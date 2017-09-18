Teva Pharmaceutical: An Opportunity Or A Falling Knife? (Part 2)

You might want to swallow what may become a short-term bitter pill in order to benefit from a long-term recovery.

The stock price is very volatile and can move from here massively and easily in any direction.

It was exactly six weeks ago (Aug. 7) when I defined Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) as a long-term opportunity, despite it possibly being a short-term falling knife. Since then the stock has been very volatile, trading as low as $15.22 and then back above $20 (on Sept. 12) to end up in the same low to mid-$18s range that we started with.

TEVA data by YCharts

Many readers disagreed with my thesis; the first comment on the thread of the original articles was probably the most accurate of them all (for the short term):

Falling knife for sure and at this rate it could easily touch $15 sooner rather than later.

But that isn't necessarily the most accurate for the long term. Allow me explain why, while going through TEVA's main issues and how I believe they are going to get sorted out.

CEO

The first and most imminent issue was to appoint a new CEO, following the few months that the company was operating under an interim one. The appointment of Kare Schultz was spot on. Schultz brings more than 30 years of very relevant experience to the job, and has already proven himself in managing turnaround stories as he did at H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) since he was appointed in April 2015.

The below chart is quite stunning -- and not only because TEVA stock lost over 70% of its value. Moreover, it's remarkable to see the divergence between Lundbeck and Novo Nordisk (NVO), Schultz's former (pre-Lundbeck) employer, where he functioned in his last role as president and vice CEO:

HLUYY data by YCharts

When Schultz joined Lundbeck, the company was suffering from very similar problems to those that TEVA currently faces. Less than two and a half years later, Lundbeck stock is up over 200% and Schultz is a pharma (and Danish) legend. And what about Novo Nordisk during that time? It fared much better than TEVA, much worse than Lundbeck. Will Schultz become TEVA's savior and an Israeli legend? Time will tell, but he surely seems like a good pick for the great challenge.

Debt Reduction (Raising Cash)

The $40B that TEVA agreed to pay for Allergan's (AGN) generics business -- just before generic drug prices started to move down sharply -- has left the company with a huge debt load on one hand and with a business that is losing steam quickly on the other. Besides the effect on the company's results (see below), TEVA has reached a point where it might breach the covenants agreed to with its lenders. TEVA can't afford this, as this would mean an even more damaging and vicious cycle than the company has already put itself in. Therefore, it's clear (at least to me) that the company would take the necessary steps to avoid breaching those covenants.

TEVA's total net debt is about ~$34-$35B, about 5x the $6.5-$7B what the company's EBITDA is expected to be. The company already took two major steps:

TEVA cut its dividend by 75%. That step alone (as painful and unwelcome by many investors as it might be) will save the company about $1B per year.

TEVA also announced the sale of PARAGARD in a cash-only deal worth $1.1B, representing a ratio of 6.5x to sales (PARAGARD revenues are ~$170M). That's much better than TEVA's 1x ratio of market cap to sales.

TEVA is still looking to sell additional assets/activities -- e.g., women's health, oncology and pain -- so it's safe to assume that the PARAGARD sale is only the beginning of what might/should be a couple of billions cash injection overall. Therefore, I believe that the debt load would decrease to ~$30B soon enough and, consequently, the company will avoid breaching any of its covenants.

Performance (Debt Cost)

Many investors fear that the company won't meet its own revised guidance, and that besides battling with the debt load TEVA will simply not be making enough money going forward. It seems to me that people forget what TEVA is: the world's largest generic drugs maker. It's assumed that one out of every five (some say four) prescriptions in the U.S. involves a drug belonging to TEVA.

TEVA's pipeline has never been larger and more promising than it is now. While there's no doubt that the company paid a hefty price for AGN (and few others), each takeover also brings in potential that can really only be assessed years later. The many companies that TEVA swallowed over the years might have proved to be a bitter pill to swallow financially, but they surely also gave a tremendous boost to TEVA's pipeline and development.

I would be surprised if the next five years doesn't see TEVA coming out with more new drugs than the past five years have witnessed. While revenues will decline in the short term due to the sale of businesses/activities, I expect TEVA's top line to break into new records in five years time. Not easy, and perhaps too ambitious, but not impossible either.

Generic Drugs - Fierce Competition and Lower Prices

Everybody wants lower prices. That goes for anything and everything, including generic drugs. Nonetheless, unlike other products, drugs aren't luxury. We are all not only dependent on drugs, but we must ensure that it's worthwhile for companies to invest in R&D and to encourage innovation in order to ensure that the world can cope with all kinds of illnesses and diseases. There's a thin line between encouraging competition and killing innovation, and this line mustn't be crossed. We all know it. The FDA knows it. Even President Trump and Hillary Clinton know it.

I believe that we are getting closer to the point where more competition could lead to less innovation. We might not be there yet, but if the generic drugs companies' stock prices are any indication, we're getting close:

TEVA data by YCharts

Note that the generic arms of Pfizer (PFE) (Hospira) and Novartis (NVS) (Sandoz) only reflect a small share of the overall business.

Copaxone - End of an Era

TEVA's blockbuster drug is still generating massive revenues, but the trend is clear. The Copaxone contribution is going to decrease much further when more competition to this specific drug is added in:

There are two questions to be asked here:

How severe will the damage be (at break-even)?

Will TEVA come out with a new blockbuster that could compensate for the loss of revenues from Copaxone?

The truth is that I don't have answers to these questions. Frankly, nobody knows. The thing is -- and this is exactly the point of this article -- Copaxone is no longer the main issue for TEVA. It was, for a long time, but over the past two years or so the importance of Copaxone became secondary to the battle of TEVA going through a very rough period -- even without Copaxone.

TEVA can survive and thrive without Copaxone. TEVA can't survive and surely cannot thrive without raising cash, reducing its debt load, selling activities, focusing on profitable areas and keep pushing new drugs forward. It has to keep inventing, keep innovating, keep its dominance within the generic drug arena. I believe it can. I believe it must.

Over the past few months, I've read here and there that some people think TEVA might go under. In my opinion, that is simply out of question. People who believe that TEVA is going under don't know how to differentiate between possibilities and necessities, between "could" and "must." There are some things that TEVA must do -- and it has already done a few of those -- and there are tons of things that TEVA can do. The latter is totally subject to the decisions of the company and its newly appointed CEO.

The trick now isn't to go completely into "survival mode," instead of doing what must be done on the debt (passive) side, while continuing to develop the assets (active) side. The balance should not only remain in place financially, but also fundamentally. This mindset must remain: Steam the holes, but keep paving the road.

Has this slate of recent news/events put a bottom under the shares? Not necessarily so. I wouldn't be surprised to see TEVA going back to $15 in the short run, because there are clearly many obstacles and risks over the next year or two. Nonetheless, TEVA is a long-term investment and that's how it should be treated.

Let me put it this way: I would be much more surprised if TEVA doesn't trade at or above $27 (50% upside from here) within the next five years, than I would be if TEVA touched $15 again. Putting it differently, I see more potential reward than risk for the long-term investor.

The Wheel of FORTUNE - Take a Spin

Thanks for reading. If you're interested in seeing some of my best ideas -- income, off-the-beaten-path, or anywhere else where I can find an opportunity -- have a look at The Wheel of Fortune. We publish an average of one to two new ideas a week exclusively for members, and stay on top of the market in our member-led chat room. Not only do these ideas not get published on the free site, but the two services are very different in nature. You can learn about these differences and the value that the Wheel of Fortune could offer you here. Take a spin and see how we can help you invest better.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.