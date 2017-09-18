Pulmatrix: The Best Biotech Buyout Target Out There?

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix (PULM), is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company which focuses on pulmonary diseases. Pulmatrix has a patented technology called iSPERSE (inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted). This technology allows patients to easily inhale medication.

Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation

Pulmatrix has multiple drugs in their pipeline:

PUR1800 is the most advanced drug in Pulmatrix's pipeline. This drug is a narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitor (NSKI) which was recently in-licensed from RespiVert. The drug has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial with COPD patients, and it will be reformulated using Pulmatrix's iSPERSE technology.



is the most advanced drug in Pulmatrix's pipeline. This drug is a narrow-spectrum kinase inhibitor (NSKI) which was recently in-licensed from RespiVert. The drug has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial with COPD patients, and it will be reformulated using Pulmatrix's iSPERSE technology. PUR1900 is an anti-fungal iSPERSE formulation. The drug can be administered to patients with fungal infections in their lungs at high doses while minimizing side effects. PUR1900 is the first inhaled anti-fungal product candidate for severe asthma and Cystic Fibrosis. PUR1900 is in Phase 1 of development. PUR1900 has Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA, Orphan Drug designation, and received an award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics (CFFT).



is an anti-fungal iSPERSE formulation. The drug can be administered to patients with fungal infections in their lungs at high doses while minimizing side effects. PUR1900 is the first inhaled anti-fungal product candidate for severe asthma and Cystic Fibrosis. PUR1900 is in Phase 1 of development. PUR1900 has Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA, Orphan Drug designation, and received an award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics (CFFT). PUR0200 is a once-daily inhaled product intended for COPD patients. This compound was reformulated using iSPERSE technology. It is regarded as a substitute product for Spriva HandiHaler. PUR0200 is currently in Phase 2. On September 6, 2017, Pulmatrix licensed PUR0200 to Vectura Group.



is a once-daily inhaled product intended for COPD patients. This compound was reformulated using iSPERSE technology. It is regarded as a substitute product for Spriva HandiHaler. PUR0200 is currently in Phase 2. On September 6, 2017, Pulmatrix licensed PUR0200 to Vectura Group. PUR5700 is a preclinical stage kinase inhibitor designed to treat severe asthma and to be a therapy for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (NYSEARCA:IPF).



Source: http://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html

Recent Developments

January 17, 2017 - Pulmatrix drug candidate PUR1900 receives "Qualified Infectious Disease Product" (QIDP) designation from the FDA. This designation adds five years of market exclusivity for the drug. The result of this is that PULM will have a full 12 years of market exclusivity for PUR1900 as well as an expedited regulatory review.



March 21, 2017 - Pulmatrix receives a key patent from the European Union. This patent is related to their iSPERSE technology which allows patients to inhale medication. This adds to similar patents that have been granted to Pulmatrix in the United States and Japan.

May 9, 2017 - Pulmatrix receives a key patent for their PUR0200 drug which gives the company intellectual property protection for the drug until 2033.



June 13, 2017 - Pulmatrix licenses Novel Drug Candidates from RespiVert Ltd. This agreement is exclusive and gives PULM the access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates in a class called kinase inhibitors. Pulmatrix CEO Robert Clarke stated that these compounds are "perfectly suited for formulation with our iSPERSE technology."

September 5, 2017 - Pulmatrix receives an award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics (CFFT) to support the development of PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal product candidate. Pulmatrix CEO Robert Clark states, "This award will help fund the non-clinical safety studies needed for the Phase 1/1B clinical trial we plan to begin in 2018."



September 6, 2017 - Pulmatrix Licenses COPD Drug PUR0200 to Vectura Group. As a result of this partnership, Vectura will be responsible for all future development costs. The terms of the deal include a $1 million fee payable to Pulmatrix upon the successful achievement of clinical milestones. This move is an effort to reduce risk in the company.

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation

One characteristic that is unique about Pulmatrix is that there are multiple catalysts, and they are independent of each other. Many bio-pharmaceutical companies have a value that hinges on the success of one or two drugs. Pulmatrix currently has 4-5 products in development. Aside from them, PULM has potential catalysts not related to drugs currently in their pipeline.

