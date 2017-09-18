Owens Corning Is Still Fairly Priced

Owens Corning Inc (OC) has been receiving a significant amount of press due to the tragedies of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Analysts are bullish on the stock because OC develops and manufactures insulation, roofing, and carbon composites, so their materials will be used in the rebuilding efforts. The stock has gained nearly 9% since Hurricane Harvey struck on August 25th, and overall has been a steady gainer for the past few years. This recent push may scare investors from buying, but according to my valuation models there is still time to get in at a good value.

Company Overview and Fundamentals

Owens Corning is a design and manufacturing company that is organized into three businesses: roofing, insulation and composites. Their roofing business is by far the largest with the best margins, followed by composites, and then insulation. From looking at their balance sheet and financial ratios there are no red flags. Their cash balance does seem low at only $112M, but they do have approximately $670M of receivables. Their current ratio is 1.78 as of 6/30/17, which does not raise any liquidity concerns. Return on equity and return on assets has improved slightly since 2016, meaning that they are becoming more profitable and efficient. Top line growth has also been strong this year, with YTD revenue of $3,075M, putting them on track to beat 2016's number of $5,677M for total revenue.

Business Pipeline

Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have left the states of Texas and Florida devastated with years of recovery ahead. Thousands of people lost their homes that will slowly begin to be rebuilt. To try to quantify the effect of the hurricane, current insurance losses are being estimated at approximately $25 billion for Hurricane Harvey and $40-$60 billion as a result of Hurricane Irma. To further dissect the damage, it is estimated that over one hundred thousand homes have been damaged between flooding and wind ripping off roofs. The recovery efforts will boost OC's revenue as flooded and destroyed homes will definitely need new insulation while some will also need new roofs. The damage could become even more severe as Hurricane Jose is currently tracking for the east coast. The hurricane damage will likely boost the outlook for OC in Q3 and Q4, and I would expect OC to beat estimates.

Another reason to like the stock is that housing starts have been consistently rising since 2012. July Housing starts were 1.155M, which missed estimates of 1.22M, however, permits rose 4.1%. An increase in the number of permits is a sign that building will start in the next few months. Housing starts increases demand for the roofing and insulation business units, driving top line growth for OC.

Valuation

The below images show my revenue and free cash flow projections of OC. I projected FCF as a percentage of revenue growth. I expect revenue to grow at a rate of 5.25% annually and FCF to be 11% of FCF. A rate of 5.25% is below their current one year revenue growth of 6.1%. I believe 5.25% is conservative, yet realistic because of the strong housing market and additional revenue going to hurricane relief. OC currently has revenue of $3,075M as previously mentioned. If they match this in the second half of the year, they can expect revenue of $6,150M. This would be 8.33% revenue increase from last year. This further validates my revenue growth rate of 5.25% being valid and on the conservative side. Based on the business opportunities previously discussed, I would expect OC to be able to match the first half of the year revenue number, and would not be surprised if they exceeded it.

Since 2014, OC has brought their FCF from nearly 0 to $570M dollars while revenue has not grown at this rate. The reason for the drastic increase in cash flow is due to a slight decrease in cost of goods while revenue was slightly increasing. Effectively they are now able to make more money at the same expense level, leading to their spike in cash flow. In 2016 and so far in 2017 OC has been able to maintain a FCF % of revenue of 11%, which I used in this model.

Based on the FCF estimates, you can see how I calculated a share price of $82.10 in the image below. For the terminal growth rate I chose 2%. For a baseline I found that since 1960 the average privately owned housing start percentage has been 1.1% based on data from the Fed. I bumped this to 2% because housing starts is only a portion of what effects OC's growth. Privately owned housing starts data does account for their composites business, re-roofing, international business, or the innovations to their insulation as a result of purchasing Pittsburgh Corning this year. After calculating the terminal growth rate, I discounted the cash flows at a rate of 8.49%.

(Data seen in this model was taken from Morningstar for Revenue and FCF and Zacks Investment Research to find Cash, Debt, Beta, and Shares Outstanding.)

The next thing I looked at was comparing OC to the building products industry and the S&P. The image below was taken from Morningstar. The conclusion from looking at these metrics is that OC is slightly under priced. Their P/E ratio is drastically lower than the industry and their 5 year average, however, it is about the same as the S&P. Price to book and price to sales show that OC is essentially on target with the industry and S&P. The Price to Cash Flow metric is further evidence that OC is trading at a discount, as it is significantly lower than both the S&P and the industry average.

Conclusion

Owens Corning is a good business at a fair price. I believe a price target of $82 is accurate and realistic. This is a 9% opportunity according to my DCF model. They have additional business coming in due to billions of dollars in hurricane damage that supplements a strong housing market. Their balance sheet and financial ratios are sound. Owens Corning is a good stock to add to your portfolio as their business is expected to continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.