liquidity the company does not need for other purposes.

Tanger's management has stated that its share repurchases during the current year will push its (adjusted) funds from operations by $0.025 per share this year, which is not a very big amount, but one that is still positive for the owner's of this REIT.

As a retail focused REIT Tanger is facing some scrutiny from investors, as fears about the decline of the traditional shopping behavior have made the market wary of REITs with retail exposure. That is likely why Tanger's shares lost so much value over the last year:

SKT data by YCharts

In just one year Tanger's shares lost 35%, but I believe that this sell-off is misguided: Tanger has been sold off along with other mall and retail REITs, but the company's positioning in the vast retail industry makes it a relatively safe choice:

Tanger's focus on outlet malls, and only on the more premium ones among those, means that traffic at Tanger's properties is holding up very well versus other mall REITs:

It is not surprising that Tanger's properties are generating an increasing amount of earnings and cash flows, supported by strong rental increases. Due to the low cost of occupancy of Tanger's tenants (9.9% during 2016), coupled with a well-diversified tenant mix (Tanger's biggest tenant, Gap (GPS), rents just seven percent of Tanger's total footage), there is little risk in Tanger's portfolio -- the company should be able to continue to increase its rents going forward, and demand for Tanger's properties will very likely remain strong. The occupancy rate of 96% shows that Tanger easily finds tenants for its outlet malls, and with just three percent of the company's base rent expiring this year there is little churn.

Going forward online shopping will heavily move the retail industry, but not so much when it comes to outlet shopping: This niche is very likely to continue to attract customers, thus Tanger's operations are relatively Amazon-proof (AMZN).

Tanger's CEO is correct in pointing out that the outlet mall shopping is relatively recession proof -- during harsh economic times people will cut down their restaurant spending, their travel spending, etc., but people will still need to shop for cloths and other goods, and they will be driven towards Tanger's outlet malls where they can get a bargain.

Tanger is thus, compared to other retail REITs, a rather safe investment, and on top of that its growth outlook is not bad at all: The company's new Fort Worth mall will be opening in a couple of weeks, and Tanger is also investigating several new markets for new growth ventures, but maintains a low profile until a final investment decision has been made. REIT investors are usually looking for income primarily, and Tanger can deliver on that front as well:

Over the last five years the dividend growth rate was 9.7%, and at the current level Tanger's dividend yields a very compelling 5.5% -- about three times as much as the broad market, and more than many other popular REITs.

Based on expected AFFO of $2.43 this year (per management's guidance), Tanger will pay out just 56% of its funds from operations this year -- that is a quite low payout ratio for a REIT, and that has several implications:

- The dividend is quite secure, even if earnings and cash flows would decline going forward, the low dividend payout ratio would still allow the company to keep the dividend at the current level.

- Tanger produces a lot of excess cash flows that are not needed in order to finance the company's dividends, which allows Tanger to grow its asset base organically (without having to issue new shares), and which also allows Tanger to make share repurchases, which drives the company's AFFO per share due to a lower divisor -- investors profit from higher AFFO per share, which ultimately drives the company's share price and which allows for better dividend growth rates.

Based on management's guidance for the current year Tanger trades at almost exactly ten times this year's AFFO, which would be an okay valuation if Tanger's business model was threatened (which is the case for some REITs in lower tier traditional shopping malls, for example). Due to the fact that Tanger's business has a positive outlook and its AFFO are growing, that seems like an unreasonably low valuation though -- Tanger has been sold off along with other retail REITs, despite its outlook being much better than that of many of its peers.

Takeaway

Tanger is a rare form of REIT, as it funds its growth organically and is reducing its share count via share repurchases instead of growing its asset base via acquisitions financed by the issuance of equity. This is working out fine for Tanger, as the company produces a steadily growing amount of AFFO per share, which allows for solid dividend growth.

The company's 5.5% dividend yield, coupled with a low valuation and a solid growth outlook (much better than that of traditional mall owners) makes Tanger worthy of a closer look by income focused investors I believe.