PUR1800 Phase 2

The news of PUR1800 starting Phase 2 in mid-2018 as well as data coming out of Phase 2 at the end of 2018 could be huge catalysts.

Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation



PUR1900 Phase 1

PUR1900 and events surrounding PUR1900 are probably the largest catalysts for Pulmatrix. Pulmatrix would like to start Phase 1 in the beginning of 2018 and have data by the end of Q2 2018. Any good news surrounding PUR1900 could send the stock price flying, considering that its QIDP designation sent the price up from $0.68 on January 13, 2017 to a high of $6.98 on February 2, 2017. It is reasonable to expect that good Phase 1 data for PUR1900 would have the same result. This is why I believe that long-term, risk-tolerant investors should buy the stock before any Phase 1 news comes out.

Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation

Potential Licensing Deals



One of the key values in Pulmatrix's iSPERSE technology is that it can be used to develop inhaled versions of existing drugs. This gives Pulmatrix an enormous opportunity to license drugs from other companies and develop iSPERSE versions of them. The licensing deal with RespiVert is an example of this. The fact that iSPERSE is proprietary has patents granted in the United States, Japan, and the European Union gives it tremendous value. It is not worth speculating on which companies or drugs Pulmatrix is interested in, but the opportunities are endless.

Possible Buyout/Takeover of Pulmatrix

There is no doubt that the iSPERSE technology would be of great value to large pharmaceutical companies. iSPERSE offers the opportunity to reduce dosages given to patients, and therefore could reduce the cost of drugs already on the market. It is also shown to reduce side effects found in typical compounds. At a current value of around $35 million, it is reasonable that larger pharmaceutical companies like Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), or others are interested in buying Pulmatrix just for the iSPERSE technology. If this were to happen, it might start a bidding war, because one large company wouldn't want their competitor to own it. This would be fantastic for Pulmatrix shareholders.

Potential Long-Term Value of Drug Candidates



It is very difficult to put a dollar amount of the value of Pulmatrix for multiple reasons. One reason is that Pulmatrix is in such an early stage. The most advanced drug in PULM's pipeline is only at Phase 2. The products in the company's pipeline have a long way to go until they can potentially hit the market. Another reason Pulmatrix is difficult to value is because it targets unmet needs. This means there are not many comparable drugs on the market. This makes it hard to value drug candidates, but gives Pulmatrix significant pricing power. The flexibility of Pulmatrix due to their iSPERSE technology also makes their valuation confusing. They can license drugs from other companies, so their pipeline may be much larger in the future.

In an attempt to fairly value current drug candidates, I will consider the potential value of drugs if they hit them market, and the probability that drugs are eventually approved. The value of drugs hitting the market will be based on comparable drugs on the market and Pulmatrix's expected pricing. The probability of approval will be based on historical FDA approval rates. Potential revenues multiplied by the probability of approval will result in an expected revenue for a certain drug. For respiratory drugs, phase success probabilities are as follows:

Phase 1: 65.3%



65.3% Phase 2: 29.1%

29.1% Phase 3: 71.1%

71.1% Final Approval: 94.6%

PUR1800



Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation

Pulmatrix expects that the peak US net sales for PUR1800 will be $2.5 billion and global potential is $4.3 billion. Pulmatrix will have a lot of pricing power when it comes to PUR1800, because it will be unlike anything on the market and address and unmet need.

Since PUR1800 has already completed Phase 1, it has about a 19.6% (29.1%*71.1%*94.6%) chance of making it to market.

Expected Peak Revenue from PUR1800: $843 million



PUR1900



Source: Pulmatrix Investor Presentation

Pulmatrix expects that the peak US net sales for PUR1900 will be $1.3 billion and global potential is $2.3 billion. Like with PUR1800, Pulmatrix will have a lot of pricing power for PUR1900 due to its uniqueness and the fact it addresses an unmet need.

PUR1900 hasn't started Phase 1, there is about a 12.8% chance it reaches market.

Expected Peak Revenue from PUR1900: $294 million

PUR0200

Pulmatrix recently licensed PUR0200 to Vectura to further develop the drug. On top of the $1 million Pulmatrix will likely receive from Vectura, the company will receive a portion of any future revenues from PUR0200. This portion is expected to be in the mid-teens.

