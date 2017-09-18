American Airlines: Another Chance

The stock provides another opportunity to own far below the recent highs.

Over the course of the last couple of months, the airline stocks including American Airlines Group (AAL) have been under incredible pressure. Despite reporting solid Q2 results at the end of July and forecasting solid traffic numbers even with the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the stock is back down to irrational valuation levels.

Only back in March, analysts at Stifel Nicolaus placed a $95 target on the stock. With a closing price last week of $46, has anything changed that alters the investment thesis that now places a 107% gain on the stock?

Zack investment research highlights a lot of the fears in the stock prior to the hurricanes causing the sell-off. Airlines from American Airlines to Delta Air Lines (DAL) to JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced expansion plans. Add on the Barcelona terrorist attacks and multiple hurricanes and investors are fleeing airlines despite the fact that the expansion plans don't begin until at least next March.

In the case of American, the extra flights to Europe are due to high summer demand for travel to Europe. The flights don't qualify as massive expansion that should cause investor fears of capacity additions.

Possibly, a big reason for the selloff was the 13-F filing by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) that the company had reduced its stake in airlines. The small reductions in their ownership position has a big impact on investor mindset.

After the July traffic report, America Airlines remained on target to generate crucial unit revenue growth of 1.5%. Even Hurricane Irma that impacted operations at the crucial hub in Miami and 40 airports in Florida and the Caribbean still hasn't knocked the airline off the goal of reaching positive unit revenue in Q3 and improving that number in Q4. The numbers just don't add up for the stock to trade at crazy valuations of 8.5x EPS estimates for next year.

AAL data by YCharts

JPMorgan downgraded American Airlines and United Airlines (UAL) on Friday, but investors needs to remember that analyst Jamie Baker was rather negative back in August. The analyst only had a $61 target on American Airlines that far trailed the $95 target of Stifel.

The key investor takeaway is that the airline stock continues to trades as if the company doesn't have a very profitable future. Earnings estimates for the current quarter are definitely impacted by unavoidable nature events, but American Airlines is a stock to dip on these dips providing investors another chance to own the airline on the cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL, AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.