PUR0200 is comparable to Spiriva's Handihaler and Pulmatrix believes it is an improved version. Spiriva had $3.5 billion in revenues in 2016. If PUR0200 can penetrate 50% of this market, that could result in $1.75 billion in revenues. This isn't far-fetched if PUR0200 is truly superior to Spiriva.

PUR0200 has about a 19.6% chance of making it to market since it has completed Phase 1. Since Pulmatrix licensed PUR0200 to Vectura, it will receive at least 10% of any future revenues

Expected Peak Revenue from PUR0200: $22.4 million



The expected revenues from drugs in Pulmatrix's pipeline are very large compared to the current value of the company. Costs of production are not included in these numbers, and management may be overestimating how valuable these drugs will be, but it is clear there is huge potential in this pipeline.

Dilution is coming, but Pulmatrix has enough cash to last until Q2 of 2018

As an early stage bio-pharmaceutical company, Pulmatrix doesn't have any meaningful revenue streams and common stock offerings are required to finance operations. Pulmatrix has had a few offerings since its inception and the share count has risen from around $5 million to over $20 million.

It is important to consider how much longer Pulmatrix can stay in operation before they need to seek financing. PULM's most recent quarterly report from September 4, 2017 shows that they have almost $11 million in cash. The graph below shows Pulmatrix's cash balance over time as well as cash raised from financing.

In the last two quarters, Pulmatrix has raised around $13 million in financing. Let's take a look at the company's cash burn rate.



In the last quarter, operating expenses were about $5.4 million. Over the past four quarters, operating expenses have been nearly $20 million for an average of $5 million per quarter. There is reason to believe that cash burn in the coming quarters will be less than this though. Included in this $20 million is around $3 million in intangible write-offs. Another important note to make is that the September 4th quarterly report included a $1 million dollar one-time fee payable to RespiVert to access their Kinase Inhibitor portfolio. The September 6th news of Pulmatrix licensing PUR0200 to Vectura is also relevant here. This licensing deal will relieve Pulmatrix of research and development costs for PUR0200 and give the company a $1 million cash infusion (if pre-agreed hurdles for PUR0200 are met). This licensing deal will certainly reduce the cash burn.

Taking this all into consideration, it is reasonable to expect a quarterly cash burn of $3 million to $4 million in the near future. At this rate, considering the $11 million of cash on hand, investors can expect the company to survive into Q2 of 2018 without need for financing. This is convenient for investors, since Pulmatrix expects Phase 1 to start for PUR1900 at the beginning of 2018. This allows investors to benefit from news of Phase 1 beginning. It is also possible that Pulmatrix could survive without dilution until the start of Phase 2 for PUR1800, but this is less likely. From the company's perspective, it does not make sense to dilute before any PUR1900 related news comes out. If management waits, they will have the opportunity to offer shares at a much higher price than current levels resulting in less dilution.

Downside Risks for Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix is a high-risk, high-reward stock, and comes with possibility of significant loss. A few notable downside risks include:

Dilution : Since Pulmatrix has no significant revenues at this time, dilution will be required to maintain company operations.



: Since Pulmatrix has no significant revenues at this time, dilution will be required to maintain company operations. Unexpected delays in drug development: Pulmatrix has laid out a schedule of expected dates for drug trials. If these dates are not met, it will have a negative effect on the stock price.

Pulmatrix has laid out a schedule of expected dates for drug trials. If these dates are not met, it will have a negative effect on the stock price. Bad clinical data: Bad clinical data is probably the most significant risk inherent in owning Pulmatrix. Bad clinical data, especially related to PUR1900 will cause a steep drop in the stock price.

Bringing it All Together

Pulmatrix offers a unique asymmetric opportunity to risk-tolerant investors. This opportunity stems from the fact that there multiple ways for investors to make a substantial return. Any positive news like clinical data from PUR1800 or PUR1900 would send the stock flying. It is also a possibility that Pulmatrix is bought out by a large pharmaceutical company which could cause a bidding war. The long-term potential revenues from early stage drugs in PULM's pipeline are in the billions. Compared with Pulmatrix's current market capitalization of around $35 million, this is a huge value. As with all clinical stage pharmaceutical companies, there exists the risk of dilution. Even though dilution is probably inevitable, Pulmatrix has enough upside to make it a smart risk to take. PULM is still in an early enough stage that investors could realize astronomical returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PULM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.